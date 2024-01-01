Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED TV 55 Inch CS Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Pixel Dimming

OLED55CS6LA

LG OLED TV 55 Inch CS Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Pixel Dimming

(2)
front view

1 Bundle in this Product

Products in this Bundle: 1
Bundel image view

55CS6.32LM55

LG OLED TV 55 Inch CS Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Pixel Dimming + LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV

*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Fascination on display

SELF-LIT OLED

True darkness brings the light

LG OLED pixels light up independently with no backlight to dull their glow. Now, dark areas are perfectly black with no light bleed or halo effect. Envision a crisp picture with unmatched depth.
FIND OUT MORE

*Screen images simulated.

a9 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor uses Body and Object Enhancing to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame. Foreground and Background Enhancing maximizes the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.

*Screen images simulated.

Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.

*Screen images simulated.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

The details set the tone

All-new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro goes deeper to improve the picture. Previously, it elevated just the frames. Now, the technique hones in on over 5000 blocks across the screen for more vivid HDR down to each last detail.

*Screen images simulated.

Immersive Surround Sound

Sounds like you're in the scene

The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you, just like you're the main character of the movie.

People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favorite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

Seamless Screen

The minimalist view

Now, you won't want to hide your television. With an unbelievably slim design, it fits seamlessly into your space. Place it anywhere and take in the neat and clear view.
FIND OUT MORE

An evening scene of LG OLED CS on a cabinet in a warmly lit room. An angled view of LG OLED CS in an all-gray space with an image of mountain tops on the display. An LG OLED CS is in a brown-toned living space with elegant decorations. An LG OLED CS is in a bright, airy room with cacti, plants, and ornaments.

*Gallery Stand is supported by 65CS and 55CS.

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.
FIND OUT MORE

People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.

Entertainment

All your favorites in one place

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix1 , Amazon Prime2, and Apple TV+3, plus LG channels4, something exciting is always showing.

A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.
FIND OUT MORE

Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.
Sustainability

Packaged for the planet

In line with LG's green initiatives, your OLED is made to put less pressure on the environment. Created with fewer parts and without hazardous substances, it’s then boxed with just enough packaging to arrive safely — a recyclable cardboard box. Its energy efficiency reduces carbon emission as you watch, and it even has a high recycling rate when it’s time for disposal.

Packaged for the planet OUR MISSION FOR THE PLANET

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.

 

1.Netflix streaming membership required.
2.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
3.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
4.Supported service may differ by country.

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1228 x 708 x 46.9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    18.9

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1228 x 708 x 46.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1228 x 738 x 251

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1345 x 810 x 207

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    998 x 251

  • TV Weight without Stand

    18.9

  • TV Weight with Stand

    23

  • Packaging Weight

    28.6

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

