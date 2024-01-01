About Cookies on This Site

LG absorption chiller hot water type is an eco-friendly and economical product that utilizes wastewater from nearby factories or power plants, instead of using electricity.

Features
Absorption chiller hot water type uses heat instead of electricity, which is highly recommended for areas with electricity shortage. This type of model utilizes the waste water from nearby factories and power plants, and provide cooling/heating operation through these heating sources.

The absorption control concentration is calculated by the crystal control protection logic built in the controller, and the prevention control is executed when the concentration rises above the set value. By controlling the absorption liquid concentration automatically, it prevents the pre-absorption of liquid crystals and calculates the time from the power failure to the completion of power recovery through the independent timer built in the product.

3 parts partition enables easy installation at narrow places such as remodeling & renovation sites.

When cleaning the piping, only the water box cover can be opened without disconnecting the piping.

Digital pressure gauge is used to monitor the pressure inside the refrigerator in real time. The vacuum rate is automatically set and saved. The saved data can be used to accurately and quickly monitor and diagnose leakage.

Control solutions such as ACP and AC Smart enable easy monitoring and allow remote control to manage various HVAC models at anywhere.

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

 

