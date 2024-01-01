LG QNED TV 75 Inch QNED95 series, Cinema Screen Design 8K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart ThinQ AI Mini LED

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
See Pure Colors Even Richer
A new era for LCD TVs.
*The Mini LED statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
The power of Mini LEDs.
*LG QNED Mini LED TV's approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**The number of dimming zones is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
There's black magic on display.
*The dimming zone statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Big screen, colossal amounts of detail.
Heighten your immersion. Mini LEDs meet our Real 8K display in LG QNED mini LED to create a truly high-quality, big screen TV. The new screen technology displays everything you watch in enhanced detail and clarity, even on our biggest screen, making it easier than ever to lose yourself in your favorite content.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
This is the pinnacle of LCD 8K.
*Featured only in 8K models.
**The number of pixels is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*CTA (Consumer Technology Association): A standard and trade organization representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies in the United States.
**CTA certification is given to products that comply with the official industry requirements.
***Only available on 8K models.
****CM values based on 75-inch QNED99 models tested by LG internal research.
*****The stated CM values were tested horizontally.
A view that's flat out breathtaking.
LG QNED TV mounted flat against the wall in a modern interior space.
*The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
**Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
QNED Cinema.
Show-stopping performance.
*Netflix streaming membership required. 4K Ultra HD availability subject to your Netflix subscription plan, internet service, device capatibilites, and content availibity. www.netflix.com/TermsOfUse
Home to all your favorites.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
****Supported service may differ by country.
A transformative TV experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
The director's vision brought to life.
Get the full range of enjoyment.
QNED Gaming.
Packed with perks.
Unseen levels of control.
An unbeatable combo.
Play at the highest standard.
QNED Sport.
TV in unbeatable form.
Never miss your team play.
*Usage may vary by country.
A clear home advantage.
*Speakers sold separately.
Brains that will blow your mind.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
This is what pro looks like.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Sound turned up to pro.
Elevate every image.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
**Featured only in 8K models.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Think you know smart?
Think again.
Welcome to your new home.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
More like a magic wand.
Your central hub of convenience.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries
*LG TV & Audio AR Experience is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.
*This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Type
8K Mini LED
-
Screen Size
75
-
Resolution
7680 x 4320
-
Color / NanoCell
Yes
-
LCD (IPS, VA)
IPS
-
Color / Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color Pro
-
Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Contrast / Dimming
Piece Dimming (TBD)
-
Contrast / Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
PLATFORM
-
BLU Type
Mini LED
-
Main Processor (SoC)
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K (E60)
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY
-
AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture Pro 8K
-
AI Upscaling
AI 8K Upscaling
-
Auto Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing on SQM
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro(+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Motion Pro
BFI not supported with 60Hz model
-
Dimming Algorithm
Luminance Optimizer for Local Dimming
-
Upscaler
8K Upscaler
-
HEVC
8K@60p, 10bit
4K@60p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
8K@60p, 10bit
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Instant Game Response (ALLM)
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO AND SOUND QUALITY
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
40W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.2 ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
(Optical Output or HP Support Model)
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes
(WiSA 2.1ch)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)
-
Sound Mode Sync
Yes
-
Sound Alive
Yes
AI SMART FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
-
Airplay2
Yes
-
remote voice recognition
Yes
-
Next Picks
Yes
-
Magic Explorer
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player -> Media Player
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TVReception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Headphone out
Yes (Side)
-
Line out
Yes (Headphone out common)
-
IR Blaster
Yes
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Differ by region
-
Estimated Annual Operating Cost
Differ by region
-
Estimated Annual Electricity Use
Differ by region
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR21N
-
Battereis
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Slim Bracket Compatible
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Without stand W x H x D (mm)
1665x958x29.5
-
With stand W x H x D (mm)
1665x1022x359
-
Without stand (Kg)
37.2
-
With stand (Kg)
38.2
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.