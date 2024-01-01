Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UHD 4K TV 65 Inch UP77 Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Active HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG UHD 4K TV 65 Inch UP77 Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Active HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ

65UP7760PVB

LG UHD 4K TV 65 Inch UP77 Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Active HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ

(3)
front view

*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Real 4K UHD.
Unreal immersion.

LG UHD AI ThinQ surpasses your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.
LG AI TV

Listen. Think. Answer. Now in Arabic — seriously.

LG AI TV is here to make life easier. Simpler control of channels and volume. Faster searches for music, movies and TV. And better recommendations based on your personal taste. It's all within your reach, just press the voice button and say the word — in Arabic of course.

*The Mini LED statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

New Magic Remote

More like a magic wand.

The redesigned Magic Remote has an ergonomic design that’s easy to hold, and a point and scroll system for faster searching. Built-in AI provides easy access to services, while hotkeys for major content providers give you shortcuts to favorites.

*The Magic Remote must support NFC to use the Magic Tap feature.
*Magic remote design and specifications differ by country.

New Home

Welcome to your new home.

Your days of endlessly searching for new content or old favorites are coming to an end. The home screen has been redesigned to show you everything worth watching, all in one place. Enjoy personalized content recommendations based on your watch history, quick access to a variety of content, and easier control of connected devices.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

LG Triple Protection

Built-in protection for extra safety

LG UHD TVs come with protective measures that let you safely use your TV. Built-in capacitors protect against lightning strikes, semi-conductors offer surge protection from power line fluctuations, and a silicone gel coating around the chipsets keeps out humidity.

*In conformity with LGE’s own standards.
*It may not completely protect from or against all events.

Blockbuster performance guaranteed.

Bring the cinema home. FILMMAKER MODE™ and HDR bring you a more immersive viewing experience. Connect with your favourite streaming platforms to access the content you love.
Game Optimizer

Quick and easy game setup.

Manage all your settings in one place with modes optimized for various game genres: FPS, RPG, and RTS. Control contrast with black & white stabilisation for better visibility.
HGiG

Immerse yourself in the game.

HGiG recognises tv performance and picture quality then tunes HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

*Screen images simulated.

Thrilling Sports Experience

Feel like you're in the stadium. Bluetooth Surround Ready lets you experience the game as though you're right on the sidelines. And with Sports Alert you'll always know when your favourite teams are playing.
Sports Alert

Never miss your team play.

Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You'll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favorite teams, even when you're watching other content.

*Usage may vary by country.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

A clear home advantage.

Easily connect Bluetooth speakers for a true wireless surround sound experience. All the action sounds richer and more realistic, bringing the big-game atmosphere to your living room.

*Speakers sold separately.

Enhance Your Interior

Add LG UHD AI ThinQ to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.

A luxury living room with a TV displaying an aerial view of woods in red.

A TV displaying a picture of London Bridge is in an antique workroom. A close up of a TV displaying a picture of London Bridge is on a table in an antique workroom.

a5 AI Processor 4K

Enhance everything you see and hear.

The processor removes video noise and creates more vibrant colour and contrast. Low resolution images are upscaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality. It also knows when, where, and how to improve sound, creating virtual surround sound for a more immersive and cinematic experience.

*Screen images simulated.
**α5 Processor is LG's own technology based on Quad Core processor

4K Upscaling

See it all in 4K

LG UHD AI ThinQ transforms 2K content into the most lifelike 4K picture by enhancing detail, definition, and color. Enjoy much clearer text and images with reduced noise and enhanced sharpness.
AI Brightness Control

A bright idea for better TV

A light sensor measures the surrounding ambient light, then the processor finely adjusts tone mapping for optimal screen brightness. Smart dimming control and a pixel compensation algorithm improve contrast for better dark images. And HDR content is refined with brightness adjustments that transform darker scenes into ones with stunning contrast, detail, and color depth.
AI Sound

Sound that every genre deserves

By learning from more than 17 million audio data points, the processor identifies voices, effects, and frequencies so it can then optimize the sound by genre for a more immersive experience.

*This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Type

    4K UHD

  • Screen Size

    65

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Motion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 50Hz

PLATFORM

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • Main Processor (SoC)

    Quad Core Processor 4K
    (K7Lp)

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Dimming Algorithm

    LG Local Contrast

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • HEVC

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Instant Game Response (ALLM)

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 9 modes
    (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO AND SOUND QUALITY

  • Speaker (Sound Output)

    20W
    (10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes (Optical Output or HP Support Model)

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround mode => 21Y Spec Out

    Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Sound Mode Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Alive

    Yes

AI SMART FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Airplay2

    Yes

  • Next Picks (AI Channel)

    Yes

  • Magic Explorer(AI Link)

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player -> Media Player

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Teletext Page

    Yes

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    2 (Side)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR21

  • Battereis

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 