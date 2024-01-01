About Cookies on This Site

THERMA V R32 hydrosplit

The new THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit is a safe heating solution for your home. It is connected just with a water pipe, so you don’t have to worry about the risk of refrigerant flowing into the living space. Without the need for a refrigerant pipe, installation becomes much easier and saves a lot of space.

THERMA V R32 hydrosplit

The new hydrosplit is connected only with a water pipe. Without the need for refrigerant pipes, it’s a safer solution for your home.

 

Features
Inquiry to buy

How THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit Works

Using outside air and electricity as heat source, heating and hot water is delivered through the water pipe. It’s safe, saves extra space, and is easy to install.

 

Revolutionary R1 compressor

THERMA V R32 hydrosplit is equipped with the revolutionary R1 compressor. This advanced compressor improves the tilting motion of scroll, increasing overall efficiency and reliability. Furthermore, the compressor operating range is improved to perform from 10Hz to 135Hz.

Sustainable refrigerant

THERMA V R32 hydrosplit is equipped with an environmentally friendly refrigerant which has a low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 675. It provides powerful and highly efficient heating. Also, in compliance with the European regulatory requirements, it can bring more business opportunities.

*It reaches the energy label ErP A +++ for space heating 35°C LWT and ErP A ++ for space heating 55°C LWT.

Reliable Heating with THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit provides reliable heating operating under extreme weather as low as -25℃.

 

Optimal Operation by Automatic Water Pump Control1

THERMA V R32 hydrosplit automatically controls the optimal flow rate by comparing the current water temperature with the target temperature through the sensor. It helps reduce operating costs by avoiding unnecessary overloading of heat.

 

Individual Heating Control for 2 Separate Zones

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit can control temperature of two separate zones through independent heating circuits. The mixing valve kit allows users to set different target temperatures in different zones.

 

*Separate mixing valve kit required.
**Temperature in this image is an example. Target temperature changes according to user’s preferred setting.

Smart Heating Control

User-friendly and intuitive UI enables quick and convenient navigation with a simple touch, allowing easy schedule and operation mode setting based on user’s lifestyle. Moreover, daily and monthly monitoring on power consumption makes it possible to manage energy efficiently.

*Required Accessory for Energy Monitoring : PENKTH000 (Meter Interface Module) and Watt Meter, Temp. sensor, etc. Refer to the installation manual.

Comfortable Heating by Seasonal Auto Mode

Seasonal auto mode automatically determines heating, cooling operation and target temperatures.

*The temperature setting in this image is only an example. The target temperature changes according to user's preferred setting.

Easy Management Service by Simple Monitoring

Water flow rate and pressure can be easily checked through Standard III remote controller.

Easy & Quick Maintenance

The remote controller stores up to 50 items in its history, making it easier to troubleshoot errors or malfunctions.

Remotely Control from Anywhere

With the LG ThinQ™ app, you can easily control the heating system anytime from anywhere. Remote access to heating system allows for maximum comfort. LG ThinQ™ works with Google Assistant voice control by using the Google Home smart speaker and Wi-Fi modem.

*Required Accessories : Google home speaker, PWFMDD200(LG Wi-Fi Modem) and PWYREW000.
**Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
***Google home voice is supported in United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Ireland and Portugal. ThinQ functions may vary depending on the country.

Improved Efficiency on Energy Management through Integration

Integration with PV module and ESS allows left-over energy to be stored for the later use. It is compatible with third-party products, assisting efficient and flexible energy management.

*PV module and ESS for separate purchase/order.

THERMA V Line-up

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

 

Inquiry to buy Learn more
