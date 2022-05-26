LG Egypt awarded at BT100 2022 for the second season of “LG Heroes” CSR initiative for 2022 Under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Solidarity

Cairo, Egypt. May 26, 2022. LG Egypt was awarded at BT100 2022 for the second season of “LG Heroes” CSR initiative for 2022. LG Heroes is a monthly competition with different themes across the year such as Cancer awareness, Smoking awareness, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and, held under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Solidarity.





After a successful CSR initiative in 2021 LG Egypt announced the launch of the second season of LG Heroes CSR initiative for 2022, the number of submissions in 2021 exceeded 8,000 submissions across Egypt and exceeded 8000 in the first half of 2022.





Billy Kim, General Manager of LG Egypt added, “LG is committed to many important social responsibility activities throughout the year, focusing on our global foundations around corporate social responsibility in order to stay true to our brand identity, as we keep in mind the most important things that matter to our local community and implement programs that Keep up the aspirations. The initiative focuses on positive values and encourage people to do good deeds for the society.”





Submissions across the year takes place online through LG’s Facebook page following the past year using the hashtag #LG_Heros and #LGHeroes to share inspiring stories based on the theme for the month, and the winning story is selected through a drawing held under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Solidarity, and announced on Al-Mehwar 90-minute TV program, after which the winner is invited to LG’s headquarters to receive the prize/s.





To join the competition please check https://www.facebook.com/LGEgypt/