WebOS
LG Smart Signage Platform webOS allows easy integration and expansion with intuitive UX and various value-added solutions. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.
Simple Content Management
Multiple Screen Composition
PBP (Picture-By-Picture) and PIP (Picture-In-Picture) enables up to two divided split screens in landscape or portrait display format enabling users to more flexibly allocate space for each content source.
*The availability of features may vary by versions of webOS platform
Real-time Video Streaming
Various types of IP video streaming protocols such as RTSP/RTP/HLS and UDP Multicast are supported for real-time content streaming. It is easy to manage content as it is free from capacity limits for content playback, and provides live broadcasts.
*The availability of features may vary by versions of webOS platform
Seamless Content Playback
During playback of diverse content such as videos, images, and HTML, enjoy seamless transition between screens with no black screen gaps with webOS.
*The availability of features may vary by versions of webOS platform
Easy Monitoring & Diagnosis
Easy Customization
All-in-one Display
LG webOS supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc. via USB plug-in. The overall cost of ownership is reduced as there’s no need to purchase additional software or media players.
*The availability of features may vary by versions of webOS platform
Content Sharing
Mirroring among devices is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.
*The availability of features may vary by versions of webOS platform
Become a partner
Our focus is always on the success of our partners’ business and we keep our eyes, ears and minds open to achieve that success.
Experienced Partners
We share and promote partners information and open up new business opportunity together.
webOS Signage developer site
webOS Signage for Developers is a B2B site, which is only open to partners of LG Electronics.
Abundant technical resources for developing webOS Signage Apps are provided in this site.