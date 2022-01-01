Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
86" QNED 81 - QNED 4K Smart TV - 86QNED816QA
86QNED816QA EU.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Funktioner

Specifikationer

86" QNED 81 - QNED 4K Smart TV - 86QNED816QA

86QNED816QA EU.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

86" QNED 81 - QNED 4K Smart TV - 86QNED816QA

86QNED816QA
(5)
  • 86QNED816QA
  • LG 86" QNED 81 - QNED 4K Smart TV - 86QNED816QA, 86QNED816QA
  • LG 86" QNED 81 - QNED 4K Smart TV - 86QNED816QA, 86QNED816QA
  • LG 86" QNED 81 - QNED 4K Smart TV - 86QNED816QA, 86QNED816QA
  • LG 86" QNED 81 - QNED 4K Smart TV - 86QNED816QA, 86QNED816QA
  • LG 86" QNED 81 - QNED 4K Smart TV - 86QNED816QA, 86QNED816QA
86QNED816QA
LG 86" QNED 81 - QNED 4K Smart TV - 86QNED816QA, 86QNED816QA
LG 86" QNED 81 - QNED 4K Smart TV - 86QNED816QA, 86QNED816QA
LG 86" QNED 81 - QNED 4K Smart TV - 86QNED816QA, 86QNED816QA
LG 86" QNED 81 - QNED 4K Smart TV - 86QNED816QA, 86QNED816QA
LG 86" QNED 81 - QNED 4K Smart TV - 86QNED816QA, 86QNED816QA

Nøglefunktioner

  • NY! QNED skærm
  • Dybe og rene farver
  • Optimeret lysstyrke og kontrast
  • webOS 22: smartTV optimeret til dig
  • AI-forbedret billede og lyd
  • Magic Remote Point&Click-betjening
logo for CES INNOVATION AWARDS.

CES 2022
Innovation-præmier

LG QNED

Tilgængelighed

Se rene farver endnu rigere

Dimming Pro

LG QNEDs dimmingteknologi bruger dybdelærende algoritmer til at kortlægge og sende billedinformation til baggrundsbelysningens dimmingzoner, hvilket skaber skarpere og mere naturlige billeder, samtidigt med at halo-effekten minimeres.

Der er to tv-skærme – en til venstre og en til højre. Der er de samme billeder af en blå sommerfugl, der suger honning på en lyserød blomst. Billedet til venstre er lidt blegt, mens billedet til højre er meget levende.

*Billederne er simulerede for at gøre det lettere at forstå egenskaberne.

Ultrastor skærm

Når vi siger stor, mener vi det

Tag visningen til det næste niveau med levende
QNED farver i imponerende 4K på en ultrastor skærm.

α7 Gen5 AI-processor

Vi finjusterer din visningsoplevelse

α7 Gen5 AI-processoren bruger læringsalgoritmer til at tilbyde en forbedret seeroplevelse.

*QNED90/85/80 har α7 Gen5 AI-processor 4K.

AI Picture Pro

Den perfekta bilden finns närmare än någonsin med AI Picture Pro. Den uppgraderade AI 4K-uppskalningen och AI Tone Mapping förbättrar kontrasterna och upplösningen för optimala detaljer, medan vår bästa bildigenkänningsteknologi maximerar skärpedjup och färguttryck för fantastiskt levande bilder.

Der er et nærbillede af en kvindes ansigt til venstre og til højre. Billedet til venstre virker mørkere og mindre tydeligt, og billedet til højre virker viser et lysere og klarere billede af kvindens ansigt.

*AI Picture Pro fungerer ikke på noget ophavsretligt beskyttet indhold på OTT tjenester.
*QNED99/95 leveres med AI baseret 8K opskalering.
*QNED90/85/80 leveres med AI baseret 4K opskalering.
*Billederne er simulerede for at gøre det lettere at forstå egenskaberne.
*"Almindelig" henviser til LG's UHD TV uden NanoCell teknologi.

Der er et nærbillede af en kvindes ansigt til venstre og til højre. Billedet til venstre virker mørkere og mindre tydeligt, og billedet til højre virker viser et lysere og klarere billede af kvindens ansigt.

AI Sound Pro

Ved at bruge dyb læring fra lyddatapunkter genkender processoren stemmer, lydeffekter og lydfrekvenser. Det gør, at den kan optimere lyden ud fra, hvilken type indhold du ser, for at give dig en mere fængslende og rumlig lyd.
En tv-skærm viser et meget lyst pariserhjul om natten, og der er en visuel effekt af lyd på venstre og højre side af et tv.

*QNED99/95 har α9 Gen5 AI-processor og virtuel surround 7.1.2 up-mix.
*QNED90/85/80 har α7 Gen5 AI-processor og virtuel surround 5.1.2 up-mix.

En tv-skærm viser et meget lyst pariserhjul om natten, og der er en visuel effekt af lyd på venstre og højre side af et tv.

ThinQ AI & WebOS

Smart har aldrig
været så enkelt

Oplev, hvor praktisk tv'et kan blive med personligt tilpassede advarsler, anbefalinger og meget mere.

*Tjenestens tilgængelighed kan variere efter region eller land.
*Der kræves separate abonnementer til OTT-tjenester.

Sportsalarm

Gå ikke glip af de seneste nyheder fra dine yndlingshold og ligaer, selv når du ser andet indhold med opdateringer i realtid og påmindelser om alle de store kampe.

Der er UI-grafik for Sportsalarm, der viser to sportsholds logoer (Jungle King og Dragon) og de to knapper til højre med teksten "Se" og "Ingen alarm". Teksten lyder: "Dette er scoren for den aktuelle sportskanal".

*De understøttede sportsgrene og ligaer kan variere efter land.
*Tjenestens tilgængelighed kan variere efter region eller land.

Der er UI-grafik for Sportsalarm, der viser to sportsholds logoer (Jungle King og Dragon) og de to knapper til højre med teksten "Se" og "Ingen alarm". Teksten lyder: "Dette er scoren for den aktuelle sportskanal".

Min profil

Se kun det, du vil se, med en profil, der kan tilpasses til hvert medlem af familien. Nyd skræddersyede indholdsanbefalinger og få hurtig adgang til dine mest brugte apps.

Der er piktogrammer af tre brugere på LG Account – navnene under hvert ansigt er Max, Rachel og David.

*Reduceret eller begrænset indhold kan blive vist afhængigt af region og netværksforbindelse.
*Der kan oprettes et ubegrænset antal profiler, men startskærmen vil kun vise op til 10 profiler.

Der er piktogrammer af tre brugere på LG Account – navnene under hvert ansigt er Max, Rachel og David.

Ægte biografoplevelse

En ydeevne, der stjæler
rampelyset

Nyd en betagende filmoplevelse hjemme i dit eget hjem med LG QNED.

HDR10 Pro

LGs egen HDR-teknik justerer automatisk lysstyrken og forstærker sædvanligt HDR-indhold for at fremhæve flere detaljer og klarhed i hvert billede. Det forvandler dit sædvanlige HDR10-materiale til HDR10 Pro.
En mand stirrer udenfor og ser gal ud. Billedet er opdelt i to. På venstre halvdel af billedet ser det ud til at være matte og mindre levende farver, mens den højre halvdel af billedet ser mere levende ud med flere farver. I øverste venstre hjørne står der "traditionel", og i øverste højre hjørne står der "HDR 10 PRO".

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen.
*Traditionel refererer til LG UHD-fjernsyn uden NanoCell-teknologi.

En mand stirrer udenfor og ser gal ud. Billedet er opdelt i to. På venstre halvdel af billedet ser det ud til at være matte og mindre levende farver, mens den højre halvdel af billedet ser mere levende ud med flere farver. I øverste venstre hjørne står der "traditionel", og i øverste højre hjørne står der "HDR 10 PRO".

FILMMAKER MODE

Se filmene præcist som instruktøren havde tænkt sig med FILMMAKER MODE™. Med denne funktion bevares de originale farver, indstillinger og billedhastigheder, så du kommer nærmere på instruktørens oprindelige vision.

En filminstruktør ser på en stor tv-skærm og redigerer noget. Tv-skærmen viser en høj kran og en lilla himmel. FILMMAKER Mode-logoet er placeret i nederste højre hjørne.

*Understøttelse af FILMMAKER Mode kan variere fra land til land.

En filminstruktør ser på en stor tv-skærm og redigerer noget. Tv-skærmen viser en høj kran og en lilla himmel. FILMMAKER Mode-logoet er placeret i nederste højre hjørne.

Avanceret gaming

Meget mere
styrke at lege med

Opgrader din gamingopsætning til næste niveau med et tv, som er designet til ultimativ next-gen gaming.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Gameoptimering samler alle dine spilindstillinger i en letanvendelig menu, og Game Dashboard giver dig hurtig adgang til alle de indstillinger, som påvirker dit spil.

Et billede af et spilinstrumentpanel. Panelet viser ikoner for spilstatus, mørk tilstand, App on App, Game Optimizer, indstillinger og en brugervejledning.

*Tilgængelighed for softwareopdateringer kan variere efter model og område.
*Punkter i menuen Spiloptimering kan variere efter serie.

Et billede af et spilinstrumentpanel. Panelet viser ikoner for spilstatus, mørk tilstand, App on App, Game Optimizer, indstillinger og en brugervejledning.

HGiG

LG samarbejder med nogle af de største navne i spilindustrien for at kunne tilbyde dig de seneste HDR-spil med en realistisk og fængslende spiloplevelse.

Et billede viser en kvinde, der holder en pistol, iført en fuldt dækket ansigtsmaske. Venstre halvdel af billedet er bleg med mindre farve, og højre halvdel af billedet er relativt mere farverig.

*HGiG er en frivillig gruppe af virksomheder fra spil- og TV-skærmindustrien, som mødes for at specificere og levere retningslinjer til offentligheden for at forbedre forbrugerens gamingoplevelser i HDR.
*Understøttelse til HGiG kan variere fra land til land.
*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen.

Et billede viser en kvinde, der holder en pistol, iført en fuldt dækket ansigtsmaske. Venstre halvdel af billedet er bleg med mindre farve, og højre halvdel af billedet er relativt mere farverig.

4K 120Hz, ALLM, eARC og VRR

Tag gaming til det næste niveau med understøttelse af 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM og eARC med de seneste HDMI 2.1-specifikationer for at reducere motion blur og ghosting og få lækker, synkroniseret grafik i høj opløsning.

Der er et rødt jagerfly, og et billede er opdelt i to – venstre halvdel af billedet virker mindre farverigt og lidt mørkere, mens højre halvdel af billedet er lysere og mere farverigt. Øverst til venstre på billedet står der Traditionel, og øverst til højre er LG QNED-logoet.

*QNED99/90/85/80 har 4K 120Hz og VRR.
*Traditionel refererer til LG UHD-fjernsyn uden NanoCell-teknologi.
*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen.

Der er et rødt jagerfly, og et billede er opdelt i to – venstre halvdel af billedet virker mindre farverigt og lidt mørkere, mens højre halvdel af billedet er lysere og mere farverigt. Øverst til venstre på billedet står der Traditionel, og øverst til højre er LG QNED-logoet.

Der vises tre tv'er. I midten viser skærmen to logoer placeret i diagonal – logoet for NVIDIA GeFORCE NOW og logoet for STADIA. Til venstre vises tv-serien Splitgate, og til højre vises tv-serien Cyberpunk 2077.

Cloud-gaming

LG QNED giver dig tusindvis af nye spil med Google Stadia og GEFORCE Now.

*Understøttede partnerskaber kan variere fra land til land.
*Kontrolpanel og Spiloptimering på cloud-gaming vil være tilgængelig fra anden halvdel af 2022.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Nyd et fartfyldt gameplay med minimal tearing, blødere bevægelser og mindre input lag takket være AMD FreeSync Premium på LG QNED TV.

Der er to tv'er - til venstre er der en scene med et bilspil med en racerbil. Til højre vises den samme spilscene, men i et lysere og klarere billede. I højre øverste hjørne vises AMD FreeSync premium-logoet.

*QNED99/90/85/80 har AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen.

OTT-tjenester

Hjem til alle dine yndlingsstreams

Du kan nemt nyde indhold fra de største streamingplatforme direkte på LG QNED.

*Abonnement på Netflix streaming kræves.
*Indholdet og tilgængeligheden af appen kan variere fra land til land og fra region til region. Der kræves et separat abonnement til Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney og dets tilknyttede enheder.
*Apple, Apple logoet og Apple TV er varemærker tilhørende Apple Inc. og er registreret i USA og andre lande.
*Apple TV+ og/eller visse former for indhold er muligvis ikke tilgængelige i alle regioner.
*Apple TV+ kræver abonnement.
*HBO Max kræver abonnement.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes. HBO Max™ kræver en licens. HBO Max kræver et abonnement.
*Amazon, Prime Video og alle relaterede logoer er varemærker tilhørende Amazon.com eller dets associerede selskaber. Der opkræves gebyrer for medlemskab af Amazon Prime og/eller Prime Video. Se primevideo.com/terms for flere oplysninger.
*De understøttede tjenester kan variere fra land til land.

  • NY! QNED skærm
  • Dybe og rene farver
  • Optimeret lysstyrke og kontrast
  • webOS 22: smartTV optimeret til dig
  • AI-forbedret billede og lyd
  • Magic Remote Point&Click-betjening
Alle specifikationer

PLATFORM

  • Operativsystem (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Main Processor (SoC)

    α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • Baggrundsbelysning

    Edge

SKÆRM

  • Type

    4K QNED

  • Skærmstørrelse

    86

  • Opløsning

    3840*2160

  • Farve QNED / NanoCell

    QNED

  • Color / Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color Pro

  • Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors

    Ja

  • Kontrast/dimning

    Local Dimming

  • Opdateringshastighed

    Opdateringshastighed120 Hz

VIDEO- OG BILLEDKVALITET

  • AI Picture Pro

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI-opskalering

    AI-opskalering

  • AI-valg af genre

    Ja

  • AI Brightness Control

    Ja

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Ja

  • └ HLG

    Ja

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Ja

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR

    - / Ja / - / -

  • 2K HFR

    - / Ja / - / -

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

  • HEVC

    4K@120P, 10 bit

  • VP9 (Videoafkoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1 (Videoafkoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • FreeSync-kompatibel

    Ja

  • HGiG-tilstand

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Fodbold, Game, Filmmaker, (SIF)Expert(Lyst rum), (ISF)Expert(Mørkt rum)

LYD OG LYDKVALITET

  • Højtalere (Lydudgang)

    40 W
    (WF:20 W, 10 W per kanal)

  • Kanal

    2.2 kan

  • Retning

    Nedadrettet udsending

  • Simultan lydudgang

    Ja

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Forberedt til Bluetooth-surroundsound

    Ja

  • WiSA-højtalere

    Ja

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Lyddeling

    Ja

  • Lyd-codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
    (Henviser til manualen)
    (afhænger af regionen)

  • Styring af soundbartilstand

    Ja

  • Deling af TV-lydtilstand

    Ja

AI SMART-FUNKTION

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Smart stemmestyring

    Ja

  • Tale til tekst

    Ja

  • LG Voice Search

    Ja

  • AI Home

    Ja

  • AI-anbefaling (personlig indholdsanbefaling)

    Ja

  • Intelligent redigering (sorterer dit indhold baseret på, hvordan du anvender det)

    Ja

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Apple Homekit

    Ja

  • Skærmdeling

    Ja

  • ThinQ-app

    Ja

  • Airplay 2

    Ja

  • Magisk fjernbetjening

    Ja

  • Hurtig adgang

    Ja

  • Universalkontrol

    Ja

  • 360° VR Play

    Ja

  • Lydhjælp (tekst til tale)

    Ja

  • Kunstgalleri

    Ja

  • Download af apps (via LG Store)

    Ja

  • Browsere

    Ja

  • Start tv’et med mobilen

    Ja

  • WiFi-TV Til

    Ja

  • Bluetooth-energisparetilstand til

    Ja

  • Medieafspilning fra LAN-server

    Ja

  • Blokere adgang til skadelige websites

    Ja

  • Sports Alert

    Ja

  • Find musik

    Ja

  • Familieindstillinger

    Ja

  • USB

    Ja

UDSENDELSE

  • Digital TV-modtagelse (antenne, kabel, satellit)

    Ja

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2/T

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog tv-modtager

    Ja

  • CI + (fælles grænseflade)

    CI+2.0/CI+1.4

  • Side med tekst-tv

    Ja (2.000 sider)

  • Tekst-tv (Top/Flof/List)

    Ja

  • [DVB] Undertekster

    Ja

  • AD (synstolkning)

    Ja

  • EPG (8 dage)

    Ja

TILSLUTNINGER

  • HDMI

    4 (siden)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • USB

    1 (bagside) / 1 (siden)

  • LAN

    Ja

  • CI-modul

    Ja (siden)

  • RF in

    2 (bagside RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (digital optisk lydudgang)

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (V5.0)

ENERGI OG ØKOLOGI

  • Strømforsyning

    AC 100~240 V 50-60 Hz

  • Strømforbrug i standbytilstand

    Under 0,5 W

  • Energisparetilstand

    Ja

  • Illuminanssensor grøn

    Ja

TILBEHØR

  • Fjernbetjening

    MR22GA

  • Batterier

    Ja
    (AA x 2EA)

  • Strømkabel

    Ja (ikke aftagelig)

YDERLIGERE FUNKTIONER

  • Autokalibrering

    Ja

  • OSD-sprog

    37 sprog

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Ja

  • Digital indspilning

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ja

  • Kompatibel med Slim Bracket

    Ja

TILGÆNGELIGHED

  • Høj kontrast

    Ja

  • Gråskala

    Ja

  • Inverter farver

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

