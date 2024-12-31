Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65 Inch LG QNED AI QNED86 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 (2024)

65 Inch LG QNED AI QNED86 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 (2024)

65QNED86T6A

65 Inch LG QNED AI QNED86 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 (2024)

(3)
front view
2024 Pocket-lint Award Logo.

Pocket-lint

webOS

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
2024 iF Design Award Logo.

iF Design Award

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award ‘Winner’

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

It's all about the new QNED

Crisp color and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect contents so every pixel stays razor sharp.

*Screen image simulated.

Explore LG QNED AI's new innovations

The alpha 8 AI Processor 4K is shown with orange light emanating from underneath. A red, yellow and purple spiral shape is shown between the words "Upgradeable webOS" and "webOS Re:New Program". LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

Outstanding QNED intelligence elevates your TV experience

Find out more

Immersion from within. Our advanced alpha 8 AI Processor 4K auto-optimizes audio and picture quality to sync to you.

*Screen image simulated.

Intelligence that refines the QNED experience

LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player on the screen, as concentric circle graphics representing sound waves, and the words "AI Customization" top left. A woman crouching outside on a sunny day in front of trees and a blue sky, and the words "AI Picture Pro" top left. LG TV with sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space, and the word "AI Sound Pro" top left.

AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player shown on the screen. Concentric circle graphics representing sound waves.
AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.
LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day

Intelligence that's bright in any light
in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your
space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism in every frame

AI powers crisp clarity and color

Make every scene a masterpiece. AI Super Upscaling uses deep-learning algorithms to enhance content in real-time so everything you watch looks astonishingly crisp.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling.
**Models with the alpha 9 / alpha 8 processor (QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80) feature Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.
***AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
****Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Hear every breath and beat, as the 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system fills your space with rich, soundstage quality audio.

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Card.
Make your TV experience yours Find out more

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Screen images simulated.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year, a new TV for 5 years

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.
Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".
With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

Ultra Big TV

Awe-inspiring scale captivates you

A family in a living room with an ultra big LG TV mounted on the wall, with an ocean scene including coral and a turtle on the screen.

Ultimate immersion from life-size entertainment. See all your content on an ultra-big display and enjoy unparalleled clarity and scale for watching, playing, or exercising.

*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.
**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches.
***Applied models may vary by region.

Dimming Pro

Dive into incredible depth and detail

Advanced dimming technology ensures you see fine detail and remarkable true-to-life imagery, by operating dimming areas across the screen.

*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Advanced Local Dimming and Dimming Pro.

QNED Color

See bright and lush colors burst to life

Be mesmerized by incredibly rich colors, even more vivid than the world around you.

*QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80 feature QNED Color.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as certified independently by Intertek.

Super Slim Design

Sleek design integrates into your interior

Designed super slim, your screen blends seamlessly into your space and sits perfectly against the wall.

*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.
**QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches.
***Applied models may vary by region.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The outstanding soundbar worthy of the LG QNED AI

Synergy Bracket

Brilliant sound stays brilliantly hidden

With the Synergy Bracket, the matching S70TY soundbar can be easily installed and perfectly matches your QNED TV.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
**Synergy Bracket comes with a 1-pole stand or 2-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features.

Every picture is perfectly on pitch

WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG QNED together in synergy.

Watch your TV with zero mess in sight.

Break up with wires and hear the full potential of your LG Soundbar's audio quality with WOWCAST.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80.
*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.
******WOWCAST Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.
*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, S90TR and S70.

Dive into movie thrills and gaming skills

FILMMAKER Mode

See it just as directors dreamed it
dreamed it

Immerse yourself in the most authentic cut. FILMMAKER Mode delivers movies just as the director intended with precise settings.

A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.

*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER Mode is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Home Cinema Experience

Find more wonder in every scene you watch

Experience the cinema at home. HDR10 Pro delivers the intended look of any film with precise color and contrast.

A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

Advanced Gameplay

Set your sights on colossal victories

Play stays smooth at high-speed with FreeSync and VRR, while easy settings make victory a cinch.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium and VRR.
**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and QNED80 feature GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
***VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
****HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*****Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right where
you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your
favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Sustainability

Discover LG QNED AI's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

LG QNED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**Bottom Bracket for all QNED and Full Back Cover for QNED85(65/55/50") are made with recycled plastic.
***All QNED90, QNED85, and 86/75/65/55/50QNED80 models are certified "Environmentally Evaluated".

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    QNED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1452 x 839 x 44.9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    31.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Local Dimming

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1452 x 839 x 44.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1452 x 907 x 285

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1600 x 1070 x 200

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    340 x 285

  • TV Weight without Stand

    31.1

  • TV Weight with Stand

    35.0

  • Packaging Weight

    43.2

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    400 x 400

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

