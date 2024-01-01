Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG AC Inverter STD 5 HP Cooling / Heating

S4-W36R43EA

(2)

*Get Compatible product capacity

*Residential Air Conditioners have five Years Warranty for the whole set.
*Normal Compressor has five years Warranty.
*Inverter Compressor has ten years Warranty.
*Product Shelf Life time is 7 years from warranty activation date.

*Please Contact Our Live Chat or our Call Center, to get the appropriate Product Capacity.
**If you buy a product that does not match your room specifications, it will not be installed.

Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

LG's Dual Inverter Compressor™ solves improper, ineffective and noisy problems, resulting in an air conditioner that cools faster, lasts longer, and runs quieter. With the 10year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.

Dual Inverter Compressor™

A compressor with a wider rotational frequency saves more energy and has a faster cooling range.

10 Year Warranty

Verification obtained from TUV Rheinland for 10-year product life cycle.

TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland, Verification on Fast Cooling & Power Saving Rate(US-W242Kxy0/TS-H2465DA0).

Energy Saving

Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor's speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor™ with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than conventional compressor.

Fast Cooling

LG air conditioner begins cooling the air fast using its high speed cooling range with Dual Inverter Compressor™, so it expels air farther and cool spaces faster.

Simple and Slim Design with Hidden Display

Simple and Slim Design with Hidden Display

LG air conditioner‘s slim and modern design makes easy installation and convenient cleaning with EZ sliding filter. Moreover large hidden display is perfect for checking your energy display conveniently.





Access your air conditioner at anytime and from anywhere with a Wi-Fi equipped device and LG's exclusive home appliances control app.
Low Noise

Low Noise

LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's unique skew fan and Dual Inverter Compressor™ which eliminate unnecessary noise and allow for smooth operation.

Quick and Easy Installation

Quick and Easy Installation

LG air conditioners are designed for easier and more efficient installation, regardless of the surroundings and the number of persons involved in the installation process. By reducing the manpower and time required for installation, it is now possible to install more air conditioners at more homes in a shorter period of time.

Vertical 6 Steps Louver Control

Users can choose the vane direction among 6 preset positions to meet the exact wind blow direction you desire.

Dual Protection Filter

The Dual Protection Filter captures large dust particles.

Comfort Sleep

Comfort Sleep mode ensures the utmost comfort sleep environment by automatically adjusting 3 different functions(Indirect airflow/7hr off time set/Soft wind & sleep time logic) ,with the simple click of one button.

Auto Cleaning

The comprehensive auto cleaning function prevents the forming of
bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger and thus provides a more
pleasant and comfortable environment for the user.

Gold Fin™

The Gold Fin™ ensures that the surface is more resistant to corrosion
and enhances the durability of heat exchanger for a much longer period.

Jet Dry

Jet Dry technology places priority in dehumidification for areas with high humidity levels to keep your room dry and fresh.

Fast Heating

4 Way Auto Swing adjusts airflow based on the surrounding environment, allowing for optimal distribution of warm air to living areas and enabling quick heating.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

S4NW36R43EA

Key Specs

  • Product Type

    Big

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    11140

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    9790

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    3120/610

  • Energy Grade

    S4

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    Yes

All Spec

COOLING

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

AIR PURIFYING

  • Ionizer

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    S4

HEATING

  • Power Heating

    Yes

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    11140

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    9670/1770

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    3120/610

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    9790

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    8500/1470

  • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

    2235/559

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    1200 x 360 x 265

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    18.5

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    950 x 832 x 330

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    67.1

  • Product Type

    Big

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

