Best 43-Inch Smart TVs from LG in Egypt | Features & Prices

The 43-inch TV has become one of the most popular choices among families in Egypt. Its practical size makes it ideal for medium living rooms or large bedrooms, striking the perfect balance between price and a complete entertainment experience. With the introduction of AI technology and UHD 4K in LG TVs, enjoying a cinematic experience at home has never been easier.
In this article, we’ll walk you through the best 43-inch Smart TVs from LG, with detailed technical features and their prices in Egypt—helping you choose the perfect model for your home.
Why Choose a 43-Inch LG Smart TV?
● Practical size: Ideal for medium apartments and versatile rooms.
● Picture quality: Available in FHD or UHD 4K with HDR for stunning details.
● WebOS system: Smooth interface for instant access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more.
● Immersive sound: Options with Dolby Audio or Virtual Surround Plus.
● AI ThinQ: Voice control, smart home integration, and personalized viewing
FHD or UHD 4K – Which Is Right for You?
● FHD (1080p): Perfect for daily viewing or if you’re looking for an affordable TV.
● UHD 4K: The ultimate choice for detail lovers, movie enthusiasts, and gamers who want true-to-life colors and depth.
Factors to Consider Before Buying a 43-Inch TV
● Room size & lighting: Larger rooms with brighter lighting benefit more from 4K resolution.
● Usage: Sports, movies, or gaming—your main use will guide the right pick.
● Sound: For a complete experience, choose models with Dolby Audio support.
● Smart features: Models with WebOS 23 and AI ThinQ give you smarter, easier control.
Best 43-Inch LG TVs in Egypt
● 4K UHD Picture with HDR10 Pro: Four times sharper than Full HD, delivering incredibly detailed images—from facial expressions in films to sports stadium details. HDR10 Pro optimizes brightness scene by scene for vivid highlights and deep contrasts, bringing you closer to reality.
● α7 AI Processor Gen8 with AI Super Upscaling 4K: The brain of the TV, analyzing every frame with AI for improved visuals. Non-4K content is upscaled closer to true 4K for richer detail. The processor also auto-adjusts picture and sound based on whether you’re watching movies, sports, or playing games.
● webOS with AI Magic Remote: A seamless smart TV experience. Features like AI Search (voice search), AI Chatbot (intelligent Q&A), AI Concierge (personalized recommendations), and webOS Re:New (annual updates for 5 years). The Magic Remote works like a mouse with built-in voice control.
● Cinematic Experience: HDR10 and HLG support for realistic colors, Filmmaker Mode for director-intended viewing, and Advanced Dynamic Tone Mapping for balanced highlights and shadows.
● Unlimited Gaming: Enjoy smooth play with HGiG (optimized HDR gaming), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), HDMI 2.0 eARC for premium sound, and Game Optimizer presets for FPS, RPG, and Sports. Perfect for PlayStation and Xbox gamers.
A budget-friendly FHD 1080p TV with Active HDR for improved contrast and color accuracy. Features Virtual Surround Plus for wider sound effects and the easy-to-use WebOS interface for fast app access. An excellent choice for those seeking reliability at an affordable price.
● α5 AI Processor Gen6 & 4K UHD Quality: Four times clearer than Full HD with lifelike colors and depth. Advanced color gradation makes every hue vibrant.
● AI Upscaling: Content below 4K is intelligently enhanced to near 4K quality. Real-time adjustments ensure balanced visuals in any lighting. Audio is optimized to suit dialogue, music, or effects.
● ThinQ AI + webOS + Magic Remote: Voice control to search for movies or apps, Magic Remote for intuitive control, and ThinQ AI for smart home integration. Personalized recommendations adapt to your viewing habits.
● Cinematic Features: Active HDR, Filmmaker Mode, and AI Sound create a home-theater feel.
● Next-Level Gaming: HGiG, ALLM, HDMI 2.0 eARC, and Game Optimizer make this a great option for gamers seeking fast response and immersive visuals.
True 4K UHD with Rich Colors: Four times sharper than FHD for crisp details and lifelike color depth—whether watching nature documentaries or fast-paced action films.
α5 Gen5 AI Processor with AI Upscaling: Boosts non-4K content to near 4K quality, auto-adjusts color and contrast, and optimizes audio for every scene.
Smart webOS with ThinQ AI + Magic Remote: Easy navigation, smart home connectivity, voice recognition, and personalized content suggestions.
Cinematic Viewing: Active HDR, Filmmaker Mode, and AI Sound for immersive soundscapes and lifelike visuals.
Optimized Gaming Performance: HGiG, ALLM, HDMI 2.0 eARC, and Game Optimizer offer smooth, responsive gameplay for all genres.
Prices of LG 43-Inch TVs in Egypt
● Budget (FHD): Example: 43LM6370PVA, a reliable and affordable choice.
● Mid-range (UHD 4K): Models like 43UR78006LL and 43UQ80006LD come at a slightly higher price but offer superior visuals and smart features.
● High-end (UHD with advanced AI): The 43UA85006LA delivers the most cinematic experience with AI processing and enhanced audio.
For the latest prices and promotions, visit the official LG Egypt TV page.
What Are You Waiting For?
LG’s 43-inch Smart TVs combine practical size, outstanding picture quality, and full smart features for every lifestyle. Whether you want a budget-friendly FHD or the latest 4K UHD technology, LG has the perfect choice.
Start your journey into smart entertainment today: Visit LG Egypt and find the 43-inch TV that best fits your needs.