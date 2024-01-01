About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

THERMA V R32 monobloc

LG THERMA V R32 monobloc is an all-in-one unit equipped with an innovative and eco-friendly R1 compressor and R32 refrigerant. This unit can operate at extremely cold weather like -25℃ and heat water up to 65℃.

THERMA V R32 Monobloc

THERMA V R32 monobloc

All-in-one heating solution offering the highest heating efficiency with R32 refrigerant

Features Line up
Features
Inquiry to buy

How THERMA V R32 Monobloc Works

How THERMA V R32 monobloc works

Heat generated by the outdoor unit via heat exchange with external air is transferred to the domestic hot water tank to provide heating and hot water.

Reliable Heating

Reliable heating

THERMA V R32 monobloc provides reliable and powerful heating for the indoor environment. It can operate even at extremely cold weather like -25°C. Moreover, it can offer leaving water temperature of 65°C at maximum.

Revolutionary R1 compressor

THERMA V R32 monobloc is equipped with the Revolutionary R1 Compressor. This advanced compressor especially improved the tilting motion of scroll, increasing overall efficiency and reliability. Furthermore, compressor operation ranges are improved to perform from 10Hz to 150Hz.

Environmentally sustainable refrigerant

THERMA V R32 monobloc is equipped with R32 refrigerant, the environmentally sustainable refrigerant which has a Global Warming Potential of 675, 70% lower than that of R410A’s. With R32 refrigerant, THERMA V R32 Monobloc is highly energy efficient as a greener heating solution.

*The result above was based on space heating at 35℃
*Space heating at 55°C received an A+ rating.

Smart Heating Control

Smart heating control

The intuitive UI allows easy and quick use with a simple touch and users can set schedules based on their lifestyles. Moreover, daily or monthly monitoring of power consumption allows efficient energy management.

* Required Accessory for Energy Monitoring : PENKTH000 (Meter Interface Module) and Watt Meter, Temp, sensor, etc. Refer to the installation manual.

Remotely Control from Anywhere

Remotely control from anywhere

With LG ThinQ™ app, users can simply control heating system anytime from anywhere. Remote access to heating system allows users the maximized comfort.

* Required Accessory : PWFMDD200(LG Wi-Fi Modem) and PWYREW000

Easy & Quick Installation

Easy & Quick installation

As the “All-in-one” heating solution, THERMA V R32 Monobloc outdoor unit consists of 3 main components.

Easy to provide service

All-in-one heating solution with built-in main components allows easy installation without additional refrigerant piping work. Installers can easily check and provide service just by removing 3 pieces of screw. Moreover, clip type water strainers are installed for easy maintenance to strainer without the need for extra tools.

Pre-installation setting

Based on installation site information, installers can prepare presetting with LG Heating Configurator and save data into memory card from their office. At the site, then, installers can simply insert memory card at the back of remote controller to activate configuration data. This allows easy and quick commissioning for installers.

Easy & Quick Maintenance

Easy & Quick maintenance

The remote controller can store up to 50 history items, enabling easy identification of the cause of malfunctioning or fault and facilitating quick finding of solutions.

THERMA V Line up

THERMA V line up

.

Inquiry To Buy

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy Learn more
Title, Size Table list
Resource type Title Size

For more materials, manuals or engineering support, please go to resource download

GO
Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 