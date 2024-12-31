We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG InstaView Oven 76 Liters A+ Air Fry & Steam Sous-Vide
Ready for a Kitchen that Serves?
Knock Twice, See Inside
Check your food instantly without opening the oven with InstaView™.
Big Mess? No Problem
In as quickly as 10 minutes, EasyClean™ leaves your oven clean.
Cook from Beyond Your Kitchen
Check your food's progress with the LG ThinQ™ app.
A++ rated Oven
Cooking with A++ rated oven helps reduce electricity bills.
See What's Cookin
A Clean Oven Everytime with EasyClean™
STEP 1
Press the EasyClean™ button.
STEP 2
Watch as the steam is sprayed inside the oven.
STEP 3
Simply wipe away any residue with a cloth or towel.
Meet Your New Cooking Assistant
Your Next Meal is Just a Scan Away
Your Favorite Dish through My Recipe
Next Level Taste in Your Next Level Kitchen
This is an image of steamed chicken breasts, air-fried chicken wings, cookies, and air sous vide steak on the table. Icons representing ProBake convection, air sous vide, air fry, and ProBake steam functions are also included below.
ProBake Convection
LG ProBake Convection® delivers precise, even heating to every rack. Equipped with a heating element at the back of the oven lets it roast and bake to perfection.
Sous Vide
Sous Vide with low-temperature steam ensures maximum juiciness and nutrition, no separate water tank is required as it is cooked with steam alone.
This is an image that vacuum-packed meat cooked through an air sous vide.
Air Fry
Have your favorite crispy foods without the guilt of deep frying with Air Fry.
This is an image of the chicken wing being air-fried.
ProBake Steam
Maintain your food's nutritional value by steaming your food and setting-in flavor.
Pizza Mode
Pizza mode is specifically designed to cook homemade or fresh pizza as well as frozen pizza. Enjoy a crispier crust and more delicious toppings with a pizza mode that can be set up to 250℃.
This is an image of pizza baked in an oven.
*Vacuum machine required for Sous Vide cooking is not provided separately
Innovative by Design
Built-in Oven Installation Guide
Click for further details on how the Built-in Oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.
1. Measuring the Installation Area
2. Installation Precautions
Parts & Accessories
View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.
What's In the Box?
