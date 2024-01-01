About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Indoor unit

LG's Indoor units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting. Discover a more efficient and powerful indoor solution for your business.

MULTI V Indoor Unit1

MULTI V indoor unit

Dual vane cassette

Dual Vane Cassette

Round cassette

Round Cassette

Ceiling mounted cassette

Ceiling Mounted Cassette

Ceiling concealed duct

Ceiling Concealed Duct

Wall mounted unit

Wall Mounted Unit

Ceiling & Floor

Ceiling & Floor

Console

Console

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document download

Title, Size Table list
Resource type Title Size
Catalog
 0321_LG AHU_ctlg (2).pdf
extension : 61,502K
Catalog
 2021_Egypt_MULTI_V_catalog_low.pdf
extension : 49,784K

For more materials, manuals or engineering support, please go to resource download

Go
Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 