LG Refrigerator

What features do you need?

Close-up of LG InstaView refrigerator. The see-through panel lights up, followed by the water dispenser. The sleek handle is shown before the door opens.

Feature and Performance

Discover advanced features such as InstaView™, frost-free storage, ice and water dispenser, and an energy-saving inverter compressor, all combined to bring innovation, convenience, and efficiency.

Key feature of LG Refrigerators

A woman in a pink shirt taps the glass panel of an LG InstaView fridge. Through the transparent panel, water bottles and groceries inside the fridge are visible.

InstaView™

Knock twice, see inside, stay fresh.

Close-up view of the bottom freezer shelf of an LG with fresh herbs, vegetables and preserves in glass containers.

LinearCooling

Keeps freezer frost-free, easy to use.

A hand fills a glass with ice cubes from the built-in dispenser of an LG fridge freezer. Ice is coming out of the dispenser located on the front of the refrigerator door.

Ice & Water Dispenser

Chilled water and ice, with or without plumbing.

A diagram of a tall refrigerator showing its cooling technology. A bright blue graphic illustrates airflow circulating inside, moving from top to bottom.

Enhanced energy efficiency

Energy-consciousness suited to your lifestyle

Feature and Performance
Buying Guide Home
InstaView™

Instant insight, smart convenience

LG InstaView™ lets you see inside the sleek glass screen with two quick knocks. Available on Side-by-side refrigerators, Multi-Door refrigerators, and 1-Door models.

See all InstaView™
Woman knocks twice on the LG InstaView refrigerator. The glass panel lights up to reveal water bottles inside. She then opens the door and takes one out.

*Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.

LinearCooling™

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavor and keeping 

food fresh for up to 7 days. 

See all Total No Frost
The graph shows the temperature change and the view of the food that is still fresh in the refrigerator.

Ice & Water Dispenser

Built-in instant refreshment

Filtered water and fresh ice are available on demand with LG dispensers

See all Ice & Water Dispensers Learn more about Ice Solution
Close-up of the LG refrigerator’s ice and water dispenser nozzle, showing sterilised interior as clean water flows out.

Energy Saving

For your energy-efficient home

LG’s Refrigerators use Inverter Compressor technology for quiet, 

efficient cooling. Smart features help cut energy, noise, and running costs.

See all Inverter Linear Compressor™
A diagram of a tall refrigerator showing its cooling technology. A bright blue graphic illustrates airflow circulating inside, moving from top to bottom.

A diagram of a tall refrigerator showing its cooling technology. A bright blue graphic illustrates airflow circulating inside, moving from top to bottom.

Utility Benefits

Useful features for your kitchen

Person fills a cup with ice from the LG refrigerator’s dispenser, showing three different types of ice being dispensed.
Ice solution
Person wipes away fingerprints easily while closing the fridge door, thanks to the refrigerator’s easy-to-clean finish.
Easy clean
User adjusting LG refrigerator’s folding shelf to fit tall bottles, highlighting flexible storage for large or bulky items.
Folding shelf​

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

Table Caption
FeaturesSide-by-SideFrench-DoorTop-MountTwinsBottom-Freezer
Front view of gc-x257cqhs
GC-X257CQHS
gc-b22fflzb
GC-B22FFLZB
top-mount gtf522psan
GTF522PSAN
twins gc-b414elfm
GC-B414ELFM
bottom-freezer gw-b489fsgw
GW-B489FSGW
Door Cooling+YesNoNoYes
Hygiene Fresh+YesNoNoNo
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)YesYesNoYesNo
Storage Volume Total (L)635L530523324L110
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)913 x 1790 x 735835 x 1787 x 730760 x 1860 x 750595 x 1860 x 707595 x 1860 x 682
Door alarmYes
Finish (Door)Silver
Buy NowBuy NowBuy NowBuy NowBuy Now

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

Explore more, choose right

Four LG refrigerator models lined up from left to right: a silver Side-by-Side fridge with Door-in-Door feature, a four-door Multi-Door fridge with a dispenser, a dark grey Top Freezer fridge, and a slim silver 1-Door fridge.

What type are you looking for?

Learn More
Bright beige-toned kitchen interior with a silver LG fridge freezer built into the left side. On the right, a dining table with flowers placed on top completes the scene.

Which size is right for you?

Learn More
Black LG refrigerator standing on the left, with an installation box placed on the right side against the wall.

What should you check before installation?

Learn More

LG Refrigerator Freezer FAQ

Q.

How to change the temperature setting on a LG Refrigerator?

A.

To change the temperature on your LG Refrigerator, use the control panel located either on the door or inside the refrigerator compartment. Refrigerator and freezer temperatures can be set separately to match your storage preferences.

With compatible models, the LG ThinQ app allows you to monitor and adjust temperature settings remotely from your smartphone, offering added convenience wherever you are.

Q.

What are the benefits of an InstaView™ refrigerator?

A.

LG’s InstaView™ refrigerator features a tinted glass panel that becomes transparent with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door.

This helps reduce cold air loss, improves energy efficiency, and keeps food fresher for longer. It's a convenient way to view your refrigerator contents at a glance, blending smart design with everyday practicality.

