*Get Compatible product capacity
*Residential Air Conditioners have five Years Warranty for the whole set.
*Normal Compressor has five years Warranty.
*Inverter Compressor has ten years Warranty.
*Product Shelf Life time is 7 years from warranty activation date.
*Please Contact Our Live Chat or our Call Center, to get the appropriate Product Capacity.
**If you buy a product that does not match your room specifications, it will not be installed.
Dual Inverter Compressor™
Comfort Sleep
Comfort Sleep mode ensures the utmost comfort sleep environment by automatically adjusting 3 different functions(Indirect airflow/7hr off time set/Soft wind & sleep time logic) ,with the simple click of one button.
Auto Cleaning
bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger and thus provides a more
pleasant and comfortable environment for the user.
Jet Dry
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Big
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
11140
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
9790
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
3120/610
-
Energy Grade
S4
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Ionizer
Yes
All Spec
COOLING
-
Power Cooling
Yes
AIR PURIFYING
-
Ionizer
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Low Noise
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
-
Energy Grade
S4
HEATING
-
Power Heating
Yes
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
11140
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
9670/1770
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
3120/610
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
9790
-
Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)
8500/1470
-
Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)
2235/559
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
1200 x 360 x 265
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
18.5
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
950 x 832 x 330
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
67.1
-
Product Type
Big
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220, 50
-
Refrigerant Type
R410A
What people are saying
Find locally
