55 Inch LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 (2024)

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise
*Screen images simulated.
What makes LG OLED AI stand apart?
LG's alpha 8 AI Processor on top of a motherboard, emitting orange bolts of light. OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen. The slimline design in a side of view as it is placed flat against the wall in a modern living space.
alpha 8 AI Processor
Definitive intelligence at its core
The alpha 8 AI Processor chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.
Below there are specification of alpha 8 AI processor compared to alpha 5 AI Processor. alpha 8 has 1.5X faster AI performance, 2.3X improved graphics, 1.8X faster processing speeds.
Intelligence that refines the OLED experience
LG OLED in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
Syncs with how you watch
A picture tailored to your taste
Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
Intelligence that's bright in any light
Night
Day
Insane realism with authentic charm
AI fine-tunes the resolution
Hear every detail of the soundscape
Lifelike audio soars through your space
LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
Impactful sound resonates
A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.
Sound suits whatever you watch
LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.
Endless contrast creates infinite impact
Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.
The Milky Way fills the night sky above a canyon scene. Above the image, "gray is not black" is written in white block capitals against a black backdrop. The screen is split into two sides and marked "Others" and "LG OLED." The other side is noticeably dimmer and lower in contrast, whereas the LG OLED side is bright with high contrast. The LG OLED side also features Discomfort Glare Free and Perfect Black technology certifications.
Scenes shine with lifelike colors
Sized to fit every life
Comparing LG OLED TV, OLED B4's varying sizes, showing OLED B4 48", OLED B4 55", OLED B4 65", OLED B4 77".
Tune into cinematic marvels and arcade fun
Authentic movie scenes burst into life
A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo
Enticing soundscapes surround you
A cozy, dimly lit living space, LG OLED TV displaying a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby Atoms logo in the bottom left corner.
Director-approved for advanced processing
Where fast action never stutters
Controls right where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.
Discover LG OLED AI's vision for tomorrow
LG OLED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1228 x 708 x 45.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
14.3
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1228 x 708 x 45.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1228 x 772 x 235
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1360 x 810 x 172
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1057 x 235
-
TV Weight without Stand
14.3
-
TV Weight with Stand
14.5
-
Packaging Weight
19.5
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
