LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV

*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
*LG ThinQ AI activated by "Microphone Button".
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
HD
-
Screen Size
32H"
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
50Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Color Enhancer
Dynamic Color
-
Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
2K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
2K@60P, 10bit
-
Picture Mode
Yes 8 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Speaker (sound output)
10W
(5W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Virtual surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA
SMART FUNCTION
-
Number of CPUs
Single
-
Quick Access
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+1.3
-
Teletext Page
Yes
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 1.4
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
USB
1 (Side)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
CI Slot
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
L-con
-
Battereis
Yes
(AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
6 Languages
-
Game Built-in
Yes
What people are saying
