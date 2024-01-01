LG QNED TV 65 Inch QNED95 series, Cinema Screen Design 8K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart ThinQ AI Mini LED

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
See Pure Colors Even Richer
A new era for LCD TVs.
*The Mini LED statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
The power of Mini LEDs.
*LG QNED Mini LED TV's approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**The number of dimming zones is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
There's black magic on display.
*The dimming zone statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Big screen, colossal amounts of detail.
Heighten your immersion. Mini LEDs meet our Real 8K display in LG QNED mini LED to create a truly high-quality, big screen TV. The new screen technology displays everything you watch in enhanced detail and clarity, even on our biggest screen, making it easier than ever to lose yourself in your favorite content.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
This is the pinnacle of LCD 8K.
*Featured only in 8K models.
**The number of pixels is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*CTA (Consumer Technology Association): A standard and trade organization representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies in the United States.
**CTA certification is given to products that comply with the official industry requirements.
***Only available on 8K models.
****CM values based on 75-inch QNED99 models tested by LG internal research.
*****The stated CM values were tested horizontally.
A view that's flat out breathtaking.
LG QNED TV mounted flat against the wall in a modern interior space.
*The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
**Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
QNED Cinema.
Show-stopping performance.
*Netflix streaming membership required. 4K Ultra HD availability subject to your Netflix subscription plan, internet service, device capatibilites, and content availibity. www.netflix.com/TermsOfUse
Home to all your favorites.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
****Supported service may differ by country.
A transformative TV experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
The director's vision brought to life.
Get the full range of enjoyment.
QNED Gaming.
Packed with perks.
Unseen levels of control.
An unbeatable combo.
Play at the highest standard.
QNED Sport.
TV in unbeatable form.
Never miss your team play.
*Usage may vary by country.
A clear home advantage.
*Speakers sold separately.
Brains that will blow your mind.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
This is what pro looks like.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Sound turned up to pro.
Elevate every image.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
**Featured only in 8K models.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Think you know smart?
Think again.
Welcome to your new home.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
More like a magic wand.
Your central hub of convenience.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries
*LG TV & Audio AR Experience is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.
*This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
8K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color Pro
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1444 x 834 x 29.5
-
TV Weight without Stand
27.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
8K QNED MiniLED
-
Display Resolution
8K (7,680 x 4,320)
-
Backlight Type
Mini LED
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color Pro
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro 8K
-
AI Upscaling
AI 8K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Precision Dimming Pro+
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1444 x 834 x 29.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1444 x 898 x 295
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1600 x 970 x 187
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1215 x 295
-
TV Weight without Stand
27.5
-
TV Weight with Stand
27.9
-
Packaging Weight
35.3
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
400 x 400
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.