55" LG OLED B4 4K Smart TV 2024

OLED55B4ELA
Visning forfra af LG OLED TV, OLED B4, emblem med 11 år som nummer 1 i verden indenfor OLED og logo for webOS Re:New Program på skærmen på et tobenet stativ
Let vinklet visning fra venstre side af LG OLED-TV, OLED B4
Visning fra venstre side af LG OLED-TV, OLED B4
Visning fra siden af LG OLED-TV, OLED B4
Visning fra højre side af LG OLED-TV, OLED B4
Let vinklet visning fra højre side af LG OLED-TV, OLED B4
Visning bagfra af LG OLED-TV, OLED B4
Visning bagfra af LG OLED-TV, OLED B4
Nærbillede af LG OLED-TV, OLED B4 fra basen, hvor ses tobenet stativ
Nærbillede af LG OLED-TV, OLED B4 fra basen, hvor ses tobenet stativ
Vinklet visning af LG OLED-TV, OLED B4 set oppefra
Vinklet visning af LG OLED-TV, OLED B4 set oppefra
Visning oppefra af LG OLED-TV, OLED B4
Visning oppefra af LG OLED-TV, OLED B4
Nærbillede af LG OLED-TV, OLED B4, der viser den øverste kant

Nøglefunktioner

  • Klarere lyd og billede optimeret med alpha 8 AI Processor 4K.
  • Uendelig kontrast giver knivskarpe billeder med dyb sort og lysende hvid.
  • Fire års opgraderinger garanteret over fem år med webOS Re:New Program.
  • Dolby Atmos giver fordybende lyd og Dolby Vision utroligt livagtig grafik.
  • Jævn gaming uden hakken med VRR, G-sync og Freesync.
Mere

De billeder, der anvendes i produktoverblikket nedenfor, er til repræsentative formål. Der henvises til billedgalleriet øverst på siden for en nøjagtig repræsentation.

A video opens showing the LG OLED B4 facing 45 degrees to the left with a green and orange abstract artwork on screen against a green backdrop with 3D spheres. The OLED TV rotates to face the front. On the bottom right there is an logo of LG alpha 8 AI processor chipset.

Et mesterværk, som er perfektioneret af mange års ekspertise

Mange års engagement i innovation er ikke noget, der kan imiteres på en nat. Det unikt skræddersyede alpha-chipsæt i verdens førende OLED's løfter oplevelsen foran skærmen til nye højder.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

Et guldemblem med Verdens OLED TV nr. 1 i 11 år mod en sort baggrund. Et spotlight skinner på emblemet, og abstrakte stjerner af guld udfylder himlen ovenover.

Verdens nr. 1

11 år senere,
stadig på toppen

Vores position som verdens foretrukne OLED fortsætter.

*Omdia. 11 år som nr. 1 i forhold til flest solgte enheder 2013-2023. Dette resultat skal ikke ses som en påskønnelse af LGE eller virksomhedens produkter. Besøg https://www.omdia.com/ for at få flere oplysninger.

Hvad får LG OLED til at skille sig ud?

LG's alpha 8 AI Processor ovenpå et bundkort, hvorfra der udsendes orange lyn. OLED-TV med OLED Care-menuen valgt i supportmenuen, som er oppe på skærmen. Det slanke design vist fra siden, anbragt mod en væg i et moderne hjem.

alpha 8 AI Processor

Afgørende intelligens i sin kerne

Alpha 8 AI Processor-chippen definerer OLED på ny med optimeringer, som tilføjer detaljer, der er både transformative og livagtige.

A video opens with the alpha 8 AI Processor barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up green, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

1,5 gange

Hurtigere AI-ydelse

2,3 gange

Forbedret grafik

1,8 gange

Processorhastighed

*Sammenligningen er baseret på et almindeligt TV med alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Skærmbillederne er simulerede. 

Intelligens, der optimerer OLED-oplevelsen

LG OLED i et moderne hjem, hvor der bliver vist en musikalsk optræden på skærmen. Blå cirkulære bølger, der symboliserer tilpasning, omgiver TV'et og rummet. En kvinde med blå øjne og en piercing iført en top i en brændt orange farve i et mørkt rum. Røde linjer, der symboliserer AI-optimeringer dækker dele af hendes ansigt, som er oplyst og detaljeret, mens resten af billedet ser utydeligt ud. LG OLED TV med lydbobler og -bølger, der udsendes fra skærmen og fylder rummet.
AI-tilpasning

Synkroniseres med den måde, du ser TV på

Et billede, der er skræddersyet til din smag

Vælg dine favoritbilleder, og AI Picture Wizard skaber et billede, som er skræddersyet præcist til din unikke smag fra 85 millioner muligheder, hvorpå det gemmes i din profil.

LG OLED TV i en moderne storbylejlighed. Et gitter fremkommer ovenpå billedet som en scanning af rummet, hvorpå blå lydbølger projiceres fra skærmen og fylder rummet helt ud med lyd.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Optimal lyd,
der passer til dit rum

Lydsystemet opfanger dit rums layout og det sted, du sidder, for at skabe en kuppel af lyd omkring dig, perfekt indstillet til dit rums unikke akustik.

LG OLED TV i et moderne hjem om natten. Billedet på skærmen af nordlyset vises med ideelle niveauer for lysstyrke.

nat

LG OLED TV i et moderne hjem om dagen. Billedet på skærmen af nordlyset vises med ideelle niveauer for lysstyrke.

dag

Intelligens, der stråler i ethvert lys

Uanset om det er nat eller dag registrerer lysstyrkekontrollen lyset i dit rum og afbalancerer billedet i forhold til dette, så du får skarpe og klare billeder.

AI Picture Pro

Utrolig realisme med
autentisk charme

AI-superopskalering

AI finindstiller opløsningen

Når den aktuelle frame er blevet klassificeret, løfter AI-støjreduktion og AI-superopløsning på realistisk vis scenerne.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

AI Sound Pro

Hør hver detalje
i lydbilledet

LG OLED TV med lydbobler og -bølger, der udsendes fra skærmen og fylder rummet.

Virtuel 9.1.2ch surround

Livagtig lyd svæver gennem dit rum

Oplev den vanvittige fordybelse, du får med et altomfattende 9.1.2 virtuelt surround sound-system.

En mand, som kører på en motorcykel på en grusvej med lys cirkelgrafik rundt om motorcyklen.

Dynamisk lydforstærkning

Imponerende lyd resonerer

AI-processoroptimeringer giver dig en dynamisk lydforbedring spækket med kraft.

LG OLED TV, som viser musikere, der optræder, med lys cirkelgrafik rundt om mikrofoner og instrumenter.

Adaptiv lydstyring

Lyd, som passer til alt, du ser på skærmen

Adaptiv lydstyring afbalancerer lyden i henhold til genren i realtid, så du får fyldig klarhed.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

**Skal aktiveres via lydtilstandsmenuen.

***Lyd kan variere i forhold til omgivelserne, der lyttes i. 

A video opens with the words "SUPER BLACK" in bold black capitals. A black mountainous scene with crisp definition then rises to cover the letters, also revealing a village and sand dunes. The black copy disappears behind a black sky.

Endeløs kontrast skaber uendelig indvirkning

Scener bliver spillevende, hvor de mørkeste skygger og de kraftigste lys snor sig sammen.

Mælkevejen fylder nattehimlen ovenover et scenarie med en kløft. Ovenover billedet er ordene “gråt er ikke sort” skrevet med hvide blokbogstaver mod en sort baggrund. Skærmen opdeles i to, der hver især markeres som “Andre” og “LG OLED”. Lysstyrken og kontrasten i “Andre”-siden er synligt lavere, hvorimod “LG OLED”-siden har høj lysstyrke og kontrast. LG OLED-siden har også certificeringer for Discomfort Glare Free og Perfect Black-teknologi.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

**“Andre” henviser til teknologi, som ikke er LG OLED.

***LG OLED TV-paneler er certificeret for Fri for ubehageligt genskin af UL, baseret på evalueringsmetoden Unified Glare Rating (UGR/samlet vurdering af genskin).

****Verifikationen udstedes, når UGR er under 22, mens der ses tv med en lux-værdi på mellem 70 og 300.

*****LG OLED-skærm anvendes kun på C4 og B4, og CS4 blev verificeret af UL for perfekt sort målt til IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection-standarder.

En travl scene fra en storby tidligt på aftenen med dristige farver og kontrast.

100 % farvepræcision og -mættelse

Scener, der skinner med livagtige farver

100 % farvemætning forstærker fyldige farvetoner, mens 100 % farvepræcision bevarer nuancer uden forvrængning.

*LG OLED-panelet er certificeret af Intertek for 100 % farvenøjagtighed målt til CIE DE2000 med 125 farvemønstre.

**Farveskalavolumen for display (Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV)) er den samme som eller overstiger DCI-P3-farverummets CGV, som verificeret uafhængigt af Intertek. 

OLED TV is standing on the right side of the image. The Support menu is up on the screen, and the OLED Care menu is selected.

OLED Care

Giv dit OLED TV et længere liv

Slap mere af, og få mere glæde af din skærm med den indbyggede panelpleje, der sørger for, at den er som ny i længere tid.

LG OLED TV, OLED B4 på væggen i et neutralt hjem, hvor det viser et farverigt fotografi af en solnedgang over havet.

Slankt design

Rene linjer, der skaber et flot indtryk

Et hjørne i bunden af LG OLED TV, OLED B4's stativ på toppen af en marmoroverflade. En lyseblå bølge vises på skærmen. LG OLED TV, OLED B4 på et stativ i et minimalistisk rum.

Så tæt på, som det er muligt

Utroligt tynde linjer, der smukt passer ind i dit hjems indretning, fastholder din opmærksomhed på hele skærmen uden forstyrrelser. 

*Størrelsen på kanten afhænger af serien og størrelsen.

Bredt sortiment af størrelser

Størrelser, som passer ind i ethvert liv

Oplev størrelser til ethvert rum og enhver smag med et sortiment fra 48" til 77".

Sammenligning af LG OLED TV, OLED B4's forskellige størrelser, visning af OLED B4 55", OLED B4 65" og OLED B4 77".

webOS 24

Gør din TV-oplevelse til din egen

Oplev et tv, som er lavet til dig med My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge og Quick Cards.

*De understøttede menuer og apps kan variere efter fra landet og ved udgivelsen.

**Anbefalinger af nøgleord afhænger af appen og tidspunktet på dagen og er kun tilgængelige i lande, som understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog. 

****Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

WebOS-logoet svæver i midten på en sort baggrund, og rummet nedenfor oplyses med logo-farverne rød, orange og gul. Ordene “webOS Re:New Program” vises under logoet.

webOS Re:New Program

Et nyt TV hvert år i fem år

Det er altid som var det helt nyt, selv når vi føjer nye funktioner og brugervenlighed til.

Fem forskudte rektangler i forskellige farver ovenover hinanden, hver mærket med et år fra “webOS 24” til “webOS 28”. Mellem rektanglerne er der pile, som peger opad, mærket med “Opgradering 1” til “Opgradering 4”.

Med webOS Re:New Program får kunderne fire opgraderinger i løbet af fem år, hvilket sikrer i alt fem webOS-versioner, herunder den, som er aktuel på købstidspunktet.

*webOS Re:New Program understøtter i alt fire opgraderinger over fem år. Tærskelen er den forudinstallerede version af webOS, og opgraderingenstidsplanen varierer fra månedsafslutning til begyndelse på år.

**Opdateringer og tidsplanen for visse funktioner, applikationer og tjenester kan afhænge af model og region.

***Opgraderinger, der er tilgængelige i 2023 omfatter UHD og modeller derover.

Dit TV ved, hvad du kan lide

Et LG TV viser “My Profile”-skærmen. I den øverste tredjedel vises et banner for Tangible Wonders. Under banneret vises følgende knapper: Home Hub, sport, spil, tilgængelighed og hjemmekontor. Under knapperne vises følgende logoer: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now og Udemy. Under logoerne vises fem filmforhåndsvisninger under teksten “Udvalgt specielt til dig”. En markør klikker på forbogstavet “S” i øverste venstre hjørne. En rullemenu for en LG-konto åbnes, og fem navne vises. Markøren klikker på det andet navn, mens forhåndsvisninger og anbefalet indhold ændres på skærmen.

My Profile

Dit rum er dedikeret til dig

Med My Profile kan du nemt oprette en profil til hvert af familiens medlemmer. Alle får en personlig startskærm med anbefalinger af tilpasset indhold.

En markør klikker på Sports, og skærmen toner over i en sportshjemmeside med teksten “Tilmeld dig for dit/din foretrukne team/spiller, og få flere oplysninger om ligastatus, spilletidsplaner og andre opdateringer” og “Populær ligaliste”. Fem forhåndsvisninger er mærket med fodbold, basketball, baseball, cricket og ishockey. Skærmen toner tilbage til den forrige, og markøren klikker på Spil, hvorefter skærmen toner over i Spil-hjemmesiden med teksten “Fordyb dig i et spil på den store skærm. Du kan spille spil og se de nyeste gameplay-videoer”. Billedet viser knapper mærket med Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid og Afspillet fornylig. Følgende logoer vises: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube og Twitch.

Quick Card

Tag en genvej til dine favoritter

Kun ét klik. Quick Card får dig frem til, hvor du ønsker at være på et sekund, uanset om det er din games-hub, dine yndlingsafspilningslister eller dit hjemmekontor.

Et LG TV viser et billede af en kvinde og en hund på en stor mark. I bunden af skærmen vises teksten “Anbefalede nye nøgleord hver gang du trykker på fjernbetjeningens mikrofonknap” ved siden af lyserød og lilla cirkelgrafik. Lyserøde bjælker viser følgende nøgleord: Film med hunde, hund, efterår, afslapning og venskab. Foran LG TV'et peger LG's magiske fjernbetjening på det med neonlilla koncentriske cirkler rundt om mikrofonknappen. Ved siden af fjernbetjeningen vises grafik med en finger, der trykker på en knap og teksten “Kort tryk”.

AI Concierge

Dine favoritter er klar til dig

AI Concierge lærer dig at kende gennem din søgehistorik og anbefaler indhold og forudindstillede nøgleord, herunder “Til dig”, “Anbefalet”, “Populært i øjeblikket” og “Tips”.

Et LG TV, der viser et billede af en solopgang med tidspunkt, dato, vejret og temperaturen samt teksten “God morgen”. En taleboble med teksten “Hej LG” toner frem og væk, efterfulgt af en taleboble med teksten “Vis mig denne uges tidsplan”. Skærmen toner over i et billede af Google Kalender og den daglige tidsplan.

Always Ready

Din assistent er altid til tjeneste

Uanset, hvilke informationer du vil have – klokken, vejret, sportsopdateringer eller selv Google Kalender og Google Fotos – kan du bare spørge din AI-assistent. Din assistent er altid klar til at hjælpe dig.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

**Der vises muligvis reduceret eller begrænset indhold afhængigt af regionen og netværksforbindelsen.

***Der kan oprettes et ubegrænset antal profiler, men startskærmen kan kun vise op til ti profiler.

****De understøttede funktioner, menuer og apps kan afhænge af landet og ved udgivelsen.

*****“Nøgleord til dig” i AI-portner er kun tilgængeligt i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog. 

******Anbefalinger af nøgleord afhænger af appen og tidspunktet på dagen.

*******Altid klar-funktionen findes på LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 og 86NANO80 

********Senere i år vil der være understøttelse af tjenesten Google Kalender.

LG's magiske fjernbetjening med den runde knap i midten. Lilla neonlys udsendes rundt om knappen for at fremhæve den. En blød lilla glød omgiver fjernbetjeningen på en sort baggrund.

Magisk fjernbetjening

Ren magi mellem
dine hænder

Gør dig fri af begrænsningerne fra gammeldags knapper. LG's magiske fjernbetjening låser op for al den smart-funktionalitet, der er i dit LG TV, og lader dig klikke eller rulle med stemmens brug.

*Den magiske fjernbetjenings funktioner og egenskaber kan afhænge af region og sprog.

Multi View

Opdel skærmen, og
gør det hele lidt sjovere

Når én skærm ikke er nok, kan du opdele den i to til fire segmenter. Brug dit TV som en

ekstra skærm til din PC, og føj flere vinduer til for at søge på internettet og se PiP

(billede-i-billede) på samme tid.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

**Indstillingerne for billede og lyd er de samme på begge skærme.

***Understøttelse af tilstande med to eller fire skærme afhænger af model og land. (3&4-skærmtilstand er kun tilgængeligt på M4- og G4-serierne.)

Gør dit TV forbundet

Et LG TV monteret på en væg i en stue, hvor det viser en løve og dens unge. En mand sidder i forgrunden med en smartphone i hånden, der viser det samme billede af løverne. Grafik med tre neonrøde kurvede bjælker, som peger mod tv'et, vises lige over smartphonen.

Mobile Connectivity

Se dine apps direkte på dit TV ved hjælp af casting

Se indhold fra din iPhone- eller Android-enhed på dit LG TV uden besvær med Apple AirPlay og Chromecast built-in.

Et logo med LG ThinQ™, matter og Apple Home. Et LG TV monteret på en væg og en LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° til venstre. TV'et viser hjemme-hubben, og en markør klikker på “Luftrenser”, hvorefter LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° aktiveres.

Home Hub

Styr dit smarte hjem fra ét sted

Home Hub giver dig gnidningsfri betjening af dit smart-økosystem fra dit TV, herunder mobil-, soundbar- og IoT-enheder såsom smart-belysning, varme, ventilation og klimaanlæg.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

**Apple, Apple-logoet, Apple TV, AirPlay og HomeKit er varemærker tilhørende Apple Inc., registreret i USA og andre lande.

***Understøttelse af AirPlay 2, HomeKit og Chromecast Built-in kan afhænge af region og sprog.

****LG understøtter “Matter”-wifienheder. Tjenester og funktioner, der understøtter “Matter” kan afhænge af de forbundne enheder. Den indledende forbindelse til ThinQ og Matter skal foretages via ThinQ-mobilappen.

*****Brug af håndfri stemmefunktion uden fjernbetjening er kun muligt med alpha 9 AI Processor og kan afhænge af produkter og regioner.

******Chromecast built-in-tjenesten er muligvis ikke tilgængelig på købstidspunktet for OLED CS4, men du kan bruge den, når du har installeret webOS-softwareopdateringer.

En bred vifte af indhold, som er klar til at du kan se det

Et LG TV i forgrunden viser et udvalg af forhåndvisninger af film og TV-programmer. Teksterne “Action-samling”, “Bloomberg TV+” og “Set fornylig” vises på billedet. Området foran TV'et er oplyst på en måde, så det ser ud til at lyset kommer fra TV'et. I mørket bag TV'et er der flere forhåndsvisninger af film og TV-programmer.

LG Channels

Kan nu ses gratis på LG

Gå til LG Channels 3.0, og få de seneste nyheder, yndlingssportsprogrammer, populære film og tv-serier – selv eksklusivt indhold, kun på dit LG TV.

Seks miniaturebilleder af film og TV-shows vises sammen med logoer for LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ og Apple TV+ nedenunder.

OTT-tjenester

Udforsk nemt dine foretrukne streaming-tjenester

Dyk direkte ned i en ny serie så nemt som muligt med indbygget genvejsadgang til dine foretrukne streaming-tjenester og apps.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

**Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.

***Et separat abonnement og dets relaterede enheder er påkrævet for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime og Apple TV+.

*****Apple, Apple-logoet og Apple TV er varemærker tilhørende Apple Inc, registreret i USA og andre lande.

*****Amazon, Prime Video og alle relaterede logoer er varemærker tilhørende Amazon.com, Inc. eller dets tilknyttede selskaber.

Gå ombord i
betagende biograffilm og gaming

Dolby Vision og FILMMAKER Mode

Autentiske filmscener vækkes til lives

Omdan din filmaften. Dolby Visions ultralevende billede forenes med understøttelsen af FILMMAKER MODE™ for at bevare instruktørens intentioner og optimere billedkvaliteten, mens det sikres, at der ikke er forvrængning eller overbehandling.

"En instruktør foran et kontrolpanel, hvorpå vedkommende redigerer filmen “Killers of the Flower Moon” på et LG OLED TV. Et citat af Martin Scorsese:: “I hjemmebiografen bør alle film ses i filmmaker mode,” overlejrer billedet med “Killers of the Flower Moon”-logoet, Apple TV+-logoet og et “kommer snart”-logo. Logo for Dolby Vision Logo for FILMMAKER MODE™"

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

**FILMMAKER MODE er et varemærke tilhørende UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Fristende lydbilleder omgiver dig

Hver handling omgiver dig med Dolby Atmos' uovertrufne klarhed, komplekse detaljer og rumlige dybde.

Et hyggeligt rum i et hjem med dæmpet lys, hvor et LG OLED TV viser et par, der deler en paraply, og lys cirkelgrafik omgiver rummet. Dolby Atoms-logo i nederste venstre hjørne.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

Instruktørgodkendt til avanceret behandling

En samtale med Lee Sung Jin, instruktøren af Beef på Netflix.

Hvor Ryusuke Hamaguchi skaber sine prisvindende film.

Den ultimative spiloplevelse

Hvor hurtige handlinger aldrig hakker

Gør dig klar til sejr med AMD FreeSync Premium, G-SYNC-kompatibilitet, 120 Hz-tilstand og VRR.

*Certificeret til “Fortræffelig gaming-ydeevne” og reaktionstider af InterTek.

**VRR går fra 40 Hz til 120 Hz og er en certificeret specifikation af HDMI 2.1. 

Styring, der hvor du har brug for det

Du behøver ikke sætte spillet på pause for at bruge spiloptimering og spilkontrolpanelet.

"En FPS-gamingscene med spilkontrolpanelet, der vises ovenover spillet, mens der spilles. En mørk vinterscene med spiloptimeringsmenuen, der vises ovenover spillet."

*Spilkontrolpanelet aktiveres kun, når “Spiloptimering” og “Spilkontrolpanelet” begge er aktiveret. 

**Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

Adgangs til alle dine favoritspil

Tusindvis af spiluniverser lige ved hånden. Udforsk et episk bibliotek af titler på cloudbaserede spil, og stream dem med det samme, uden at du nogensinde kommer til at spilde tid, du kunne have brugt på at spille, med at downloade eller opdatere.

Et billede fra startskærmen i Boosteroid, der viser teksten “Trine 4: The Nightmare Price”. Et billede af startskærmen i GeForce NOW, der viser 5 forskellige spilforhåndsvisninger til højre.

*Understøttede partnerskaber kan variere efter landet.

**Et GeForce NOW-abonnement kan være påkrævet.

***Et Boosteroid-abonnement kan være påkrævet.

Bæredygtighed

Oplev LG OLED's vision for fremtiden

Vælg, hvad der er bedst for planeten med let bioemballage og global bæredygtighedsattest.

LG OLED-emballage mod en beige baggrund med tegnede træer.

*Alle LG OLED-modeller fra 2024 har økovenlig emballage.

Udskriv

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Skærmtype

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Bred Farveskal

    OLED Color

  • Billed Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (Højt Dynamisk Område)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • 10 tilstande (Personlig billedguide, Levende, Standard, Øko, Biograf, Sport, Spil, Filmskaber, (ISF) Ekspert (Lyst Rum), (ISF) Ekspert (Mørkt Rum))

    Ja

  • Freesync Kombatibel (AMD)

    Ja

  • Lydeffekt

    20W

  • Højtaler System

    2.0 Kanals

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • TV Dimensioner uden stand (WxHxD mm)

    1 228 x 708 x 45,9

  • TV vægt uden stand (kg)

    14,3

Alle specifikationer

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Skærmtype

    4K OLED

  • Skærm opløsning

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Bred Farveskal

    OLED Color

BILLEDE (PROCESSOR)

  • Billed Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Opskalering

    α8 AI Super Ylösskaalaus 4K

  • Dynamisk Tonekortlægning

    Ja (Dynamisk Tonekortlægning Pro)

  • AI Genre Valg

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Lysstyrke Kontrol

    Ja

  • HDR (Højt Dynamisk Område)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Dæmpnings teknologi

    Pixel Dæmpning

  • Bevægelse

    OLED Bevægelse

  • Billedtilstand

    10 tilstande (Personlig billedguide, Levende, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Biograf, Sport, Spil, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Lyst rum), (ISF)Expert(Mørkt rum))

  • Høj Billedhastighed

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

GAMING

  • 10 tilstande (Personlig billedguide, Levende, Standard, Øko, Biograf, Sport, Spil, Filmskaber, (ISF) Ekspert (Lyst Rum), (ISF) Ekspert (Mørkt Rum))

    Ja

  • Freesync Kombatibel (AMD)

    Ja

  • HGIG Mode (HDR Gaming Interest Group)

    Ja

  • Spiloptimering

    Ja (Spil panel)

  • ALLM (Automatisk Lav Latenstids Tilstand)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variabel Opdateringshastighed)

    Ja

TILGÆNGELIGHED

  • Høj Kontrast

    Ja

  • Gråskala

    Ja

  • Invertere Farver

    Ja

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • TV Dimensioner uden stand (WxHxD mm)

    1 228 x 708 x 45,9

  • Tv Dimensioner med stand (WxHxD mm)

    1 228 x 772 x 235

  • Pakke Dimension (WxHxD mm)

    1 360 x 810 x 172

  • TV Stander (WxHxD mm)

    1 057 x 235

  • TV vægt uden stand (kg)

    14,3

  • TV vægt med stand (kg)

    14,5

  • Total vægt med emballage (kg)

    19,5

  • Vesa Montering (WxH mm)

    300 x 200

STREGKODE

  • Stregkode

    8806096172421

LYD

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • AI Lyd

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Klar Stemme Pro

    Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • WiSa Klar

    Ja (Op til 2,1 Kanals)

  • LG Lyd Synkronisering

    Ja

  • Lydtilstandsdeling

    Ja

  • Samtidige lydudgange

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Klar

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Lydeffekt

    20W

  • AI Akustisk Justering

    Ja

  • Lydformater

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Højtaler Retning

    Nedafgående

  • Højtaler System

    2.0 Kanals

FORBINDELSER

  • HDMI Audio Retur Kanal

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Understøttelse

    Ja (v 5,1)

  • Ethernet Indgang

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optisk Digigral Lydudgang

    1ea

  • CI Indgang

    1ea

  • HDMI Indgange

    4ea (understøtter 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Indgang (Antenne Kabel)

    2ea

  • USB Indgange

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Virker med Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Operativ System

    webOS 24

  • Familie Indstillinger

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • USB Kamera kombatibel

    Ja

  • Altid Klar

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja (Indbygget)

  • Full Web Browser

    Ja

  • Intelligent Stemme Genkendelse

    Ja (Sprogsupport varierer efter land - Dansk, Hollandsk, Engelsk, Fransk, Tysk, Græsk, Italiensk, Norsk, Polsk, Russisk, Spansk, Svensk)

  • LG Kanaler

    Ja

  • Magic Remote Fjernbetjening

    Inkluderet

  • Multi Skærm

    Ja

  • Smartphone Fjernbetjenings App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

STRØM

  • Strømforsyning

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stand By strømforbrug

    Under 0,5W

TILBEHØR INKLUDERET

  • Fjernbetjening

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Strømkabel

    Yes (Attached)

  • Fjernbetjeningens Batterier

    Ja (AA x 2EA)

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

