Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65 Inch LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 (2024) + 65 Inch LG UHD AI UT80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 (2024)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

65 Inch LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 (2024) + 65 Inch LG UHD AI UT80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 (2024)

65B4.65UT80

65 Inch LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 (2024) + 65 Inch LG UHD AI UT80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 (2024)

(0)
Bundle Image
Print

Key Specs

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1454 x 838 x 57.7

TV Weight without Stand

21.4

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1454 x 838 x 57.7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1454 x 906 x 269

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 172

TV Stand (WxD)

1201 x 269

TV Weight without Stand

21.4

TV Weight with Stand

21.7

Packaging Weight

27.7

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Print

Key Specs

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1449 x 832 x 45.9

TV Weight without Stand

17.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1449 x 832 x 45.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1449 x 896 x 235

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 950 x 172

TV Stand (WxD)

1057 x 235

TV Weight without Stand

17.1

TV Weight with Stand

17.3

Packaging Weight

24.4

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 