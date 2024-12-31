We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mega Power SoundBar, 800 Watts - SH7Q
Feel the high power sound
with 3-inch driver units
Diagonal view with the sound bar. It shows five 3-inch driver units.
Cinematic sound experience
powered by 5.1ch, 800W soundbar
The Full Home Entertainment Experience
Sound engineered for what you enjoy
Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV
Elevated sound with LG TV’s AI Processor
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
Easy Control with WOW Interface
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by soundbar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
*This feature support soundbar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (0 - 100), Soundbar Mode Control.
*Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Looking forward to a better tomorrow
Made with recycled plastic
There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.
*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
Recycled pulp packaging
There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
LG Sound Bar
-
Model Name
SH7Q
-
Subwoofer Model Name
SPQ5H-W
-
System (Main Chip)
MT8502
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Color
Black
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
1200 x 97 x 145
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Metal Grille/Mold/Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
8.52Kg
-
Subwoofer
5.3Kg
-
Gross Weight
19.8Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
1326 x 482 x 251
-
Type
Flexo
-
Color
Yellow
CONTAINER Q'TY
-
20ft
152
-
40ft
324
-
40ft (HC)
405
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
5.1ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
800W
-
Front
120W*2
-
Center
120W
-
Surround (Side)
120W*2
-
Subwoofer
200W (Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
3 inch (Paper, Silver)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
3 inch (Paper, Silver)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
3 inch (Paper, Silver)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Impedance
3ohm
NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS
-
Number of Speakers
6EA
-
Optical
Yes(1)
-
HDMI In / Out
No / Yes(1)
-
USB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes/Yes
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LCD (5 char.)
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Surround On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
SFX (Default)
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control (by TV GUI)
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
NSU / FOTA
No / Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
No / Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Main - Top / Center (Top) / Surround
No / Yes / Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host / Charge
Yes / No
-
Built-in Music
Yes (1)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
WMA - C4A / USB
No / Yes
POWER_MAIN
-
SMPS
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS, refer to “Rated Voltage (SMPS)” Sheet)
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / X
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Model Name
RAV21 (same as 21)
-
Battery(Size)
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
