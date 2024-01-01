Best 43-Inch Smart TVs from LG in Egypt | Features & Prices

LG 43UA85006LA UHD 4K

● 4K UHD Picture with HDR10 Pro: Four times sharper than Full HD, delivering incredibly detailed images—from facial expressions in films to sports stadium details. HDR10 Pro optimizes brightness scene by scene for vivid highlights and deep contrasts, bringing you closer to reality.

● α7 AI Processor Gen8 with AI Super Upscaling 4K: The brain of the TV, analyzing every frame with AI for improved visuals. Non-4K content is upscaled closer to true 4K for richer detail. The processor also auto-adjusts picture and sound based on whether you’re watching movies, sports, or playing games.

● webOS with AI Magic Remote: A seamless smart TV experience. Features like AI Search (voice search), AI Chatbot (intelligent Q&A), AI Concierge (personalized recommendations), and webOS Re:New (annual updates for 5 years). The Magic Remote works like a mouse with built-in voice control.

● Cinematic Experience: HDR10 and HLG support for realistic colors, Filmmaker Mode for director-intended viewing, and Advanced Dynamic Tone Mapping for balanced highlights and shadows.

● Unlimited Gaming: Enjoy smooth play with HGiG (optimized HDR gaming), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), HDMI 2.0 eARC for premium sound, and Game Optimizer presets for FPS, RPG, and Sports. Perfect for PlayStation and Xbox gamers.

LG 43LM6370PVA FHD

A budget-friendly FHD 1080p TV with Active HDR for improved contrast and color accuracy. Features Virtual Surround Plus for wider sound effects and the easy-to-use WebOS interface for fast app access. An excellent choice for those seeking reliability at an affordable price.

LG 43UR78006LL UHD 4K

● α5 AI Processor Gen6 & 4K UHD Quality: Four times clearer than Full HD with lifelike colors and depth. Advanced color gradation makes every hue vibrant.

● AI Upscaling: Content below 4K is intelligently enhanced to near 4K quality. Real-time adjustments ensure balanced visuals in any lighting. Audio is optimized to suit dialogue, music, or effects.

● ThinQ AI + webOS + Magic Remote: Voice control to search for movies or apps, Magic Remote for intuitive control, and ThinQ AI for smart home integration. Personalized recommendations adapt to your viewing habits.

● Cinematic Features: Active HDR, Filmmaker Mode, and AI Sound create a home-theater feel.

● Next-Level Gaming: HGiG, ALLM, HDMI 2.0 eARC, and Game Optimizer make this a great option for gamers seeking fast response and immersive visuals.

LG 43UQ80006LD UHD 4K

True 4K UHD with Rich Colors: Four times sharper than FHD for crisp details and lifelike color depth—whether watching nature documentaries or fast-paced action films.

α5 Gen5 AI Processor with AI Upscaling: Boosts non-4K content to near 4K quality, auto-adjusts color and contrast, and optimizes audio for every scene.

Smart webOS with ThinQ AI + Magic Remote: Easy navigation, smart home connectivity, voice recognition, and personalized content suggestions.

Cinematic Viewing: Active HDR, Filmmaker Mode, and AI Sound for immersive soundscapes and lifelike visuals.

Optimized Gaming Performance: HGiG, ALLM, HDMI 2.0 eARC, and Game Optimizer offer smooth, responsive gameplay for all genres.