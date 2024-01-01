LG AI SMART TV LR65 32 inch SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI screen

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32LR650B6LA

*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.

*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation

The nature image with rock mountain facing each other from above and below shows the contrast and details.

A New Level of HD

LG's HD TVs display rich color, displaying your favorite content vividly and naturally.

α5 AI Processor Gen6 

Boost Your Viewing Experience

'α5 AI Processor Gen6 enhances the LG HD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.

A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.

*LR65 feature α5 AI Processor Gen6.

WOW Interface

Diversified Settings

When connected with an LG TV, your Sound Bar automatically switches to Sound Bar sound mode. Plus, enjoy 3 additional modes for the best sound experience.

The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.

*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.

*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.

webOS 23 new Home

Tailored to Your Liking

From your favorite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolved around you.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.

*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

My Profile

Get tailored movie recommendations, an overview of your team's next games, and your own notifications, all from one place dedicated to you.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Quick Card

Create dedicated cards for your favorite apps and services. Arrange them how you like, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content. 

AI Concierge

Get recommendations for new things to watch based on your voice search history. 

A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.

*Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.

*'For you keyword' can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

LG Smart Cam

With easy TV installation and a slim design, LG Smart Cam makes your remote meetings a breeze to put on the big screen.

A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.

*LG Smart Cam is sold separately.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

LG UHD TV takes convenience to a new level with support for Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Matter. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with your voice.

The logo of matter The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home

*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter’ supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

HDR10 Pro

'With HDR10 Pro, brightness level is adjusted to enhance color and clarity in every image. Be mesmerized by how realistic your content looks.

An image shows bunch of iceberg and sky, left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of the image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘SDR’, on right top corner says ‘HDR10 Pro’.

There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. There are images of Netflix's Wednesday, Apple TV's TED LASSO and PRIME VIDEO's The rings of power.

Entertainment

Endless Content On Demand

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG NanoCell. 

Endless Content On Demand LEARN MORE

*Netflix streaming membership required.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.

*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.

*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.

*Supported services may differ by country.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the big names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.

*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

Greener for Better

LG HD TV's redesigned packaging uses single color printing and a recyclable box.

A flower box upcycled using an LG UHD TV box packaging.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    HD

  • Display Resolution

    HD (1,366 x 768)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor Gen6

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    728 x 431 x 59.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    728 x 457 x 164

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    812 x 510 x 134

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    588 x 164

  • TV Weight without Stand

    4.54

  • TV Weight with Stand

    4.6

  • Packaging Weight

    5.9

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    200 x 200

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    10W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ready

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    2ea (supports eARC as specified in HDMI 2.1)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ready

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ready

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Standard Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AAA x 2EA)

