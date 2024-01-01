We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11kg Front Loading Washing Machine/AI DD/WIFI
Smart and advanced laundry
Smart laundry
Cycles to fit weight and fabric
Fast washing
Fast and powerful wash in just 39 min²⁾
Deep cleaning
Allergy care with the power of steam³
Microplastic care
Gentle motions reduce friction during washes
AI Wash 1.0
AI-enhanced optimal washing for soft fabrics powered by AI DD™
AI Wash 1.01) optimizes washing motions based on the laundry type. It can help achieve improved fabric care and energy savings with soft fabrics.
TurboWash™ 360
Thoroughly clean in 39 minutes
The 3D multi-nozzle system sprays water and detergent in four directions simultaneously, minimizing fabric damage and ensuring a thorough wash in just 39 minutes2).
Steam™
Deep clean with the power of steam
Wear your clothes with confidence, knowing that allergens have been reduced with LG Steam™ 3).
Bigger capacity
More laundry at once, more time at rest
Keep the washer size the same while expanding the drum capacity5) to wash more clothes in one go.
Experience what a spacious drum can do
Microplastic Care cycle
Reduce microplastic emissions up to 60%
The Swing and Tumble motions reduce friction during washing, decreasing microplastic emissions by 60%6).
Image showing reduction of microplastic emissions by up to 60% on a background image representing waves
Smart Pairing™
Working as a team to get laundry clean
Smart Pairing™ uses information from the connected washer to automatically start an intelligent drying cycle.
*Usage of this function requires the washer and dryer to be connected to your home Wi-Fi network and registered within the LG ThinQ™ smart application.
*This washer can be paired with LG’s dryer that has Wi-Fi.
ThinQ™
Easy controls for a simple life
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer and start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.
Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant
Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
Turn up the volume. Feel the details.
Spinning sound
FAQ
Q.
What is the standard washing machine size for an average household?
A.
|All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.
Q.
What is the best kg for a washing machine?
A.
LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.
Q.
How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?
A.
Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. The result may depend on the usage environment.
**Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
Q.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
A.
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.
Q.
How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?
A.
LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a long-lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.
Q.
What can a smart washing machine do?
A.
LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimise washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 10%* better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking great. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.
*Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors.
*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.
Q.
What is the LG Quick Wash function?
A.
LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from various angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve a great balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care.
Q.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
A.
LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibers and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mites.
Q.
How do I register my product on ThinQ?
A.
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
1)AI Wash 1.0
-Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors.
-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.
2)TurboWash™ 360
-Tested by Intertek on March 2019, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
-The washing time may extend and the results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.
3)Steam™
-Allergy Care cycle, approved by BAF for the 24-inch LG Steam washing machine, reduces house dust mite allergens.
4)Bigger capacity
-Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type)
-Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.
-Increased capacity - 3kg in 615mm(Depth), 2kg in 565mm/475mm(Depth)
5)Microplastic care cycle
-Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3kg of load(100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle(F4Y7EYPBW). Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter.
-The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
6)AI to the core
-Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg.AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.
-The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only. Warranty period/policy may vary depending on country or region.
-Noise level: 71dB (Sound Power Level), based on EU Regulation 2019/2014 (F4X7EBPY6).
-Please refer to the user manual for 10-year warranty policy.
