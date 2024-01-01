We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Guideline for Buying Air Conditioners
Everything you need to know about the best types of ACs in Egypt
Choosing the ideal AC for your needs has become a difficult decision given the multitude of choices in the markets, as well as the divide of views and opinions about the types available and their efficiency. Therefore, today we offer you a comprehensive article that reviews the difference between the different types of ACs, in order to help you find the most suitable device for your needs and ensure your peace of mind.
Air conditioners are categorized into multiple types, and selecting the right type depends on your allocated budget, size of space, condition of the site as well as installation costs and energy efficiency.
What are the most prominent types of ACs and their differences?
• Central AC
This type of AC relies on a central cooling unit installed in the roof, attached to a set of isolated metal channels found in floors or walls, which distribute cold air throughout the building, while hot air is pulled through other separate channels.
It is the most expensive and most suitable for large spaces, such as multi-storey homes, hospitals, hotels and large apartment complexes, where it equally cools the entire building.
What does a central AC consist of?
1. An external compressor unit (installed outside the building), which compresses the refrigerant and transfers the heat outside the building through pipes.
2. Fan to distribute air equally.
3. Blower motor to power the fan.
4. Evaporator coil for air cooling.
5. Filters that purify the air from dust and dirt.
6. Parts that bring together the air drawn from rooms with fresh air, where it is processed and prepared for the required temperature.
Types of central ACs
Central ACs are divided into several types, varying in design and efficiency.
1. Split central AC:
The most common central AC, consisting of two separate units: the external unit has a condenser, compressor and a fan, while the internal unit containing an evaporator and air handling coils.
It can connect to multiple systems together and distribute air throughout the whole house.
2. Chiller AC (or “AC refrigerant”):
It depends on cold water supply systems, where a chiller AC cools the water passing through the cooling units inside the building - which cool the air and then pump the cold air into the rooms and throw the internal air with its impurities and dirt outwards.
3. Packaged central AC:
It is a single large unit that includes all parts of a cooling system, and is suitable for buildings that require high capacity cooling.
After having learned about the different types of a central AC, we will now move on to showcase its most important features, disadvantages and tips to maintain its high efficiency for long years.
Its main features:
• Ideal for cooling places with high humidity and high temperatures, thanks to its ability to cool efficiently and effectively.
• Allows for complete control of air flow and adjusting the temperature of each room individually, regardless of the number of rooms.
• Distributes air in the rooms equally.
• Enhances air quality outside of the unit by purifying it from dust, pollutants and allergenic odors.
• Usually equipped with a humidity disposal property that provides more comfort for individuals.
• Less noisy than other ACs since the central unit is installed outside the building.
• Distinguished by its longevity, as well as it is designed to work all day without stopping.
Its main disadvantages:
• It is necessary to equip the building before proceeding with its installation.
• The building must have a high ceiling, and it must be thermally isolated.
• High installation and maintenance costs.
Effective tips to maintain a central AC:
1. Conducting regular maintenance and inspection to ensure the long-term functionality of all air conditioning parts, including filters, air filters and freon level checks.
2. Constantly changing air filters to ensure the operation of the device with its highest capacity.
3. Keeping the external unit clean, it is important to clean it to get rid of the dirt accumulated on it and increase the efficiency of the device.
4. Adjust the AC to an average temperature and avoid high degrees that constitute a burden on the device, preferably set to 24 or 25 degrees Celsius.
5. Do not ignore any strange signs or sounds coming out of the AC.
• Ductless AC or "split AC"
It is an AC consisting of two main units, an internal unit mounted on the wall and an external unit mounted outside the building, where the external unit condenses and cools the air and transfers it to the inner unit, while the inner unit distributes cold air inside the room.
This type of AC is frequently used in places with small and medium spaces, such as residential units, clinics and offices.
The split AC type is classified into:
• A ductless AC with one internal unit, i.e. consisting of one external unit and one internal unit only.
• A ductless AC with multiple internal units, i.e. consisting of an external unit and several internal units to cool more than one room at a time.
Split AC models:
• Cool conditioning.
• Cold and hot conditioning.
• Cool air conditioning with plasma technology that purifies the air.
• Cold and hot air conditioning with plasma technology that purifies the air.
Types of split AC:
1. Wall AC
It is the most common type, with the inner unit fixed on the room wall.
2. Cassette AC or "ceiling AC"
The internal unit is installed in the ceiling, frequently used in offices, big supermarkets and spaces that need a wide coverage distributing the air evenly.
3. Floor-mounted ACs
Installed near the floor and usually used in places where it is difficult to install the internal unit on the wall or ceiling, it distributes the air well to suit the place.
Most important advantages of a split AC:
The advantages of split AC are multiple, making it the preferred and most popular option for many users.
• It is easy to install and maintain.
• Small size, doesn't occupy much room space.
• Effective in cooling and heating small and medium places.
• It has the function of independent temperature control of each room.
• Its shapes and designs are varied to suit different tastes.
Main disadvantages:
• Inefficient in large spaces.
Tips when buying split ACs:
• Make sure you choose the right AC size suitable for the room space.
• Make sure the device is equipped with a basic air filter, for fresh air and free from dust and allergens.
• Make sure that the device is equipped with the "inverter" technology that saves energy and thus reduces electricity consumption.
• Check comfort functions available in every type, such as remote control, temporary AC control and economic mode availability.
• Window AC
An AC installed in a window or through an opening in the ceiling, consisting of a single unit comprising all the cooling components in one compact box.
It is based on the idea of pulling the internal air of the room and then cooling and redistributing it again after getting rid of the hot air by expelling it outside the room.
Main advantages:
• Reasonable prices compared to other ACs.
• Easy to install and has a small size.
• Provides efficient and fast cooling for small and medium rooms.
Main disadvantages:
• Less energy efficient compared to split ACs.
• It makes noise during operation.
• Hard to clean.
• Mobile AC or "portable AC"
It is an independent AC that can be moved from place to place easily, and it consists of a cooling unit and a fan for cold air distribution.
The cooling unit works on cooling the warm air in the room by using refrigerants while getting rid of the hot air through the water hose.
It is suitable for small rooms, offices and mobile camping cabins.
Main advantages:
• Easy to transport, doesn’t require installing.
• Small size.
• Its high ability to cool rooms and small spaces.
• Its speed, it can be utilized instantly once it is operating and cold water has been added to it.
Main disadvantages:
• Lower capacity compared to other ACs.
• Its inability to accurately regulate the temperature.
• Concealed AC:
It is installed within a dedicated small space, does not occupy a large space and also gives an elegant look to the room.
Main advantages:
• Having precise control over the air, and it equally distributes the air in the room.
• Saves space, given its small size.
• Elegant and modern design, easy to integrate seamlessly with room decor.
• Less noise, compared to other types.
Main shortcomings:
• High installation costs.
• Difficulty maintenance.
• Inability to cool large areas.
• Evaporative cooler:
Depends on natural evaporation to cool the air, where warm air is pulled from the outside and passed through a wet or water-soaked pad, then the water in the pads evaporates and the air pumped outside cools the space.
This type of AC is suitable for dry environments, it clearly lowers temperature by relying on a small amount of energy and water.
Main advantages:
• Energy efficient.
• Ideal for dry climates.
• Less costly compared to conventional ACs.
• Easy to install and use.
Main disadvantages:
• Requires regular maintenance constantly.
• Less effective in humid areas.
• More noisy than other ACs.
After reading this article, the choice of purchasing the perfect AC will become simpler and easier. It is important to remember that choosing a good AC is in itself a great investment for the present and the future, and not only about the comfort it offers, but also about the enhancement of the quality of life.