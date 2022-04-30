LG Egypt to partner with Valu to offer installments through on its Online Brand Shop

30 April 2022 – Cairo, Egypt – LG Egypt announced today that its Online Brand Shop now offers installment option through Valu to facilitate consumers’ buying experience, in addition to a special 5% discount welcome coupon upon sign up for the first time, which can be used on the first purchase and is only available through the online brand shop. LG will also provide its customers with free delivery including all governorates and free installation, checkout is also available using card payment.





“We are empowering our consumers to get more accomplished with a lot less effort, and making their lives better, through our online brand shop which offers a convenient solution to shop a wide range of LG products online and have them delivered and installed for free” Stated Billy Kim, Managing Director, LG Egypt.





It is worth mentioning that throughout the past year LG has worked since the launch on the 1st of March, 2021 on improving the website to provide consumers with the best user experience possible, the online brand shop features include a live chat every day except Friday from 9AM-8PM that allows customers to contact LG’s customer service agents for any inquiry related to the order or after sales service inquiries, it also allows customers to contact sales advisors to help them purchase the suitable product for their needs and learn more about the product specs, and compare it with other models.





LG’s online brand shop features a wide range of Home Entertainment products such as LG’s OLED, Nanocell, UHD, QNED TVs. The range if AV products including, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, portable speakers, and ear buds. In addition to Dualcool inverter, artcool RAC, Air Purifiers, washing machines and other home accessories including remote controls, air purifier filters, microwave glass trays, refrigerator water filters, vacuum cleaner filter, refrigerator shelfs





For more information, kindly visit LG’s online brand shop: https://www.lg.com/eg_en