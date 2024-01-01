We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Air-cooled screw heat pump
LG air-cooled screw heat pump is a highly efficient and economical system that supplies hot water with the temperature up to 80℃ by using 70-80% of unused energy.
* pH 2.8~3.0 sea water acetic acid spray test
* After 1,000hrs, fin bondage check and 4.5MPa leakage test Propeller type fan is applied, which should have proper airflow. Also it should have proper strength for rotational speed and be operated stably through balance test.
Noise reduction
It minimized turbulence in intake port and reduced inconvenience of noise by preventing outflow.
* Heat Pump type can be manufactured only on special orders.
