Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65 Inch LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 (2024)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

65 Inch LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 (2024)

OLED65B46LA

65 Inch LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 (2024)

(3)
front view

Find online

2024 Pocket-lint Award Logo.

Pocket-lint

webOS

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
2024 iF Design Award Logo.

iF Design Award

webOS 24 UX

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.
LG OLED B4 facing 45 degrees to the left with a green and orange abstract artwork on screen against a green backdrop with 3D spheres. The OLED TV rotates to face the front. On the bottom right there is an logo of LG alpha 8 AI processor.

*Screen images simulated.

"A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it. "
The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.
11 years later,<br/>still on top Find out more

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED AI stand apart?

LG's alpha 8 AI Processor on top of a motherboard, emitting orange bolts of light. OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen. The slimline design in a side of view as it is placed flat against the wall in a modern living space.

alpha 8 AI Processor

Definitive intelligence at its core

The alpha 8 AI Processor chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.

Find out More

Below there are specification of alpha 8 AI processor compared to alpha 5 AI Processor. alpha 8 has 1.5X faster AI performance, 2.3X improved graphics, 1.8X faster processing speeds.

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
**Screen images simulated.

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

LG OLED in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

A gallery featuring 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky are shown. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. A mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right.

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.
AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
LG OLED TV in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

LG OLED TV in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day

AI Picture Pro

Insane realism with authentic charm


AI Super Upscaling

AI fine-tunes the resolution

After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.
A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull.

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give you a Dynamic Sound Booster packed with power.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

The words "PERFECT BLACK" appear in bold black capitals. A black mountainous scene with crisp definition then rises to cover the letters, also revealing a village and sand dunes. The black copy disappears behind a black sky.

Endless contrast creates infinite impact

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

The Milky Way fills the night sky above a canyon scene. Above the image, "gray is not black" is written in white block capitals against a black backdrop. The screen is split into two sides and marked "Others" and "LG OLED." The other side is noticeably dimmer and lower in contrast, whereas the LG OLED side is bright with high contrast. The LG OLED side also features Discomfort Glare Free and Perfect Black technology certifications.

*Screen Images simulated.
**’Others’ refers to it as a non-glossy OLED.
***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.
****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.
*****LG OLED display only applied to C4, B4, and CS4 was verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.
100% Color Fidelity & Volume

Scenes shine with lifelike colors

100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

OLED TV is standing on the right side of the image. The Support menu is up on the screen, and the OLED Care menu is selected.
OLED Care

Boost the longevity of your OLED

Relax more and enjoy more with integrated panel care that keeps your screen like new for longer.
Sleek and Slim Designed OLED TV placed in a modern living space.

Slimline Design

Clean lines create a slick impression

An angled perspective of the bottom corner of OLED CS4 showing an abstract artwork on the screen. OLED CS4 in a clean living space with a forest displayed on screen.

As close as it gets

Incredibly slim lines keep your attention on the whole screen with no distractions while blending beautifully with your home interiors.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life

Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 48" to 77".

Comparing LG OLED TV, OLED B4's varying sizes, showing OLED B4 48", OLED B4 55", OLED B4 65", OLED B4 77".

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Card.
Make your TV experience yours Find out more

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Screen images simulated.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year, a new TV for 5 years

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade

With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

Tune into cinematic marvels and arcade fun

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Authentic movie scenes burst into life

Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimizing the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo

*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

A cozy, dimly lit living space, LG OLED TV displaying a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby Atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Screen images simulated.

Director-approved for advanced processing
A black and white still image from an interview with Sean Baker. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
A black and white still image from an interview with Lee Sung Jin. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
A black and white still image from an interview with Hamaguchi Ryusuke. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.

Anora(2024)

Palme d'Or winner Sean Baker on his influences and inspirations.

Beef(2023)

In conversation with Netflix's Beef director Lee Sung Jin.

Evil Does Not Exist(2023)

Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies.
Ultimate Gaming

Where fast action never stutters

Gear up for victory with AMD FreeSync Premium, G-SYNC compatibility, 120Hz Mode, and VRR.
A blurry scene of a car driving fast in a racing game. The scene is refined, resulting in smooth and clear action. FreeSync Premium logo and NVIDIA G-SYNC logo in the top right corner.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 120Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Sustainability

Discover LG OLED AI's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

LG OLED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*All 2024 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
**All G4, C4, and B4 models are certified “Environmentally Evaluated".

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1449 x 832 x 45.9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    17.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1449 x 832 x 45.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1449 x 896 x 235

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1600 x 950 x 172

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1057 x 235

  • TV Weight without Stand

    17.1

  • TV Weight with Stand

    17.3

  • Packaging Weight

    24.4

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 