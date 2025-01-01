Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

65 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025

65 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
OLED65B56LA

OLED65B56LA
(3)
  • Front view of LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
  • Rear view of LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
  • Side view of LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
  • Front view and side view of LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
  • The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.
  • Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half to show how Perfect Black delivers true black levels whether it's bright or dark around you. One side of the scene shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux. A text bubble is by its side it says, check the Perfect Black certification mark.
  • Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. The dark background with the detailed water splashes also highlights how the screen is reflection-free. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to its 100% Color Fidelity, 100% Color Volume, and reflection-free claim. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.
  • Leopard in the forest in vivid color and detail. The leopard has a grid and a light glowing behind it, indicating how LG AI Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
  • LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
  • LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
  • Close-up of an LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
  • LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
  • Sci-fi content is playing on an LG TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically. Text explains AI Chatbot can understand user intent and provide solutions to troubleshoot.
  • Wide view of a premium living room in muted earth tones. On the wall is an LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV with an artwork on its screen. An LG Soundbar is mounted underneath it.
Key Features

  • LG 4K SELFLIT OLED evo true brilliance in clarity of content.
  • Perfect Color ( 100% colour fidelity ) Eye Comfort Display
  • Ultra Slim Design for elevated immersion and interiors.
  • α8 AI Processor Gen2 with AI Super Upscaling 4K and Personalized Picture & Sound Wizard ..
  • webOS with AI Magic Remote enables AI Serch, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, while the webOS Re:New Program upgrades every year for 5 years.
  • Incredible movies and gaming enhanced by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, VRR120 Hz, G-Sync, and Freesync.
More
CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity
AVForums Editor's Choice logo for LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered.”

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

On the screen of an LG OLED AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 8 AI processor Gen2. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Picture Quality webOS for AI Sound Quality Design Entertainment

The smarter and faster alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 from a decade of innovation

Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.

The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

Title reads, Experience Perfect Black OLED, only with LG OLED.

Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.

Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Matte display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux. A text bubble is by its side it says, check the Perfect Black certification mark.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

Perfect Color

100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colors even in sunlight or dark environments.

Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. The dark background with the detailed water splashes also highlights how the screen is reflection-free. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to its 100% Color Fidelity, 100% Color Volume, and reflection-free claim. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.

*'100% Color Fidelity' and '100% Color Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek.

*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

The next generation of LG AI TV

Learn More

Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

Close-up of an LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

*Internet connection required.

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

New upgrade every year for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

Experience what LG AI TV can do for you!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

TV remote in front of an LG TV screen with Home Hub. All functionality and controls over other smart devices are shown.

Home Hub, the all-in-one platform for your smart home

Seamlessly manage various LG home appliances, alongside your Google Home devices and more. Experience the ultimate convenience of controlling your whole home through a single, intuitive dashboard. 

*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

A man playing guitar, a woman singing into a mic, and a man playing the piano are pictured. Soundwaves which are coming from them are seen to show sound emission and how sound quality is enhanced with AI Clear Sound.

AI Clear Sound

Precision tone correction enhances sound clarity for an exceptional audio experience.

LG OLED TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster powered by AI Processor

AI processing enhances TV sound for a more powerful sound experience.

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. Sound waves are graphically represented to fill the space showing how virtual 9.1.2 channels create a surround sound experience for the user.

All-encompassing surround sound with virtual 9.1.2 channels

Get the surround sound experience with just your LG TV. AI uses deep learning algorithms to make it feel as if sound is coming from 9.1.2 channels all around you.

*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar

Living room with an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar with graphics representing how both devices fill the space with multi-surround sound.

Orchestra Sound, immersive sound through perfect synergy

LG OLED TVs and LG Soundbars are the perfect match, made to work harmoniously together to provide multi-surround sound environments.

LG Soundbar is below an LG OLED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

Soundbar Control lets you manage audio from your TV

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.  

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*Orchestra Sound/Soundbar Control applies to 2025 LG OLED TVs.

Find the best LG Soundbars for your TV

Slim Design

Add a modern touch with a sleek design that blends into your space gracefully.

Living room with an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar that is wall-mounted. The perspective is at an angle to show the slim frame of the TV against the wall.

Close-up of a corner of an LG OLED TV in a living room. It is on a stand and it. Can be seen how the slim silhouette matches well with the interior design.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Make the most of your TV with Multi View. Mirror your devices through Google Cast and AirPlay. Split your screen into two separate views for seamless multi-screen entertainment.

*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same. 

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.

LG Channels home screen showing the variety of content available on an LG TV.

Stream a variety of content. Free.

LG's exclusive streaming service, LG Channels, puts a wide selection of live and on-demand channels at your fingertips for free. LG's exclusive streaming service, LG Channels, puts a wide selection of live and on-demand channels at your fingertips for free. 

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region. 

Three different icons that show how LG Channels can just be used without needing to subscribe, pay, or set up any peripheral top box.

Cost-free. Contract-free. Cable-free.

All you need to do is tune in and start watching without worrying about hidden costs or installing a set-top box. 

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences- from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.

Gaming Portal home screen. Cursor moves and clicks to show many popular game titles, and the added function of being able to select games depending on the type of controller you have whether it's a game pad or the remote control.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

Ultimate Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with G-Sync compatibility, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, and AMD FreeSync Premium. Get your game on without lag or motion blur.

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG OLED TV. Nvidia G-Sync logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

*OLED G5 features NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.

*83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz. And it runs up to 144 Hz on Dolby Vision inputs.  

*97 inch supports 120Hz, and 48 inch supports 144Hz. 

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*48 inches of OLED G5 only has ClearMR 9000 certification.

*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

Best OLED TV for Movies

Watch movies come to life in your home cinema through FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

Dolby Atmos

Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

Made with the environment in mind

Made with the environment in mind

Committed to sustainability, LG TVs meet global standards having been certified for resource efficiency by Intertek.

*Intertek certification for Resource Efficiency applies to the following models: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5, and QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82, and QNED80.

*Please visit https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home to learn more.

Large white space filled with OLED TVs showing how LG has been introducing groundbreaking innovations for more than a decade. The world's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem is also visible.

LG OLED

See the endless innovation

See the endless innovation Learn More

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1449 x 832 x 45.9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    17.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 120Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1449 x 832 x 45.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1449 x 896 x 235

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1600 x 950 x 172

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1057 x 235

  • TV Weight without Stand

    17.1

  • TV Weight with Stand

    17.3

  • Packaging Weight

    24.4

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Google Home / Hub

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

What people are saying

