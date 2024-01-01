LG NanoCell TV 65 Inch NANO80 Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Active HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Local Dimming

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
4K NanoCell
-
Screen Size
65
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
NanoCell Display
Yes
-
Wide Viewing Angle
Yes
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
-
Billion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Dimming
Local Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance
-
BLU Type
Edge
-
TruMotion/Refresh Rate
TM120 (Refresh Rate 60Hz)
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Processor
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping/Pro
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dimming Algorithm
LG Local Contrast
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC
4K@60p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
1H MR
-
Picture Mode
Yes 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
20W (10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes (Optional or HP response models)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
AI Sound/Pro
AI Sound
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
AI FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation/AI customizes recommendations
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit/Edit justification
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection/Automatic Device Connection
Yes (Magic Remote)/Ready(BT, General remote / -(no BT)
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Yes
-
Naver Clova
Yes
-
LG ThinQ hub devices
Yes
-
LG Smart Speaker (WK7,WK9)
Yes
-
Kakao i
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes (Magic Remote) / Ready(BT, General Remote) / -(no BT)
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Audio Guidance (Text To Speech)
Yes
European/North American/Argentina/North American Support
-
LG Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes (Korea/USA/Canada/Mexico/Russia/Europe/Brazil)
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Live Pick
Yes (US Only)
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes (2000 page)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
[ATSC] Closed Caption
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
HDMI
2 (Rear)/2 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.0
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC/ARC (Audio Return Channel)
ARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
CI Slot
Yes (Side)
-
A-CAS
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR20
-
Battereis
Yes
(AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.