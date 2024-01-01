We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
THERMA V R32 IWT (integrated water tank) type
THERMA V R32 IWT(integrated water tank) is an all-in-one solution which combines an Indoor unit and a water tank. It doesn’t require complex piping work and offers quick and easy installation with less footprint.