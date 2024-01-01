Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Stuffed Zucchini

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

    Meat

    Meat

    Herbs/Condiments

    Herbs/Condiments

    Vegetables

    Vegetables

    Oils

    Oils

    Ingredients

    SERVINGS: 1~2

    4 round zucchinis of about 200g each, 500g ground beef, 2 tablespoons olive oil, Salt and pepper to taste
    (Weight Range 1.2kg, Microwave-safe bowl)

    Image of pressing a menu button.

    Auto Cook

    MEA European: Use Popular Menu No.4

    1. Cut tops off zucchini to form hats and seed them, taking care not to pierce flesh or skin. Then sprinkle each zucchini with salt and pepper.
    2. Stuff zucchinis with ground beef and replace hats.
    3. Place food on a glass dish and drizzle with olive oil. Choose the menu, press start.

    Recommended Recipes

    Risotto

    Beef stroganoff is the ultimate cold weather dinner.

    Espetinho de Carne

    Try making risotto with this recipe.

    Beef Stroganoff

    Want to have a successful barbecue?

    VIEW ALL RECIPES

    Highly Rated

    Kitchen image with NeoChef™

    Take a glance and explore more on LG products.

    Take a glance and explore more on LG products. VIEW ALL PRODUCTS

    *Product images may differ from products released by the country.

    Pay with Installments
    Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
    Choose your bank that suits you best!
     
     