Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG InstaView Oven 76 Liters A+ Air Fry & Steam Sous-Vide

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG InstaView Oven 76 Liters A+ Air Fry & Steam Sous-Vide

WSED7667M

LG InstaView Oven 76 Liters A+ Air Fry & Steam Sous-Vide

(0)
Front view
Immagine del premio iF Design 2023

iF Design

iF Design AWARD 2023

LG Built-in Steam Oven
Immagine del premio reddot 2023

Red Dot Design

reddot winner 2023

LG Built-in Steam Oven

Ready for a Kitchen that Serves?

It's an animation that lights up when you tap on the oven door.

Knock Twice, See Inside

Check your food instantly without opening the oven with InstaView™.

The image of wiping the inside of the oven with a cloth.

Big Mess? No Problem

In as quickly as 10 minutes, EasyClean™ leaves your oven clean.

This is an image where icons expressing timers and push notification functions are connected between the smart phone and the oven.

Cook from Beyond Your Kitchen

Check your food's progress with the LG ThinQ™ app.

Image showing the A+ energy rating of the oven.

A++ rated Oven

Cooking with A++ rated oven helps reduce electricity bills.

Instant Access

See What's Cookin

Simply knock twice on the glass to view your food without letting the heat out of the oven.
Easy Maintenance

A Clean Oven Everytime with EasyClean™

EasyClean™ keeps the inside of your oven looking like new. No chemicals and no fumes.

STEP 1

Press the EasyClean™ button.

Immagine di un dito che tocca il tasto EasyClean.

STEP 2

Watch as the steam is sprayed inside the oven.

Immagine del vapore che viene diffuso all'interno della cavità del forno

STEP 3

Simply wipe away any residue with a cloth or towel.

Immagine di una mano che pulisce il forno con un panno.

Smart Cooking

Meet Your New Cooking Assistant

From simple features like preheating the oven, setting the timer, and monitoring the current progress to more complex functions like diagnosing and resolving any issues based on usage patterns — LG ThinQ™ allows you to do them all from your phone.

Your Next Meal is Just a Scan Away

Scan an HMR frozen food barcode with ThinQ's Scan to Cook, and enjoy deliciously convenient meals. The app recommends the mode, temperature, and cook time, so you don't have to set a thing.

Immagine di una donna che scansiona un codice a barre di un surgelato con il suo smartphone.

*Affiliate HMR brands are being added and will continue to expand.

Immagine di una donna che scansiona un codice a barre di un surgelato con il suo smartphone.

Your Favorite Dish through My Recipe

Create and save recipes that reflect your taste and expertise through My Recipe in the ThinQ app. Recipes with up to three steps can be saved and effortlessly cooked by sending them to your oven.

Immagine di una donna che consulta una ricetta sul suo smartphone

Cook Like a Pro

Next Level Taste in Your Next Level Kitchen

Bring gourmet taste to your next meal with a number of premium features ready for use.

This is an image of steamed chicken breasts, air-fried chicken wings, cookies, and air sous vide steak on the table. Icons representing ProBake convection, air sous vide, air fry, and ProBake steam functions are also included below.

ProBake Convection

LG ProBake Convection® delivers precise, even heating to every rack. Equipped with a heating element at the back of the oven lets it roast and bake to perfection.

This is an image of cookies being baked.

Sous Vide

Sous Vide with low-temperature steam ensures maximum juiciness and nutrition, no separate water tank is required as it is cooked with steam alone.

This is an image that vacuum-packed meat cooked through an air sous vide.

Air Fry

Have your favorite crispy foods without the guilt of deep frying with Air Fry.

This is an image of the chicken wing being air-fried.

ProBake Steam

Maintain your food's nutritional value by steaming your food and setting-in flavor.

Immagine di un pezzo di salmone cotto al vapore.

Pizza Mode

Pizza mode is specifically designed to cook homemade or fresh pizza as well as frozen pizza. Enjoy a crispier crust and more delicious toppings with a pizza mode that can be set up to 250℃.

This is an image of pizza baked in an oven.

*Vacuum machine required for Sous Vide cooking is not provided separately

Innovative by Design

This is a kitchen image with LG built-in oven, hood, and gas hob installed.

Style and Harmony

Dettagli del forno che mostra la finitura nera opaca anti-impronta

Matte Black Finish

An image showing the wide interior of the oven.

Bigger is Better

Built-in Oven Installation Guide

Click for further details on how the Built-in Oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

 

 

 

 

1. Measuring the Installation Area


Immagine che mostra le misure dell'incavo nel mobile per incassare il forno

2. Installation Precautions

A ventilation hole of 50 mm is needed between the rear wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, as well as a 5 mm ventilation hole between both sides of the oven and cabinet.

Immagine che mostra i margini da considerare per l'installazione del forno

In order to prevent the oven from sliding out of place when opened, make sure to screw the oven onto a flat surface during installation.

Immagine che mostra le parti che devono essere fissate al mobile quando installi il forno.

Parts & Accessories

Immagine di una scatola appoggiata su un tavolo della cucina.

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

 

 

 

 

What's In the Box?

Immagine che indica ciò che è incluso nel forno: 2 guide laterali e 2 guide telescopiche

Immagine che indica ciò che è incluso nel forno: 1 griglia e 1 vassoio

Immagine che indica ciò che è incluso nel forno: 1 teglia profonda e 1 vassoio perforato

Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.
User Guide

You May Also Like

Complete your kitchen with the full Built-in experience.
Image with Induction hob Installed
INDUCTION HOB
Image with hood installed
Link to Built-in Hood PDP.
Image with dishwasher installed
Link to Built-in Hood PDP.

Top-Image--Oven

Q.

how to use the Control Lock function?

A.

Press and hold down the (Lock) or (Control Lock) for 3 seconds

Q.

Why it is operates too loudly. A loud humming noise is heard?

A.

A noise occurs due to vibrations generated by internal parts and foreign objects during operation

Q.

How to install the product?

A.

Check user manual

      Print

      All Spec

      What people are saying

      Find locally

      Experience this product around you.

      Our picks for you

      Pay with Installments
      Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
      Choose your bank that suits you best!
       
       