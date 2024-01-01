1. Cut the top off the tomatoes to form hats and remove the seeds, being careful not to Pierce the meat.



2. sprinkle each tomato with salt and Pepper.

3. Add the rest of the ingredients in a bowl, mix well.

4. Fill the tomatoes with the meat mixture and place new hats.

5. Place the stuffed tomatoes in a glass dish and cover with a plastic wrap.

6. Place the food in the oven, and microwave in 1000W for 6 minutes.