¹Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

²This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.tomsguide.com/ for more details.

³Screen images simulated.

⁴LG OLED models support Dolby Vision™, HDR10, and HLG. LG QNED models support HDR10 and HLG.

⁵Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

⁶Support for some features may vary by region and country.

⁷4K 144Hz applies to LG OLED M5 83/77/65 inches. 144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

LG OLED M5 97-Inch supports 120Hz.

144Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR).

Wireless LG OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen.

Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

True Wireless is based on NVIDIA G-Sync compatible validation for reducing stuttering, low input lag, and flicker-free performance.

⁸World's first based on traditional TVs with a tuner for broadcasting.

Visually lossless from internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 with actual performance depending on settings, environment conditions, and usage.