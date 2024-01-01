About Cookies on This Site

Hotel

A more efficient way to keep your hotel pleasant

Energy saving

- Free heating and hot water with heat recovery technology
- Prevents wasted energy with dry contact
- Top-class energy efficiency with innovative technologies

Smart energy management

- Integrated central control system with smart management
- Compatible with existing building management system

Comfort condition

- Enhanced indoor comfort
- An indoor unit as quiet as a library
- Easy-to-use individual controller

Vertical_Solution_Hotel_03_Desktop

Lobby & Reception halls

Large capacity allows for a reliable supply of fresh air to large spaces with high ceilings.

Guest room

Relax with low noise and pleasant air-conditioning.

Public facilities

A variety of indoor units allow customized solutions for different spaces.

Swimming pool & Shower room

Free heating and hot water thanks to heat recovery technology.

Smart central control solution

Efficient energy management through LG’s smart central controller reduces operating costs.

Product lineup for your hotel

MULTI V 5

MULTI V S

MULTI V indoor units

Hot water solution (hydro kit)

Vertical_Solution_Hotel_10_01

Ventilation solution (ERV)

Vertical_Solution_Hotel_10_02

Air handling unit (AHU)

Vertical_Solution_Hotel_10_03

Chiller

Vertical_Solution_Hotel_10_04

Control solutions
Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Learn more

LOTTE hotels & Resorts

The finest modern hotel brand in Myanmar.
/ MULTI V, chiller, indoor units

See more

Voyage belek

Luxury 5-star resort in Turkey.
/ MULTI V, indoor units

See more

Rydges hotel

Australia and New Zealand’s leading hotel brand. / MULTI V, indoor units

See more

INSULA ALBA resort & Spa

Luxury 5-star seaside hotel in Greece.
/ MULTI V, hydro kit, indoor units

See more
