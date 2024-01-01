LG UHD 4K TV 65 Inch UP77 Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Active HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
Real 4K UHD.
Unreal immersion.
Listen. Think. Answer. Now in Arabic — seriously.
*The Mini LED statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
More like a magic wand.
*The Magic Remote must support NFC to use the Magic Tap feature.
*Magic remote design and specifications differ by country.
Welcome to your new home.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Built-in protection for extra safety
*In conformity with LGE’s own standards.
*It may not completely protect from or against all events.
Blockbuster performance guaranteed.
Quick and easy game setup.
Immerse yourself in the game.
*Screen images simulated.
Thrilling Sports Experience
Never miss your team play.
*Usage may vary by country.
A clear home advantage.
*Speakers sold separately.
Enhance Your Interior
A luxury living room with a TV displaying an aerial view of woods in red.
Enhance everything you see and hear.
*Screen images simulated.
**α5 Processor is LG's own technology based on Quad Core processor
See it all in 4K
A bright idea for better TV
Sound that every genre deserves
*This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Type
4K UHD
-
Screen Size
65
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Motion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 50Hz
PLATFORM
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
Main Processor (SoC)
Quad Core Processor 4K
(K7Lp)
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dimming Algorithm
LG Local Contrast
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC
4K@60p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Instant Game Response (ALLM)
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO AND SOUND QUALITY
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
20W
(10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes (Optical Output or HP Support Model)
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Surround mode => 21Y Spec Out
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Sound Mode Sync
Yes
-
Sound Alive
Yes
AI SMART FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
-
Airplay2
Yes
-
Next Picks (AI Channel)
Yes
-
Magic Explorer(AI Link)
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player -> Media Player
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR21
-
Battereis
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.