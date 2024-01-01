We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
THERMA V R410A split
The new 410A split type offers an improved exterior design. By removing the front panel cover, rounding its edges and employing lighter indoor units, it provides upgraded functionality as well as a more refined heating solution for your home.