LG Real 4K Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology LED TV 55 Inch QNED7S Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Local Dimming
See Pure Colors Even Richer
Dimming Pro
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a blue butterfly sucking honey on a pink flower. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*QNED7S feature the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
AI Sound Pro
*QNED90/85/80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
*QNED7S feature α5 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
D-4
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/95/90 features hands-free voice control.
D-3
Sports Alert
There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
D-2
My Profile
There are pictograms of three users on LG Account - the names below each face are Max, Rachel, and David.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
D-5
Room-to-Room Sharing
*Main TV (Content Sending): 2022 TV based on α9 Gen5 AI Processor (QNED99/95) (Available from the first half of 2022).
*Sub TV (Content Receiving): 2022 models (Available from the first half of 2022).
*Only TVs connected to the same WiFi AP can be synced.
*Support for Room-to-Room Sharing may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
HDR10 Pro
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.
FILMMAKER MODE
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
D-8
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
D-9
HGiG
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
ALLM & eARC
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar
Hear everything you watch at its best
TV and sound in perfect harmony
One remote controls them all
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
All Spec
MODULE
-
BLU
Non-Mini QNED Edge (44.3mm)
-
Resolution
4K (3840*2160 )
-
Local Dimming
Local Dimming
-
Pixel Type
RGB
-
Hz
60Hz (T120)
SOC & PICTURE
-
HDR
4K HDR10,HLG,Filmmaker Mode Advanced Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
AI Picture
AI Picture
DESIGN
-
Front / Side
New 3sides Cinema
-
Stand
Shiny 2Pole
-
Depth (mm)(Thin/Thick)
28.9mm
SOUND
-
Output (Channel)
20W 2.0Ch
-
Sound
Down Firing
-
Sound Effect
AI Sound Pro
-
eARC
Yes
-
WiSA 2.0ch
Yes
SMART, UX
-
OS Platform
webOS 22
-
WiFi
WiFi 5
802.11ac
-
BT
BT 5.0
-
HDMI
4 Units
(HDMI 2.0)
-
USB
2 Units
-
Remote
Magic+NFC
