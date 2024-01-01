Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED evo TV 83 Inch C2 Series | WebOS | AI | ThinQ

OLED83C26LA

OLED83C26LA

LG OLED evo TV 83 Inch C2 Series | WebOS | AI | ThinQ

(2)
front view

*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
2022 CES Innovation Award Logo.

CES 2022 Innovation Award

LG C2

Honoree of the Gaming category1.

T3 Best of CES 2022 Logo.

T3 Best of CES 2022

LG 42C2

"Includes LG's most advanced image processing yet to make everything look great on its 4K screen."

TechRadar Logo.

TechRadar

LG 65C2

"C2 showcases everything we love about OLED technology."(04/2022)

What Hi-Fi? Logo.

What Hi-Fi?

LG 65C2

"C2 is the performance-per-pound champ of 2022..." (05/2022)

HDTVTest Logo.

HDTVTest

LG 42C2

42C2 delivers the best overall picture quality
in the 40 to 43-inch size class.

AVForums Logo.

AVForums

LG 65C2

there is an obvious step up in image quality and video processing thanks to the a9 Gen5 AI processor

T3 Logo.

T3

LG 65C2

"The best OLED TV for most people in 2022."(04/2022)

AVForums Logo.

AVForums

LG 42C2

The LG 42-inch C2 is probably
the best small-screen TV on the market

Red Dot Design Logo.

Red Dot Design

LG 77C2

iF Design Logo.

iF Design

LG 77C2, LG 65C2

Your window to a bright new world.

Brightness Booster

OLED that shines bright.

Heightening the vivid beauty of LG OLED self-lit pixels. Brightness Booster takes refinements by the α9 Gen 5 AI processor to the next level, delivering up to 20%2 more luminance. Now, visuals looks bolder with superior light efficiency.
FIND OUT MORE

*Screen images simulated.

a9 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor uses Body and Object Enhancing to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame. Foreground and Background Enhancing maximizes the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.

*Screen images simulated.

Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights.

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.

*Screen images simulated.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

The details set the tone.

All-new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro goes deeper to improve the picture. Previously, it elevated just the frames. Now, the technique hones in on over 5000 blocks across the screen for more vivid HDR down to each last detail.

*Screen images simulated.

Immersive Surround Sound

Sounds like you're in the scene.

The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you, just like you're the main character of the movie.

People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favorite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

Seamless Screen

The minimalist view.

With bezels this narrow, be fully immersed in the picture with nothing to distract your view3. The unbelievably slim design4 fits seamlessly into your home with the stylish Floor Stand and Gallery Stand.
FIND OUT MORE

An LG OLED C2 with Floor Stand is in the corner of a mint-colored room. An LG OLED C2 with Gallery Stand sits in front of a large window in a modern room. An LG OLED C2 sits on a vintage TV cabinet in a lime green room with colorful art and furnishings. A close-up angled view of LG OLED C2's base.

*Floor Stand is supported by 48C2 and 42C2.
**Gallery Stand is supported by 65C2 and 55C2.

Vast Size Range

Find your fit.

Whether you need a display for your game cave or home cinema, with sizes from 42-inches to 83-inches, the ideal choice is waiting.

LG OLED C2 TV lineup in various sizes from 42 inches to 83 inches.

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.
FIND OUT MORE

People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.

Entertainment

All your favorites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix5, Amazon Prime6, and Apple TV+7, plus LG channels8, something exciting is always showing.

A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine.

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.
FIND OUT MORE

Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.
Sustainability

Made with the planet in mind.

In line with LG's green initiatives, your OLED is made to put less pressure on the environment. Created with fewer parts and without hazardous substances, it’s then boxed with just enough packaging to arrive safely — a recyclable cardboard box. Its energy efficiency reduces carbon emission as you watch, and it even has a high recycling rate when it’s time for disposal.

Made with the planet in mind. OUR MISSION FOR THE PLANET

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.

 

1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series. Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48/42C2.
3.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
5.Netflix streaming membership required.
6.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
7.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
8.Supported service may differ by country.

All Spec

PLATFORM

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Main Processor (SoC)

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

DISPLAY

  • Type

    4K OLED

  • Screen Size

    83

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Color / Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors

    Yes

  • Contrast / Perfect Black

    Perfect Black

  • Contrast / Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 120Hz

VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY

  • AI Picture Pro

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Upscaling

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ - RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

    - / Yes / Yes / Yes(4K/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro - RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

    Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

  • HLG - RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

    Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

  • 4K HFR - RF / HDMI / CP / USB

    Yes / Yes / - / Yes

  • 2K HFR - RF / HDMI / CP / USB

    Yes / Yes / - / Yes

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion

  • HEVC

    4K@120p,10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • G-Sync Compatible

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/GameGenre PQ & AI Game Sound)

    Yes / Yes / Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 9 modes
    (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO AND SOUND QUALITY

  • Speaker(Sound Output)

    40W
    (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.2 ch

  • Direction

    Front Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output(optic and HP output Jack output)

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
    (Refer to manual)

  • SoundBar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

AI SMART FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes
    (Arabic/Hebrew/Turkish)

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Apple Homekit

    Yes
    (Excluding Iran, Sudan & Syria)

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Airplay2

    Yes
    (Excluding Iran, Sudan & Syria)

  • remote voice recognition

    Yes

  • Next Picks

    Yes
    (Smart Tips only)

  • Magic Explorer

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Apps (LG Store)

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus(ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (send/receive)

  • Family settings

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    Yes

  • Teletext Page

    Yes(2000 page)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes
    (Online EPG unavailable)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    2(Bottom) / 2(Side)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2(Bottom) / 1(Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Side)

  • RF In

    2 (Bottom)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Bottom)

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • Line out

    Yes

  • IR Blaster

    Yes

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR22GN (NFC)

  • Battereis

    Yes
    (AA x 2EA)

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    16 language
    (English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Slim Bracket Compatible

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

What people are saying

