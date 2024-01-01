Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG PuriCare 100 m² Coverage area, 6 step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor, Clean Booster

AS10GDWH0

AS10GDWH0

LG PuriCare 100 m² Coverage area, 6 step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor, Clean Booster

AS10GDWH0

*Air Purifiers have one Year Warranty, Smart Inverter Fan Motor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 5 years

360˚ Purification

Purify the Air All Around You

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360º around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.

The air purifier is seen from the front sucking in air, dust, and dirt and then the system is seen from the top releasing clean purified air that flows in all directions. The screen splits to show another air-purifier that only releases air to the front on the left and the LG Puricare on the right filling the space with clean air more efficiently.

Direct Fan

360 Degree Direct Fan

The fan wings are serrated to reduce air resistance for powerful air purification.

*Aircraft fan technology, applied to the Boeing 747 by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), is applied to the 360 degree direct fan.

Clean Booster

Fresh Air Faster and Farther

The proprietary Clean Booster delivers clean air 24% faster, 7.5m far to every corners of your house.

*Tested by LG internal lab with an enclosed area of 259 cubic meters (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7 meters) using PuriCare 360° (model AS309DWA) with Clean Booster Mode turned on, measuring the speed of the wind at a height of 1.5 meters at a distance of 7.5 meters away from the product.
*Tested by LG internal lab at a pet café in an enclosed area of 132m2 G using PuriCare Air Purifier Pet (AS309DNP) on Pet Mode and PuriCare 360° (AS309DWA) on Auto Mode measuring the weight of the amount of the dust and hair collected from the bottom filter. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.
*Tested by TÜV Rheinland using PuriCare Pet (AS190DNPA) on maximum suction compared to the standard PuriCare model (AS199DWA) on maximum suction in a lab of 8 cubic meters at a temperature of 23.0 ± 5.0 degree Celsius with the relative humidity of 55 ± 15%. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.

Multi-Filtration System

Give Air a Deep Clean with Advanced Multi-Filtration System

Multi-filtration captures unwanted particles- bacteria, virus, dust, allergen and odor components.

The purifier is shown with half of it showing the deodorization filter while the other half shows the safe plus filter of the machine.

Deodorization Filter

The purifier is shown with half of it showing the deodorization filter while the other half shows the safe plus filter of the machine.

Safe Plus Filter

Safe Plus Filter

Remove bacteria, virus, dust, and allergens.

 

- Antibacterial 99.9% / Anti-viral 99.9%
- Large Dust Removal
- Dust Storm / Ultra-Fine Dust Removal
- Allergen (house dust mite, mold) Removal

Deodorization Filter

Eliminates harmful gases.

 

- Home Odor (Acetaldehyde, Ammonia(NH3), Acetic Acid) Removal
- Odor Components such as Formaldehyde (HCHO), Toluene Removal
- Air Pollutants (NO2, SO2) Removal

*Anti-bacterial 99.9% ('20.4.3). ①Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute). ②Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli. ③Test Method: ISO 20743 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products).
*Anti-viral 99.9% ('20.4.14). ①Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health. ②Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate). ③Test Method: ISO 20743.
*Dust 99.999% : Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 60 min. after operating on clean booster mode for 20 min. Products: PuriCare™ AS309DWA Condition: 30.0㎥ chamber.
*Certified by US, Auburn Univ : Eliminate Salmonella 98.0%, Campylobacter 81.2%, Dust mite allergen 96.1%
*Certified by Korea, Seoul National Univ : Eliminate MRSA 99% in 10 min, S. pneumoniae 95% in 30 min, Adeno Virus 96% in 60 min, H1N1 virus 96% in 120 min.

The top portion of the air purifier from the LG logo up is shown with air being released and bubbles indicating +/- ions.
Plasmaster+ Ionizer

Shield Your Family from Germs

The Ionizer reduces toxic viruses and bacteria, keeping your family healthy.

*Tested by US, Auburn Univ : Eliminate Salmonella 98.0%, Campylobacter 81.2%, Dust mite allergen 96.1% 4.
*Results may vary depending on the circumstances.
*Tested by Seoul National Univ. : Eliminate MRSA 99% in 10 min, S. pneumoniae 95% in 30 min, Adeno Virus 96% in 60 min, H1N1 virus 96% in 120 min. Results may vary depending on the circumstances.

The air purifier is shown with an orange display. A magnified image of the front is showing label PM 1.0 & Gas Sensor System.
Smart Sensor & Indicator

Bring Air Quality to Light

Polluted, Clean, RED, ORANGE, YELLOW, GREEN, PM 1.0 & GAS SENSOR SYSTEM.

*The Puricare air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.

Pure Air for Your Little Ones

LG PuriCarepurifies the air closest to the ground where babies and toddlers often play.

Clean Air is Automatic

Auto Mode consistently adjusts to ensure you always have optimal air quality without the hassle.
A woman looks at her phone & air purifier sits on the right. The phone display is showing the air quality in LG ThinQ app.

LG ThinQ

Take Control of the Air You Breathe with LG ThinQ™

Use ThinQ to turn on PuriCare remotely so cleaner air awaits your family-even on dusty days.

FAQ

Q.

How do I order a product?

A.

A.Shopping through the LG Online Store is easy and secure. Just follow these few steps to place an order.Select an item you want to buy and click on the red "Add to cart" button.You can now either continue shopping by clicking on the grey "back" button or complete the purchase by clicking on the red "view cart" button.If you are already logged in, you can proceed with your order immediately. Not logged in? Then you can log in to your LG Online Store account or create a new account or order as a guest.
Click on "continue" then fill your data bill name and valid phone or mobile No. and the address (within Egypt) to which your order should be shipped.
Now select the payment method. The following payment methods are offered: Visa & VALU installment if you have VALU account
After completion, you will receive an E-mail with the order confirmation.

Q.

How can I install my product?

A.

After receiving your product you can contact our Customer services Hotline: 19960 Or What’s App no. 01229307777.
To request installation and we will send technician to install your product.

Q.

What is the installation fees?

A.

The installation is free of fees for one time.

DIMENSIONS

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
7.5 meter
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D)
373 x 373 x 1073
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
360° Purification
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Clean Booster Fan

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    100

  • Power input (W)

    70

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    By country

  • Color

    Creamy Snow

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    54 / 20

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    19.2

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    373 x 1073 x 373

FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    Turbo / High / Middle / Low / Auto

  • Filter Exchange Alarm

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Pre-Filter

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Clean Booster

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Dual Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Single Mode

    Yes

  • Remote controller

    Wireless

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    Yes

  • Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Bluetooth)

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Moving Wheel

    PWH8DBA

