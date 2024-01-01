Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV

LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV

32LM550BPVA

LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV

front view
75UR80.32LM55

LG, UHD 4K TV, 75 inch UR80 series, WebOS Smart AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, 3 side cinema, HDR10, HLG, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), 2 Pole stand, 2023 New + LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV
Bundle Image

55Q7S6.32LM55

LG Real 4K Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology LED TV 55 Inch QNED7S Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Local Dimming + LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV
Bundel image view

55CS6.32LM55

LG OLED TV 55 Inch CS Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Pixel Dimming + LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV

*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

AI Smart.
The New Smart Evolved by AI.

With LG ThinQ AI, so many things become possible with just your voice. Keep the dialogue going with conversational voice recognition and get recommendations for customized based on your watching habits.


*LG ThinQ AI activated by "Microphone Button".
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Dynamic Color Enhancer1

Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.

*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.

Dolby Audio™<br>A Movie-like Sound Experience1

Dolby Audio™
A Movie-like Sound Experience

Experience clearer, more immersive theater-quality sound at home
with the Dolby Audio on your TV.

Choose, Connect, and Enjoy 1

Choose, Connect, and Enjoy

By connecting your USB or external hard drive, you can enjoy almost any content on your TV. Enjoy your favorite movie on a bigger screen in higher resolution.

Simple yet Sophisticated Design1

Simple yet Sophisticated Design

A thin bezel and stylish finish work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience.
All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    HD

  • Screen Size

    32H"

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    50Hz

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • Color Enhancer

    Dynamic Color

  • Upscaler

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    2K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    2K@60P, 10bit

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 8 modes
    (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Speaker (sound output)

    10W
    (5W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice

  • Audio Codec

    AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA

SMART FUNCTION

  • Number of CPUs

    Single

  • Quick Access

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.3

  • Teletext Page

    Yes

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear)/1 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 1.4

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • USB

    1 (Side)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • CI Slot

    Yes (Side)

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    L-con

  • Battereis

    Yes
    (AAA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Detached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    6 Languages

  • Game Built-in

    Yes

What people are saying

