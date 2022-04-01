Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED TV 65 Inch G2 Series, Gallery Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Pixel Dimming

LG OLED TV 65 Inch G2 Series, Gallery Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Pixel Dimming

OLED65G26LA

LG OLED TV 65 Inch G2 Series, Gallery Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Pixel Dimming

(1)
front view

*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
2022 CES Innovation Award Logo.

CES 2022 Innovation Award

LG G2

Honoree of the Video Display category1.
T3 Awards 2022 logo.

T3 Awards 2022

LG G2

"The G2 is a truly astounding OLED TV that can punch a step higher in terms of brightness."

TechRadar logo.

TechRadar

LG 65G2

"…take OLED picture quality to places we once never imagined it would be able to go."(04/2022)

What Hi-Fi? logo.

What Hi-Fi?

LG 65G2

"The G2 is truly a thing of beauty." (04/2022)

AVForums logo.

AVForums

LG 65G2

G2 really is the best OLED TV from LG to date

T3 logo.

T3

LG 65G2

"It's truly one of the best TVs on the planet."(03/2022)

Red Dot Design logo.

Red Dot Design

LG 77G2

iF Design logo.

iF Design

LG 77G2

The pinnacle of bright beauty and sleek design.

Brightness Booster Max

A bright new era of pixels.

Heightening the vivid beauty of LG OLED self-lit pixels. Brightness Booster Max takes refinements by the α9 Gen 5 AI processor to the next level, delivering up to 30%2 more luminance. Now, visuals look bolder with superior light efficiency.
*Screen images simulated.
a9 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor uses Body and Object Enhancing to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame. Foreground and Background Enhancing maximizes the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.
*Screen images simulated.
Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights.

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.
*Screen images simulated.
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

The details set the tone.

All-new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro goes deeper to improve the picture. Previously, it elevated just the frames. Now, the technique hones in on over 5000 blocks across the screen for more vivid HDR down to each last detail.
*Screen images simulated.
Immersive Surround Sound

Sounds like you're in the scene.

The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you, just like you're the main character of the movie.

An image of an LG OLED TV in a blue, dimly lit room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favorite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Gallery Design

Art or television? You decide.

A new milestone in ultra-thin display construction. Not only does LG OLED G2 sit flush against your wall5,6,7, its flawless design embodies minimalism. When it's off, display art with hyper-realistic texture and color.

"An LG OLED G2 is hung on the wall in a neutral-colored living room with plants and rustic ornaments. An LG OLED G2 sits on a TV stand in a mint green room with colorful art and furnishings. An LG OLED G2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of a room in a family home. A side view of the ultra-slim edge of LG OLED G2."

*Gallery Stand is supported by 65G2 and 55G2.
**A TV stand is NOT included. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.
***The G2 Swivel Stand tilts about 4 degrees when installed.
Vast Size Range

Find your fit.

Whether you need a display for your game cave or home cinema, with sizes from 55-inches to 77-inches, the ideal choice is waiting.

LG OLED G2 TV lineup in various sizes from 55 inches to 77 inches.

*97G2 is due for release in the 2nd half of 2022.
True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.

An image of an LG OLED TV in a dimly lit room showing a sci-fi movie. Soundwaves create a dome around the sofa and TV, depicting the immersion of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
Entertainment

All your favorites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix8, Amazon Prime9, and Apple TV+10, plus LG channels11, something exciting is always showing.

A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine.

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.

An image of two people playing a racing game in a dimly lit room with popcorn and snacks on the coffee table.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Cloud Gaming

The new league of gaming.

With the seamless addition of GeForce Now, there's a whole cloud of games waiting for you to play. Rediscover games you love and find new favorites straight from your television.

In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.
Sustainability

Light form packaged for the planet.

In line with LG's green initiatives, your OLED is made to put less pressure on the environment. Created with fewer parts and without hazardous substances, it’s then boxed with just enough packaging to arrive safely — a recyclable cardboard box. Its energy efficiency reduces carbon emission as you watch, and it even has a high recycling rate when it’s time for disposal.

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.

Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar

Hear everything you watch at its best

Pair your LG TV with a matching LG Soundbar. Thanks to TV Sound Mode Share, you can enjoy immersive surround sound that's optimized for any genre.

TV and sound in perfect harmony

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to match your LG TV with their sleek, modern form, for a TV and audio pair that looks as good as it sounds.

One remote controls them all

Say goodbye to clutter and lost remotes with the LG TV remote—it not only controls your TV but also control your connected LG Soundbar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
3.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
4.5-year panel warranty covers 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.
5.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
6.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
7.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.
8.Netflix streaming membership required.
9.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
10.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
11.Supported service may differ by country.

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1441 x 821 x 24.3

  • TV Weight without Stand

    22.8

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1441 x 821 x 24.3

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1441 x 878 x 245

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1600 x 970 x 172

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    432 x 245

  • TV Weight without Stand

    22.8

  • TV Weight with Stand

    27

  • Packaging Weight

    31.2

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 300

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

