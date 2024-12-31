65 Inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 (2024)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
Crisp color and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect contents so every pixel stays razor sharp.
*Screen image simulated.
Explore LG QNED AI's new innovations
The alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. A red, yellow and purple spiral shape is shown between the words "Upgradeable webOS" and "webOS Re:New Program". LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.
Experience superb entertainment enhanced from within
Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 auto-optimizes audio and brightness, for full immersion in action.
*Screen image simulated.
Syncs with how you watch
Intelligence that's bright
in any light
space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
Hear every detail of the soundscape
Lifelike audio soars through your space
Impactful sound resonates
Sound suits whatever you watch
*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Screen images simulated.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
Awe-inspiring scale captivates you
A family in a living room with an ultra big LG TV mounted on the wall, with an ocean scene including coral and a turtle on the screen.
*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.
**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches.
***Applied models may vary by region.
Dive into incredible depth and detail
*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Advanced Local Dimming and Dimming Pro.
See bright and lush colors burst to life
*QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80 feature QNED Color.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as certified independently by Intertek.
Sleek design integrates into your interior
*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.
**QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches.
***Applied models may vary by region.
The outstanding soundbar worthy of the LG QNED AI
Brilliant sound stays brilliantly hidden
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
**Synergy Bracket comes with a 1-pole stand or 2-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.
Simplicity at your fingertips
A remote control pointed at an LG TV showing settings on the right side of the screen.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80.
*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.
******WOWCAST Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.
*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, S90TR and S70.
Dive into movie thrills and gaming skills
See it just as directors
dreamed it
A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.
*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER Mode is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Find more wonder in every scene you watch
A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.
*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.
Dive full-speed into the action
A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logo are placed on the bottom left corner.
*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and QNED80 feature GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
****Support for HGiG may vary by country.
Controls right where
you need them
A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.
Access to all your
favorite games
A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.
Discover LG QNED AI's vision for tomorrow
LG QNED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**Bottom Bracket for all QNED and Full Back Cover for QNED85(65/55/50") are made with recycled plastic.
***All QNED90, QNED85, and 86/75/65/55/50QNED80 models are certified “Environmentally Evaluated".
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1456 x 840 x 29.7
-
TV Weight without Stand
22.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1456 x 840 x 29.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1456 x 904 x 295
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1600 x 970 x 172
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1167 x 295
-
TV Weight without Stand
22.5
-
TV Weight with Stand
22.9
-
Packaging Weight
29.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
POWER
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
