We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 3~4
400g chicken pieces, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, Salt and pepper to taste, 2 potatoes(chopped), 1 onion(chopped), 1 tomato(chopped), 100g grated cheese
(Weight Range 1.0kg, Microwave-safe bowl)
Manual Cook
1. Stir pieces of chicken, mayonnaise, salt and pepper.
2. Put the rest of the ingredients in a deep large bowl and mix thoroughly. Cover with plastic wrap and make a hole in it.
3. Place food in the oven. Microwave In 500W for 40 minutes. Stir at least twice during cooking.
Auto Cook
CIS: Use Popular Menu No.4
1. Mix chicken piece, mayonnaise, salt and pepper.
2. Add remaining ingredients in a deep and large bowl and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
3. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu and press start to cook. Stir at least twice during cooking.
Recommended Recipes
Highly Rated
*Product images may differ from products released by the country.