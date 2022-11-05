Central controller which covers various types of HVAC devices including air conditioners, AHU, ERV makes it possible to conveniently configure air quality management operations for each indoor unit. Both AC Smart 5 and ACP 5 monitor fine dust levels, turn air purification functionality on and off and display the air purification activity of each indoor unit. The user can view the average concentration of each particulate matter throughout the entire building and verify the air quality reading of each unit. Furthermore, it is also possible to keep track of indoor air quality trends and output air quality trends report spreadsheet (Excel).

Air purification control is also made available through the central controller. To control air purifiers, however, a separate PI485 gateway is required.

Central controllers display all connected indoor units and air purifiers. They can control the operation of each unit and monitor air quality conditions as well as the levels of each dust particle in each space. Central controllers (ACP 5, AC Smart 5) do not require any additional software and can be accessed from Google Chrome as they are based on HTML5. After a static IP address is assigned, a central controller can additionally be accessed with a smartphone from anywhere and at any time. All the functions of the central controller can be accessed through a smartphone.



Air quality can also be displayed through an external screen. This application can be integrated with a business' information display to present the public with real-time air quality information across an entire facility. In addition, this application can display outdoor fine dust levels too.



When it comes to indoor air quality, LG HVAC provides complete indoor air quality management solutions with advanced filtration and ventilation systems. As a crucial part of IAQ management, LG's comprehensive control systems provide an additional level of air quality management by making air quality monitoring and system control more convenient and more thorough. With precise air quality monitoring, individual unit control, and extensive system-wide control, LG control solutions cover a wide range of applications and environments for customers from every walk of life.