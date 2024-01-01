Guideline for Buying Air Conditioners

Effective tips to maintain a central AC:

1. Conducting regular maintenance and inspection to ensure the long-term functionality of all air conditioning parts, including filters, air filters and freon level checks.

2. Constantly changing air filters to ensure the operation of the device with its highest capacity.

3. Keeping the external unit clean, it is important to clean it to get rid of the dirt accumulated on it and increase the efficiency of the device.

4. Adjust the AC to an average temperature and avoid high degrees that constitute a burden on the device, preferably set to 24 or 25 degrees Celsius.

5. Do not ignore any strange signs or sounds coming out of the AC.

• Ductless AC or "split AC"

It is an AC consisting of two main units, an internal unit mounted on the wall and an external unit mounted outside the building, where the external unit condenses and cools the air and transfers it to the inner unit, while the inner unit distributes cold air inside the room.

This type of AC is frequently used in places with small and medium spaces, such as residential units, clinics and offices.

The split AC type is classified into:

• A ductless AC with one internal unit , i.e. consisting of one external unit and one internal unit only.

• A ductless AC with multiple internal units , i.e. consisting of an external unit and several internal units to cool more than one room at a time.

Split AC models:

• Cool conditioning.

• Cold and hot conditioning.

• Cool air conditioning with plasma technology that purifies the air.

• Cold and hot air conditioning with plasma technology that purifies the air.

Types of split AC:

1. Wall AC

It is the most common type, with the inner unit fixed on the room wall.

2. Cassette AC or "ceiling AC"

The internal unit is installed in the ceiling, frequently used in offices, big supermarkets and spaces that need a wide coverage distributing the air evenly.

3. Floor-mounted ACs

Installed near the floor and usually used in places where it is difficult to install the internal unit on the wall or ceiling, it distributes the air well to suit the place.

Most important advantages of a split AC:

The advantages of split AC are multiple, making it the preferred and most popular option for many users.

• It is easy to install and maintain.

• Small size, doesn't occupy much room space.

• Effective in cooling and heating small and medium places.

• It has the function of independent temperature control of each room.

• Its shapes and designs are varied to suit different tastes.

Main disadvantages:

• Inefficient in large spaces.

Tips when buying split ACs:

• Make sure you choose the right AC size suitable for the room space.

• Make sure the device is equipped with a basic air filter, for fresh air and free from dust and allergens.

• Make sure that the device is equipped with the "inverter" technology that saves energy and thus reduces electricity consumption.

• Check comfort functions available in every type, such as remote control, temporary AC control and economic mode availability.

• Window AC

An AC installed in a window or through an opening in the ceiling, consisting of a single unit comprising all the cooling components in one compact box.

It is based on the idea of pulling the internal air of the room and then cooling and redistributing it again after getting rid of the hot air by expelling it outside the room.

Main advantages:

• Reasonable prices compared to other ACs.

• Easy to install and has a small size.

• Provides efficient and fast cooling for small and medium rooms.

Main disadvantages:

• Less energy efficient compared to split ACs.

• It makes noise during operation.

• Hard to clean.

• Mobile AC or "portable AC"

It is an independent AC that can be moved from place to place easily, and it consists of a cooling unit and a fan for cold air distribution.

The cooling unit works on cooling the warm air in the room by using refrigerants while getting rid of the hot air through the water hose.

It is suitable for small rooms, offices and mobile camping cabins.

Main advantages:

• Easy to transport, doesn’t require installing.

• Small size.

• Its high ability to cool rooms and small spaces.

• Its speed, it can be utilized instantly once it is operating and cold water has been added to it.

Main disadvantages:

• Lower capacity compared to other ACs.

• Its inability to accurately regulate the temperature.

• Concealed AC:

It is installed within a dedicated small space, does not occupy a large space and also gives an elegant look to the room.

Main advantages:

• Having precise control over the air, and it equally distributes the air in the room.

• Saves space, given its small size.

• Elegant and modern design, easy to integrate seamlessly with room decor.

• Less noise, compared to other types.

Main shortcomings:

• High installation costs.

• Difficulty maintenance.

• Inability to cool large areas.

• Evaporative cooler:

Depends on natural evaporation to cool the air, where warm air is pulled from the outside and passed through a wet or water-soaked pad, then the water in the pads evaporates and the air pumped outside cools the space.

This type of AC is suitable for dry environments, it clearly lowers temperature by relying on a small amount of energy and water.

Main advantages:

• Energy efficient.

• Ideal for dry climates.

• Less costly compared to conventional ACs.

• Easy to install and use.

Main disadvantages:

• Requires regular maintenance constantly.

• Less effective in humid areas.

• More noisy than other ACs.

After reading this article, the choice of purchasing the perfect AC will become simpler and easier. It is important to remember that choosing a good AC is in itself a great investment for the present and the future, and not only about the comfort it offers, but also about the enhancement of the quality of life.