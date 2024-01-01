About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Hot water solution (hydro kit)

LG hydro kit provides floor heating & hot water supply for a warm indoor environment that will have you feeling extra comfortable. It also allows a highly efficient energy solution when used with MULTI V.

Hydro Kit

Hydro kit

Providing floor heating & hot water supply for warm indoor environment

 

Features Solution application Line up
Features
Inquiry to buy
Hot Water Solution with MULTI V

Hot water solution with MULTI V

Cooling and heating operations, as well as hot water supply are available with the combination of MULTI V and Hydro Kit solutions.

Saving Costs with Highly Energy Efficient Solution

Saving costs with highly energy efficient solution

Hydro Kit reduces CO₂ emissions with its highly efficient solution. It is also possible to install equivalent levels of capital costs as a boiler system while minimizing energy bills due to lower operation costs.

Energy saving through MULTI V heat recovery system

Energy costs can be minimized by reusing the wasted heat from indoor units.

Hydro Kit is an Applicable Solution for

Hydro kit is an applicable solution for

Hydro Kit Line Up

Hydro kit line up

Inquiry To Buy

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy Learn more

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document download

Title, Size Table list
Resource type Title Size
Catalog
 0321_LG AHU_ctlg (2).pdf
extension : 61,502K
Catalog
 2021_Egypt_MULTI_V_catalog_low.pdf
extension : 49,784K

For more materials, manuals or engineering support, please go to resource download

Go
Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 