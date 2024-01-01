We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 1~2
200g risotto rice , 1 1/2 cups water or stock, 1/2 cup milk, 200g beef(chopped), 2 eggs, 1 onion(chopped), 50g green peas, 100g grated cheese, Salt and pepper to taste
(Weight Range 1.2kg, Microwave-safe bowl)
Auto Cook
EU: Use Popular Menu No.6
1. Add all ingredients in a deep and large microwave-safe bowl and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
2. Place the bowl in the oven. Choose the menu, press start.
3. After cooking, stir and stand covered for 5-10 minutes if needed.
Manual Cook
1. Add all ingredients in a deep, large bowl, microwave and mix well.
2 Cover with a plastic film and ventilate. Place the bowl in the oven. Microwave in 1000W for 6 minutes, and 10 minutes more in 700W.
3. Select the menu, press Start / Enter After cooking, stir, cover and rest covered for 5-10 minutes if necessary.
*Product images may differ from products released by the country.