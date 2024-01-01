Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Meat

Meat

Herbs/Condiments

Herbs/Condiments

Vegetables

Vegetables

Microwave-safe bowl

Microwave-safe bowl

Ingredients

 

SERVINGS: 1~2



300g beef(cut into chunks), 1/2 beetroot(chopped), 1/2 carrot(chopped), 1/2 onion(chopped), 1 potato(chopped), 1 tomato(chopped),100g cabbage(chopped), 1 garlic clove(crushed), 1 tablespoon tomato paste,3 tablespoons fresh greens(chopped),2 cups water or stock, 1 teaspoon vinegar, Salt and pepper to taste
(Weight Range 1.7kg, Microwave-safe bowl)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

CIS: Use Popular Menu No.1

1. Add all ingredients in a deep and large bowl and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
2. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu and press start to cook. Stir at least twice during cooking.

Manual Cook

1. Put all the ingredients in a deep large bowl and mix thoroughly. plastic wrap and make a hole in it.
2. Place food in the oven. Microwave in 1000W until the fluid boils. and cook in 500W for 7-8 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.
3. Shuffle at least twice during cooking.

*Product images may differ from products released by the country.

