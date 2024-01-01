Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Chicken Clear Soup

Poultry

Herbs/Condiments

Vegetables

Microwave-safe bowl

Ingredients

 

SERVINGS: 1~2

300g chicken legs, 1/2 carrot(peeled and large cut), 1 potato(peeled and large cut), 1/2 onion(large cut), 2 celeries(cut 1 inch), 3 cups chicken stock, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper powder
(Weight Range 1.0kg, Microwave-safe bowl)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Manual Cook

1. Clean chicken legs, cut to large pieces and drain.
2. In a microwave-safe bowl, put the all ingredients.
3. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, and microwave 6 minutes. (1000W)

Auto Cook

Asia: Use Popular Menu No.1

1. Clean chicken legs, cut to large pieces and drain.
2. In a microwave-safe bowl, put the all ingredients.
3. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start.

