LG ice thermal storage centrifugal chiller is a technology that cools the indoor area by melting the ice produced overnight.

Features
Ice thermal storage is a technology that cools the indoor area by melting the frozen ice produced over the night. This can be combined with centrifugal chillers to form an optimal system.

It operates the freezer at night time, freezes the ice, stores it in the heat storage tank, and dissolves it during the daytime to provide cooling to the building. night-time power, operation cost is reduced, and it can easilyBecause it uses low-cost cope with power load problem in summer.

Diagnostic System Monitoring

High efficiency two-stage compressor

Centrifugal Chiller achieved high efficiency through Two-stage Compressor. With optimized Two-stage compressing cycle, energy efficiency has been improved and operation costs has been reduced as opposed to the previous One-stage Centrifugal Chiller.

Variable diffuser

Provides wider operation range at a low-load condition, and prevents stall from discharge gas for stable operation.

Stable operation

Excellent partial load system can save cost and maximize energy even when the loads are very light.

Optimized central control

Control solutions such as ACP and AC smart enable easy monitoring and allow remote control to manage various HVAC models at anywhere.

Ice thermal storage centrifugal chiller line up

