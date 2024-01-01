About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Mounted Cassette

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette provides a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing environment, making it the perfect asset for your business. LG Cassette type indoor units also purifies air for a fresher and healthier environment.

air-solution_01_Ceiling_Mounted_Cassette_16112017_D_1511939162937

Ceiling Mounted Cassette

Maximizing the indoor aesthetics with comfortable environment

Features Line Up
Features
Inquiry to buy

The New Cassette with Air Purification

LG Cassette type indoor unit is equipped with the air purification function. It offers a solution to the problem of ultrafine dust that harms our bodies. This is the CAC*-certified, high-performance product that delivers clean, cool air to your large space.

The New Cassette with Air Purification1

*Certification Air Conditioner, the Korea Air Cleaning Association strictly tests the air cleaning function of air conditioner products and certifies reliable products.

air-solution_04_Air-purifying_Filter_that_Removes_99.9%_of_PM1.0_16112017_D_1510823239206

Air Purification for Healthier Indoor Space

A powerful 5-step air purification removes odor, germs, and invisible PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.

*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.

Provide Healthy Air in a Large Space

It is a larger air purification area than the cooling area. It can cover up to 147m2 to create a clean and healthy environment in various vertical spaces, such as kindergartens, schools, and shopping malls.

Provide Healthy Air in a Large Space1

*The coverage area for air purification may vary depending on the indoor environment.

Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring

Real-time monitoring with a wireless or wired remote controller, panel LED lamp, and smart phone

Convenient Attachment and Detachment

Easier installation by attachment to the indoor unit body.

Auto Elevation Grille

Auto Elevation Grille allows easy filter cleaning with 4-point support structure, auto leveling and auto stop detection features and memory located at user’s level.

Independent Vane Control

Independent Vane Control

The independent vane operation feature uses separate motors, making it possible to control all four vanes independently.

 

6-Step Vane Control

There are 6 different steps to control air flow direction with 1 way cassette. It also has the vane for auto swing that moves between left and right sides for up to 120 degrees.

Minimized Height

The height of 1 Way Cassette is 132mm, making it the ideal solution for installation in limited space.

Flexible Installation

The access for inspection at 1 Way Cassette does not require additional ducted space making the installation environment uncomplicated.

Ceiling Mounted Cassette Line Up

Ceiling Mounted Cassette Line Up1

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516255102043

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry To Buy Learn more
