*Get Compatible product capacity
*Residential Air Conditioners have five Years Warranty for the whole set.
*Normal Compressor has five years Warranty.
*Inverter Compressor has ten years Warranty.
*Product Shelf Life time is 7 years from warranty activation date.
*Please Contact Our Live Chat or our Call Center, to get the appropriate Product Capacity.
**If you buy a product that does not match your room specifications, it will not be installed.
Verified by TUV
*TUV has verified that 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae were removed from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to 4 hours of UV LED lights.
Verified by KTR
*KTR has verified that 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae were removed from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to 4 hours of UV LED lights.
Verified by TUV
*TUV has verified to remove 99% of 3 kinds of adhering bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa).
Verified by Intertek
**Intertek has verified that tobacco adhesive odor intensity is reduced from 3.6 to under 1.5 after 60 minutes. (Toluene, Ammonia, Acetic acid)
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).
Verified by TUV
*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)
10-Year Warranty
With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.
Certified by BAF
*BAF has certified that the filter is coated to remove harmful substances - such as house dust mite, fungi, and mold floating in the air - that can cause allergies.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption
*Energy consumption during A/C operation.
Quick and Easy Installation
A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Art Cool
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
6890
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
6950
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
2040/240
-
Energy Grade
S3
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
UV Nano
Yes
-
Ionizer
Yes
All Spec
COOLING
-
Power Cooling
Yes
AIR PURIFYING
-
Ionizer
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Low Noise
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
-
Energy Grade
S3
FILTER
-
Allergy Filter
Yes
-
Pre Filter
Yes
HEATING
-
Power Heating
Yes
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
UV Nano
Yes
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
6890
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
6620/1080
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
2040/240
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
6950
-
Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)
6590/1080
-
Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)
1900/240
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
998 x 345 x 212
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
13.3
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
870 x 650 x 330
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
42.5
-
Product Type
Art Cool
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220, 50
-
Refrigerant Type
R410A
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
Yes
