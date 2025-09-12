Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
LG 55" QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED92 4K Smart TV 2025
55QNED92A6A_EU E.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

LG 55" QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED92 4K Smart TV 2025

55QNED92A6A_EU E.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

LG 55" QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED92 4K Smart TV 2025

55QNED92A6A
Introduktionsvideo om QNED92 USP.
Visning forfra af LG QNED evo QNED92 TV, LG QNED evo AI-logo i øverste hjørne. LG QNED evo-TV viser farverige og malingagtige teksturer, der forenes.
Visning bagfra af LG QNED evo QNED92 TV.
Visning fra venstre side af LG QNED evo QNED92 TV.
Visning forfra og fra siden af LG QNED evo AI QNED92 4K Smart TV, hvor dets mål for længde, bredde, højde og dybde ses.
Maling sprøjter op fra gulvet i diverse farver. Intertrek-certificering, som viser uafhængig test anbragt under billedet. Titlen beskriver LG’s nye og unikke brede farveskala-teknologi, der giver dig mulighed for at se levende farver på din skærm.
3D-holografisk blomst i mange forskellige nuancer og farver mod en sort baggrund. Blomstens skarphed og detaljer demonstrerer QNED MiniLED’s evne til at fremvise billeder med exceptionel farve, lysstyrke og kontrast. Titlen fortæller, hvordan MiniLED forbedrer klarhed og giver exceptionel kontrast.
Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 begynder at lyse orange og lyserødt, og farverige lyn skyder ud fra den. Titlen beskriver, hvordan processoren leverer 4K-kvalitet samt betagende farve og lysstyrke. Teksten på billedet er “ca. 1,7 gange NPU bedre AI-neural behandling og 1,4 gange hurtigere CPU”.
Papegøje på en gren i et træ i levende farver. Titlen beskriver, hvordan LG Al Picture Pro lavede imponerende visuelle forbedringer af scenens opløsning, lysstyrke, dybde og klarhed.
En familie sidder på en sofa og ser på et LG QNED TV på et TV-stativ, med en lille pige, som peger på en skærm med to delfiner. Titlen beskriver, hvordan du kan få høj opløsning på en kæmpeskærm.
LG-fjernsynsskærm med en AI Magic Remote i forgrunden. AI-knapper er fremhævet, og en taleboble viser teksten, “foreslå en film, jeg kan lide”. På skærmen ser vi brugerikonet E, der angiver, hvordan AI Voice ID kunne identificere, hvilken bruger det var, og give personrettede anbefalinger baseret på deres stemme alene.
LG AI Magic Remote med AI-knappen fremhævet. Omkring den er de forskellige funktionaliteter, en bruger kan tilgå fra knappen. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Teksten forklarer, at LG AI Magic Remote fuldfører din AI-oplevelse med en dedikeret AI-knap og kan bruges som en luftmus. Bare peg og klik.
Nærbillede af en LG-fjernsynsskærm, der viser, hvordan AI Search virker. Der åbnes et lille chatvindue, hvori det ses, at brugeren har spurgt om, hvilke sportskampe, der er tilgængelige. AI Search har svaret via chat med forhåndsvisninger af tilgængeligt indhold. Der er også et tekstfelt, hvori der kan stilles spørgsmål til Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote med AI-knappen fremhævet. Omkring den er de forskellige funktionaliteter, en bruger kan tilgå fra knappen. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Teksten forklarer, at LG AI Magic Remote fuldfører din AI-oplevelse med en dedikeret AI-knap og kan bruges som en luftmus. Bare peg og klik.
Science fiction-indhold afspilles på en LG QNED TV-skærm. På skærmen ses AI Chatbot-grænsefladen. Brugeren sendte en meddelelse til chatbotten om, at skærmen er for mørk. Chatbotten fandt løsninger til forespørgslen. Hele scenen er også opdelt i to. Den ene side er mørkere, mens den anden er lysere, for at vise, hvordan AI Chatbot automatisk løste problemet for brugeren. Tekst forklarer, at AI Chatbot kan forstå brugerens intentioner og foreslå løsninger i forbindelse med problemløsning.
Nøglefunktioner

  • Fantastisk righoldig farvepalet med den helt nye QNED Color Pro
  • 4K-billedkvalitet, opskalerede billeder og surroundlyd fra alpha 8 AI-processor Gen2
  • Ny AI-knap, stemmestyring, træk og slip-funktioner på AI Magic Remote
  • Forbedret klarhed og exceptionel kontrast med MiniLED
  • Høj opløsning på en enorm kæmpefjernsynsskærm
T3 logo.

T3

“Det er helt sikkert meget lysstærkt – og så er det rigtig godt til at vise ægte sort.” (03/2025)

CES Innovation Awards-badge med en 2025 Honoree-citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersikkerhed

Logo for AVForums Editor’s Choice for LG webOS 24 som bedste system til smart-TV 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice – bedste system til smart-TV 2024/25

“webOS 24 fortsætter med at levere en elegant, hurtig og brugervenlig smart-oplevelse, der også er frisk og velordnet.”

*CES Innovation Awards er baseret på beskrivende materialer indsendt til dommerne. CTA har ikke verificeret nøjagtigheden af noget af det, som er blevet indsendt, eller af nogle de påstande, der er blevet fremsat, og testede ikke det produkt, som prisen blev givet til.

LG QNED TV mod en farvestrålende mørk baggrund. På skærmen er der en klar og farvestrålende illustration, der fremviser QNED’s farveteknologi og evne til at vise et bredt nuancespektrum med fantastisk kontrast. Helt nyt LG QNED evo AI-logo kan ses. Med undertekster, der omtaler QNED’s MiniLED og nye alpha AI processor. Titlen siger, “Hver farve er gendefineret, og en ny oplevelse begynder”.

LG QNED TV mod en farvestrålende mørk baggrund. På skærmen er der en klar og farvestrålende illustration, der fremviser QNED’s farveteknologi og evne til at vise et bredt nuancespektrum med fantastisk kontrast. Helt nyt LG QNED evo AI-logo kan ses. Med undertekster, der omtaler QNED’s MiniLED og nye alpha AI processor. Titlen siger, “Hver farve er gendefineret, og en ny oplevelse begynder”.

Hver farve er gendefineret, og en ny oplevelse begynder

*QNED og QNED evo er hver udstyret med forskellige farveløsninger, der udnytter LG’s seneste unikke brede farveskalateknologi, som omfatter erstatning af Quantum Dots.

BilledkvalitetwebOS til AIDesignLydkvalitetUnderholdning

Den helt nye Dynamic QNED Color Pro

Med LG’s nye og unikke brede farveskalateknologi kan du se naturtro og levende farver på din skærm.

Maling sprøjter op fra gulvet i diverse farver.

Intertrek-certificering der giver 100 % farvevolumen til DCI-P3.

Intertrek-certificering der giver 100 % farvevolumen til DCI-P3.

Certificeret 100 % farvevolumen med LG QNED evo

*Farveskalavolumen for visning (CGV) er den samme som eller overstiger DCI-P3-farverummets CGV, som verificeret uafhængigt af Intertek.

MiniLED med præcisionsdæmpningsteknologi

MiniLED drevet af ny alpha AI-processor fremstiller ultraskarp kontrast og naturtro detaljer på LG QNED evo.

3D-holografisk blomst i mange forskellige nuancer og farver mod en sort baggrund. Blomstens skarphed og detaljer demonstrerer QNED MiniLED's evne til at fremvise billeder med exceptionel farve, lysstyrke og kontrast.

*Specifikationer kan variere efter tommer, modeller og region. 

Den smartere og hurtigere NYE alpha AI-processor fra et årti med innovation

Vores processors AI-motor kan genkende indhold efter genre. Baseret på disse oplysninger giver den de mest optimale indstillinger for billedkvalitet for at levere bedre dybde og detaljer.

Alpha 8 AI-processor Gen2 begynder at lyse orange og lyserødt, og farverige lyn skyder ud fra den. Titlen beskriver, hvordan processoren leverer 4K-kvalitet samt betagende farve og lysstyrke. Teksten på billedet er “ca. 1,7 gange NPU bedre AI-neural behandling og 1,4 gange hurtigere CPU”.

*Sammenlignet med Smart TV alpha 7 AI-processor Gen8 på startniveau fra samme år, baseret på interne specifikationer.

Væk hvert billede til live med AI Picture Pro

AI Super Upscaling og Dynamic Tone Mapping analyserer elementerne i hvert billede for at forbedre opløsning, lysstyrke, dybde og klarhed.

Streger bevæger sig på tværs af et meget mat og næsten gråt billede af en papegøje i en skov, som om at en supercomputer analyserer elementerne i denne frame. En laser tegner papegøjens silhuet, hvorefter den er forbedret med mere lysstyrke og skarphed samt flere farver. Baggrunden transformeres også fra venstre til højre, nu med forbedret kontrast, dybde og farver.

*AI Super Upscaling og Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro findes på QNED92, QNED9M og QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro fungerer ikke med copyrightbeskyttet indhold på OTT-tjenester.

*Billedkvaliteten af opskaleret indhold afhænger af kildeopløsningen.

Den næste generation af LG AI TV

Se mere

AI Magic Remote fuldender AI-oplevelsen

Styr nemt dit fjernsyn med AI Magic Remote – intet behov for ekstra enheder. Med dens bevægelsessensor og rullehjul kan du pege og klikke for at bruge den som en luftmus eller blot tale for stemmekommandoer.

*AI Magic Remotes design, tilgængelighed og funktioner afhænger af region og understøttet sprog, selv for den samme model.

*Nogle funktioner kan kræve en internetforbindelse.

*AI Voice Recognition er kun tilgængelig i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.

Familie på fire samlet omkring et LG AI TV. En cirkel ses omkring den person, der holder fjernbetjeningen, og deres navn vises. Dette demonstrerer, hvordan AI Voice ID genkender hver brugers stemmesignatur. webOS-grænsefladen viser så, hvordan AI automatisk skifter kontoen og anbefaler personrettet indhold.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID genkender hver brugers unikke stemmesignatur og tilbyder personlige anbefalinger i det øjeblik, du begynder at tale.

*Der vises muligvis reduceret eller begrænset indhold afhængigt af regionen og netværksforbindelsen.

*Voice ID-understøttelse afhænger af region og land og er tilgængeligt på OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- og UHD-fjernsyn, som er lanceret fra 2024 og fremefter.

*Det fungerer kun med apper, der understøtter Voice ID-konto.

Nærbillede af en LG QNED TV-skærm, der viser, hvordan AI Search virker. Der åbnes et lille chatvindue, hvori det ses, at brugeren har spurgt om, hvilke sportsturneringer, der er tilgængelige. AI Search har svaret via chat med forhåndsvisninger af tilgængeligt indhold. Der er også et tekstfelt, hvori der kan stilles spørgsmål til Microsoft Copilot.

Nærbillede af en LG QNED TV-skærm, der viser, hvordan AI Search virker. Der åbnes et lille chatvindue, hvori det ses, at brugeren har spurgt om, hvilke sportsturneringer, der er tilgængelige. AI Search har svaret via chat med forhåndsvisninger af tilgængeligt indhold. Der er også et tekstfelt, hvori der kan stilles spørgsmål til Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Spørg dit fjernsyn om hvad som helst. Indbygget AI genkender din stemme og giver personrettede anbefalinger på dine anmodninger. Du kan også få flere resultater og løsninger med Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search er tilgængeligt på OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- og UHD-fjernsyn, som er lanceret fra 2024 og fremefter. 

*USA og Sydkorea bruger LLM-modellen.

*Kræver en internetforbindelse. 

Science fiction-indhold afspilles på en LG QNED TV-skærm. På skærmen ses AI Chatbot-grænsefladen. Brugeren sendte en meddelelse til chatbotten om, at skærmen er for mørk. Chatbotten fandt løsninger til forespørgslen. Hele scenen er også opdelt i to. Den ene side er mørkere, mens den anden er lysere, for at vise, hvordan AI Chatbot automatisk løste problemet for brugeren.

Science fiction-indhold afspilles på en LG QNED TV-skærm. På skærmen ses AI Chatbot-grænsefladen. Brugeren sendte en meddelelse til chatbotten om, at skærmen er for mørk. Chatbotten fandt løsninger til forespørgslen. Hele scenen er også opdelt i to. Den ene side er mørkere, mens den anden er lysere, for at vise, hvordan AI Chatbot automatisk løste problemet for brugeren.

AI Chatbot

Interager med AI Chatbot gennem AI Magic Remote for at løse alle problemer fra konfiguration af indstillinger til fejlfinding. AI’en kan forstå brugerens hensigt og vil finde øjeblikkelige løsninger.

*Kræver en internetforbindelse.

*AI Chatbot er tilgængelig i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.

*Det er muligt at kæde AI Chatbot til kundeservice.

LG AI Magic Remote foran en LG TV skærm. På skærmen er der en personlig hilsen fra LG AI’en med tilpassede nøgleord baseret på brugerens søge- og visningshistorik. Ved fjernbetjeningen er der et ikon og en tekst, der viser, at AI Concierge-funktionaliteten er let tilgængelig med et kort tryk på AI-knappen.

LG AI Magic Remote foran en LG TV skærm. På skærmen er der en personlig hilsen fra LG AI’en med tilpassede nøgleord baseret på brugerens søge- og visningshistorik. Ved fjernbetjeningen er der et ikon og en tekst, der viser, at AI Concierge-funktionaliteten er let tilgængelig med et kort tryk på AI-knappen.

AI Concierge

Et kort tryk på AI-knappen på din fjernbetjening åbner din AI Concierge, som giver tilpassede nøgleord og anbefalinger baseret på din søge- og visningshistorik. 

*Understøttede menuer og apper afhænger af landet.

*De menuer, der vises, kan være forskellige ved udgivelse.

*Anbefalinger af nøgleord afhænger af appen og tidspunktet på dagen.

Billede af en bruger, der gennemgår den personlige AI Picture Wizard-proces. Rækker af billeder vises, hvor brugerens valg fremhæves. Et ikon for indlæsning fremkommer, og der vises et landskabsbillede, som forbedres fra venstre til højre.

AI Picture Wizard

Avancerede algoritmer lærer dine præferencer ved at gennemgå 1,6 milliarder billedmuligheder. Dit TV skaber et personligt billede, kun til dig, baseret på dine valg.

Billede af en bruger, der gennemgår den personlige AI Sound Wizard-proces. Rækker af lydklipikoner bliver valgt. En jazzsanger og en saxofonspiller vises, mens lydbølger repræsenterer den personlige lyd animeret på tværs af billedet.

AI Sound Wizard

Vælg den lyd, du kan lide, fra et udvalg af lydklips. AI skaber ud fra 40 millioner parametre en skræddersyet lydprofil, der er justeret til dine præferencer.

Logo for webOS Re:New Program og navn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-emblem tæt på.

Logo for webOS Re:New Program og navn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-emblem tæt på.

Nye opgraderinger i fem år med webOS Re:New Program

Få opgraderinger, og nyd fordelene ved den seneste funktionalitet og software. webOS, en CES Innovation-prismodtager i kategorien cybersikkerhed, holder din fortrolighed og dine oplysninger sikre.

*webOS Re:New Program findes på OLED-/QNED-/NanoCell-/UHD-fjernsyn lanceret i 2025.

*webOS Re:New Program understøtter i alt fire opgraderinger over fem år. Tærsklen er den forudinstallerede version af webOS, og opgraderingenstidsplanen varierer fra månedsafslutning til begyndelsen på året.

*Opdateringer og tidsplanen for visse funktioner, applikationer og tjenester kan afhænge af model og region.

*Opgraderinger er tilgængelige for OLED-TV’er lanceret i 2022 og UHD-TV’er lanceret i 2023 og modeller derover.

Oplev, hvad LG AI TV kan gøre for dig.

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot og AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

TV-fjernbetjening foran et LG TV med Home Hub. Al-funktionalitet og alle kontrolenheder over andre intelligente enheder vises.

Home Hub, alt-i-én-platformen til dit smarte hjem

Administrer ubesværet diverse LG-apparater i hjemmet sammen med dine Google Home-enheder mm. Oplev, hvor dejligt praktisk det er, at styre hele dit hjem fra et enkelt, brugervenligt kontrolpanel. 

*LG understøtter trådløse “Matter”-netværksenheder.Tjenester og funktioner, der understøtter “Matter” kan afhænge af de forbundne enheder. Den indledende forbindelse til ThinQ og Matter skal foretages via ThinQ-mobilappen.

*Brug af håndfri stemmefunktion uden fjernbetjening er kun muligt med alpha 9 AI Processor og alpha 11 AI Processor. Den kan afhænge af produkter og regioner.

Slankt design

Tilføj et moderne strejf med et slankt design, der passer elegant ind i dit rum. 

AI Sound Pro finindstiller din lyd for en stærkere effekt

*AI Clear Sound skal aktiveres via lydtilstandsmenuen.

*Lyd kan variere i forhold til omgivelserne, der lyttes i. 

Forbedr din lyd med LG TV og LG Soundbar

*Soundbar kan købes separat. 

*Soundbar Mode Control afhænger af modellen.

*Bemærk, at tjenesten muligvis ikke er tilgængelig på købstidspunktet. En netværksforbindelse er nødvendig for at kunne køre opdateringer. 

*Hvilke soundbarmodeller, der er kompatible med fjernsynet, afhænger af region og land.

*Fjernbetjent brug af LG TV er begrænset til visse funktioner.

Find det bedste LG Soundbar- og LG TV-par

*Funktioner kan afhænge af modellen. Se hver produktside for detaljerede specifikationer.

Person holder sin telefon i sin stue. På telefonen er der et transmissionsikon, som viser, at telefonens skærm spejles på TV’et. På TV’et vises en basketballkamp, og i siden ses den spejlede skærm, som viser spillerstatistik.

 Mere sjov med flere skærme takket være Multi view

Få mest ud af dit TV med Multi view. Spejl dine enheder gennem Google Cast og AirPlay. Opdel din skærm i to visninger og få gnidningsfri multiskærmsunderholdning.

*Indstillingerne for billede og lyd er de samme på begge skærme. 

*Apple, Apple-logoet, Apple TV, AirPlay og HomeKit er varemærker tilhørende Apple Inc., registreret i USA og andre lande.

*Understøttelse af AirPlay 2, HomeKit og Google Cast kan afhænge af region og sprog.

LG Channels-startskærmen viser den brede vifte af indhold, som er tilgængeligt på et LG TV.

Stream en bred vifte af indhold. Gratis. 

LG's ekslusive streamingtjeneste, LG Channels, giver dig gratis et bredt udvalg af live- og on-demand-kanaler lige ved hånden. 

*Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region. 

Tre forskellige ikoner viser, hvordan LG Channels kan bruges helt uden abonnement, betaling eller opsætning af en ekstern enhed.

Ingen omkostninger. Ingen kontrakt. Ingen kabler.

Alt, du har brug for at til at komme i gang med at se programmer, uden at skulle bekymre dig om skjulte omkostninger eller installere en set-top-boks. 

Gaming Portal forvandler dit TV til den perfekte hub for spil

Spil tusindvis af spil direkte på dit LG TV med adgang til GeForce NOW-, Amazon Luna-, Blacknut- og Boosteroid- og now Xbox-apperne. Oplev en bred vifte af spiloplevelser – fra AAA-titler med kontrolenheder til afslappede spil, som du kan styre fra din fjernbetjening.

Startskærm for Gaming Portal. En markør bevæger sig og klikker for at vise mange populære spiltitler og den tilføjede funktion, som gør det muligt at vælge spil, afhængigt af, om du styrer dem med en kontrolenhed eller din fjernbetjening.

*Understøttelse af Gaming Portal kan være forskellig fra land til land.

*Understøttelse af cloudspil og spil i Gaming Portal kan være forskellig fra land til land.

*Visse spiltjenester kan kræve et abonnement og en gamepad.

Det bedste QNED-TV til film

Se film blive vakt til live i din hjemmebiograf med fordybende lyd og FILMMAKER MODE, der tilpasser sig det omgivende lys for at opnå billedkvalitet, som lever op til filmmagernes højeste standarder.

Dolby Vision og FILMMAKER MODE

Oplev biograffilm som instruktøren havde til hensigt med Dolby Vision og FILMMAKER MODE, der tilpasses omgivelserne, så billederne bevares og er så tæt på deres oprindelige form som muligt.

Dolby Atmos

Lad livagtig surroundlyd bevæge sig overalt omkring dig, så du føler, at du er i handlingens centrum.

*FILMMAKER MODE er et varemærke tilhørende UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE med Dolby Vision understøttes.

*FILMMAKER MODE starter automatisk på AppleTV+ og Amazon Prime Video-appen.

*QNED92 understøtter ikke Ambient FILMMAKER MODE.

*Billederne øverst på denne side med produktoplysninger er kun til illustrative formål. Se galleribillederne for at få en mere nøjagtig repræsentation.

*Alle billederne ovenfor er simulerede.

*Tjenestens tilgængelighed afhænger af region og land.

*Personlige tjenester kan afhænge af tredjepartsprogrammets politikker. 

*AI Magic Remote kan kræve et separat køb afhængigt af dit fjernsyns størrelse, model og region.

  • Fantastisk righoldig farvepalet med den helt nye QNED Color Pro
  • 4K-billedkvalitet, opskalerede billeder og surroundlyd fra alpha 8 AI-processor Gen2
  • Ny AI-knap, stemmestyring, træk og slip-funktioner på AI Magic Remote
  • Forbedret klarhed og exceptionel kontrast med MiniLED
  • Høj opløsning på en enorm kæmpefjernsynsskærm
Nøglespecifikationer

  • Skærmtype

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Bred Farveskal

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • Billed Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • HDR (Højt Dynamisk Område)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Freesync Kombatibel (AMD)

    Ja

  • Lydeffekt

    40W

  • Højtaler System

    2.2 Kanals

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • TV Dimensioner uden stand (WxHxD mm)

    1 226 x 709 x 57,9

  • TV vægt uden stand (kg)

    12,5

Alle specifikationer

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Skærmtype

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Skærm opløsning

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Belysningstype:

    Mini LED Bagbelysning

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Bred Farveskal

    Dynamic QNED Color

BILLEDE (PROCESSOR)

  • Billed Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • AI Opskalering

    α8 AI Super Ylösskaalaus 4K

  • Dynamisk Tonekortlægning

    Ja (Dynamisk Tonekortlægning Pro)

  • AI Genre Valg

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (Højt Dynamisk Område)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Dæmpnings teknologi

    Precisions Dæmpning

  • Bevægelse

    Bevægelse Pro

  • Billedtilstand

    10 tilstand

  • Høj Billedhastighed

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Ja

  • Autokalibrering

    Ja

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Ja

GAMING

  • Freesync Kombatibel (AMD)

    Ja

  • HGIG Mode (HDR Gaming Interest Group)

    Ja

  • Spiloptimering

    Ja (Spil panel)

  • ALLM (Automatisk Lav Latenstids Tilstand)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variabel Opdateringshastighed)

    Ja (op til 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision til Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Ja

TILGÆNGELIGHED

  • Høj Kontrast

    Ja

  • Gråskala

    Ja

  • Invertere Farver

    Ja

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • TV Dimensioner uden stand (WxHxD mm)

    1 226 x 709 x 57,9

  • Tv Dimensioner med stand (WxHxD mm)

    1 226 x 709 x 57,9

  • Pakke Dimension (WxHxD mm)

    1 560 x 830 x 128

  • TV Stander (WxHxD mm)

    1 039 x 319

  • TV vægt uden stand (kg)

    12,5

  • TV vægt med stand (kg)

    12,9

  • Total vægt med emballage (kg)

    18

  • Vesa Montering (WxH mm)

    300 x 300

STREGKODE

  • Stregkode

    8806096447239

LYD

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • AI Lyd

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Klar Stemme Pro

    Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • WiSa Klar

    Ja (Op til 2,1 Kanals)

  • LG Lyd Synkronisering

    Ja

  • Lydtilstandsdeling

    Ja

  • Samtidige lydudgange

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Klar

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Lydeffekt

    40W

  • AI Akustisk Justering

    Ja

  • Lydformater

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Højtaler Retning

    Nedafgående

  • Højtaler System

    2.2 Kanals

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

MODTAGER

  • Analog tv-modtagelse

    Ja

  • Digital tv-modtagelse

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

FORBINDELSER

  • HDMI Audio Retur Kanal

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Understøttelse

    Ja (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Indgang

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optisk Digigral Lydudgang

    1ea

  • CI Indgang

    1stk

  • HDMI Indgange

    4ea (understøtter 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Indgang (Antenne Kabel)

    2ea

  • USB Indgange

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Operativ System

    webOS 25

  • USB Kamera kombatibel

    Ja

  • AI Chatbot

    Ja

  • Altid Klar

    Ja

  • Full Web Browser

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home / Hub

    Ja

  • Home Hub

    Ja

  • Intelligent Stemme Genkendelse

    Ja

  • LG Kanaler

    Ja

  • Magic Remote Fjernbetjening

    Inkluderet

  • Multi Skærm

    Ja

  • Smartphone Fjernbetjenings App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Stemme-ID

    Ja

  • Fungerer med Apple AirPlay

    Ja

  • Works with Apple Home

    Ja

STRØM

  • Strømforsyning

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stand By strømforbrug

    Under 0,5W

TILBEHØR INKLUDERET

  • Fjernbetjening

    Magic Remote MR25GA

  • Strømkabel

    Ja (Aftagelig)

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

